Pianist Lang Lang gets rock star treatment

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazettte Shuyi Fang and Mario Qu display their Lang Lang autographs.

Piano sensation Lang Lang's concert Thursday at Krannert Center was exciting and even felt historic and iconic.

The 34-year-old pianist played a technically difficult program, starting with Debussy's quiet and elegant "Ballade, L. 70," then moving on to the more difficult, at times quite energetic, Piano Sonata in B Minor by Franz Liszt.

After intermission, the superstar returned to the Foellinger Great Hall stage to perform three familiar pieces by Spanish-born composers Isaac Albenez, Enrique Granados and Manuel De Falla.

Then came a standing ovation, followed by more ovations as the charismatic Lang returned to the stage to play with, great flair, four encores.

Urbana and Champaign mayors Laurel Prussing and Deb Feinen then came on stage with University of Illinois President Timothy Killeen, Krannert Center director Mike Ross and Lei Hong, the consul general of the Chinese Consulate in Chicago.

Lei Hong noted that a few decades ago, there were only 30 students from China studying at the UI. Now there are 5,600, and many of them seemed to be in the audience. He noted the Chinese students love the university. Lang seemed pleased.

The mayors took turns reading a proclamation declaring Thursday Lang Lang Day in Urbana and Champaign.

And Ross told Lang: "You were wonderful a few years ago when you played here with an orchestra but tonight you blew all of us completely away."

Killeen was offered the microphone but declined to speak, perhaps believing anything he said would be anti-climatic.

Lang graciously accepted all the adulation, addressed the audience briefly and remained on stage afterward to sign autographs for 100 to 200 audience members, many of them students from China.

Squealing, they stormed the area in front of the stage. One young woman climbed onto the stage and began to walk toward the famed musician. A Krannert staffer hurried from the wings to shoo her away but I believe she got Lang's autograph.

Among the successful autograph seekers were Mario Qu, a second-year law student, and his girlfriend, Shuyi Fang. She will return to China soon after having received a UI master's degree in law.

Qu said he had obtained two autographs, one for himself and one for Fang as a farewell gift.

It was the first time Qu had seen Lang perform live. He called the concert fantastic. UI landscape architecture Professor Kathryn Anthony, who was there, called Lang's performance riveting and said it is her "all-time favorite" concert in the 30 years she's attended shows at Krannert.

The sold-out house included new UI Chancellor Robert J. Jones. After superbly playing each piece, Lang bowed and gestured from his heart to all sections of the house, including the full choral balcony.

Perhaps the most famous classical concert soloist on the planet, Lang has performed for Queen Elizabeth, at the White House and at the 2010 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, and with major orchestras worldwide.

He carried the Olympic Torch in the 2012 London games. And in 2009, Time magazine included Lang in its list of the 100 most influential people. Musician Herbie Hancock, who has performed with Lang, described the young pianist's playing as sensitive and deeply human.