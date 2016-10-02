Review: 'Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea' stirs the senses

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre Vincent Williams plays Dontrell and Diana Gardner plays Erika during a rehearsal of 'Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea.'

By Rosemary Laughlin

The search for identity meets and blends with magical realism in the season's opening play of the University of Illinois Theatre Department, "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea," playing in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

The result is a striking rhythmic experience of motion, sound and sight.

Surrounding a minimalist set, the audience is wave-swept onto a slave ship by the bodies of flowing dancers. Wooden ship creakings, sloshing water and gunshots accompany. We see a man yearning for liberty unite with a beloved woman before leaping overboard rather than submit to slavery. She carries their child.

Several generations later, a descendant finds himself, after a dream vision, with an imperative need to mystically unite with that ancestor in the ocean. Despite the worries of his parents, he focuses on how to do this rather than prepare to start college in a few weeks.

He begins a captain's log of his procedure. With utter confidence, he seeks practice in swimming at a local pool. He promptly sinks but is rescued by a female lifeguard. In subsequent swimming lessons, he shares his intent with her. He receives, in turn, knowledge of her Viking ancestry, her dysfunctional family story and search for love.

She is with him when he finally makes it out of Chesapeake Bay into the Atlantic Ocean. She watches him joining his West African ancestor in the deep.

The passage there is strongly felt by the audience. Choreographed by C. Kemal Nance, the cast moves changing props in unison. Garbed in splendid costumes and facial paint, they dance with an additional ensemble to African djembe drum music. All the actors' movements have swept to this mesmerizing ritual finale.

Sound designer Luke Parker has created excellent accompaniment. Pulsing heartbeats and the bubbling water of an aquarium serve effectively. Background play of Martin Luther King's refrain "This is no time for gradualism" and reference to Kunta Kinte are subtle but powerful.

The cast's language is a realistic part of the play's sound and rhythm. The English varies from informal standard to comfortable African-American vernacular, especially in family situations.

Rafael A. Sears as Dontrell's father gives a strongly emotional example in describing Dontrell's mother as a woman warrior. Dontrell's cool friend Robby (Xavier Roe) surfs along with the lan of a rapper, particularly humorous with his account of Dontrell as a child confronting a bear in the zoo. Dontrell's sister Danielle (Marlene Slaughter) adds her "whatever!" teen flair.

The leads are extremely attractive and convincing in their roles. Diana Gardner plays Erika the lifeguard. Vincent Williams as Dontrell meets the challenge of making the mystical appear real. The youthful two almost seem to step from a shipwreck scene in Shakespeare's "The Tempest" or "Twelfth Night." A piece of flotsam hanging from the ceiling reinforces the association.

Playwright Nathan Alan Davis wisely chooses a controlling structural device. The captain's log compresses the narrative to 90 minutes. It directly states Dontrell's intent at the outset: "to pass along the seeds of certain truths" and "to reinvent myself over and over again."

Director Tyrone Phillips (an Illinois Theatre Department alum, currently at Definition Theatre in Chicago) ensures the lyrical tone set by the unusual phrasing "kissed the sea" in the title.

By the end of the play, the wisdom learned is that despite treacherous waters, there are whole new ways of swimming and of being. "The work of the creator can never be destroyed."

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.

If you go

What: Illinois Theatre's "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea"

Where: Studio Theatre at Krannert

When: Saturday (waiting list), Oct. 9 (waiting list), Oct. 11-14; shows at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday performance, which starts at 3 p.m.

Seats: Tickets are currently not available online. To inquire about purchasing tickets, call 217-333-6280.

Note: Adult situations and language