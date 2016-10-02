Rich histories of music

The Danville Symphony Orchestra and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra will kick off their 50th and 57th seasons, respectively, Saturday evening.

Their concerts couldn't be more different.

In Danville, clarinetist Dave Bennett, with his quartet, will join the 55-member orchestra to perform Bennett's "America's Roots of Pop" program — arrangements of rockabilly, pop, swing and jazz tunes from the '50s through '70s.

In Urbana, the C-U Symphony will perform Gustav Mahler's majestic, 90-minute Symphony No. 2, called "Resurrection."

Considered one of Mahler's most important pieces, it will produce a huge sound with the 140-voice University of Illinois Oratorio Society and 90-member orchestra. Here's more:

Bennett & Danville

It's rare for a town of Danville's size (32,500) to sustain a professional symphony orchestra for 50 consecutive years, said Maestro Jeremy Swerling, who guessed the city's among just 10 of its size to do so.

So the Danville Symphony decided to start its landmark season with Bennett because he's so popular there. He performed his Benny Goodman orchestral program in Danville several years ago and then returned twice to entertain at private parties.

"He's phenomenal. Danville loves him," said Swerling, now in his 21st season with the orchestra. "He can play anything on the clarinet. He's self-taught. He's expanded to piano and writes his own music. He just goes over really, really well in Danville, and I understand why."

The feeling is mutual.

"I love it," Bennett said of Danville. "Everybody there has kind of taken me in, like family. I've always stayed in touch with people from Danville in one way or another.

"The hospitality there is really cool."

Bennett has performed in many bigger cities, among them New York. There he played his Benny Goodman tribute show with the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall.

"It was wonderful, one of the greatest nights of my life," Bennett said. "It was a sold-out crowd. It was a real blessing."

In transition

The musician is now in a kind of transition period, having performed his Goodman program over a decade with 50 or so orchestras in the United States and Canada.

"That was quite a success, but 10 years is a long time," he said. "I wanted to stretch into doing my own songwriting."

He's written in different genres but is partial to classic jazz and swing music and mid-'50s rockabilly and early rock — really any music based in the blues and gospel.

In December, he and other musicians will for his second Mack Avenue Records album record 10 songs — six written by Bennett and Shelly Berger, a Toronto musician who arranges Bennett's orchestral pops programs.

Bennett's first CD, "Don't Be That Way," released in 2013, was well-received by critics for imparting a freshness to clarinet standards.

Early years

Bennett, 32, began playing clarinet when he joined his student band in fifth grade. After a month or so, he started learning the instrument "by ear," listening to recordings, among them Benny Goodman ones his grandfather gave him.

At age 12, he was invited by legendary jazz trumpeter Doc Cheatham to the bandstand of New York's Sweet Basil jazz club. By 14, he was touring the United States with Michigan's New Reformation Dixieland Band.

Bennett later taught himself electric guitar and boogie-woogie piano. He also sings and will do that as well as play all of his instruments with the Danville orchestra at Danville High's Dick Van Dyke Auditorium.

"We'll start with the swing era, then '50s music — Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley — early rock 'n' roll like the Beatles and country. Hopefully there will be something in the show for everybody," he said.

He also will perform "Lonesome Highway," the first song he wrote. He was 17 at the time. It has a "Roy Orbison kind of feel," he said.

Besides Goodman and Orbison, Bennett cites as influences Chris Isaak, Phil Collins and Peter Gabriel.

"At this point in my life, you wouldn't hear them in my music, but they influence my stylings and clarinet solos," Bennett said. "A lot of times when I practice, I practice to old Genesis songs."

Besides playing with orchestras, Bennett, who lives in Waterford, Mich., has performed at many jazz festivals; he made his European debut at the 2008 Bern Jazz Festival in Switzerland in a combo with jazz legends/Benny Goodman band alumni Bucky Pizzarelli, a guitarist, and the late Peter Appleyard, a vibraphonist.

Bennett's also been featured on NPR Radio's "Jazz at Riverwalk."

CUSO & Mahler

Maestro Stephen Alltop said Mahler's "Resurrection" refers not to Jesus but rather the "resurrection of the spirit and overcoming death, in a way.

"It has a very dramatic beginning. It is essentially a huge symphony in five movements. It starts dark and ends incredibly uplifting. It covers a very, very wide range of emotions, of course."

Alltop called "Resurrection" the most important symphony since Beethoven's 9th to use the human voice. The score calls for a large chorus plus two soprano soloists.

All 140 vocalists matter.

"The orchestra will be about 90 some players," the conductor said. "It's very important that we have enough singers to balance the orchestra."

Alltop said the performance in Krannert's Foellinger Great Hall will offer a "surround-sound experience.

"It really transforms everyone who hears it, so I hope we get an enormous crowd to appreciate this undertaking. You feel it's all-encompassing, the most inspiring thing you've ever heard."

In fact, few pieces of music are able to exert such an astounding and memorable effect on a community, he said.

"People often feel changed after hearing it. The conclusion stays in your heart and mind for such a long time after the experience. The work not only requires an immense number of performers, it takes all you have emotionally as well."

Alltop is pleased so many UI students in the Oratorio and orchestra will experience "Resurrection."

"Regardless of where you are in your musical career, you're grateful to do this piece," he said.

Both Alltop and Swerling also said their orchestra concerts are real community events.

The soloists

The vocal soloists for "Resurrection" are Sarah Gartshore, a soprano from Canada, and Julie Miller, a mezzo-soprano who lives in Chicago.

A Chicago Tribune critic recently described Gartshore as "particularly impressive," possessing a "rich, shining soprano."

She has sung with several Chicago ensembles. This past summer, she made her Bay Area-based West Edge Opera debut in the title role in Handel's "Agrippina." The San Francisco Chronicle described her performance as "vocally powerful" and her delivery of the stark and dramatic aria "Pensieri" as "glorious vocal turns."

Miller has sung with major orchestras and made her Lyric Opera of Chicago debut as Emilia in "Otello." A critic for The Register-Guard in Oregon wrote that her voice displays a "spell-binding power and intensity."

She's received several awards and scholarships and completed her master's degree as a member of the inaugural class of Dawn Upshaw's Graduate Program in Vocal Arts at the Bard College Conservatory of Music.

If you go to the concerts

What: Danville Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Jeremy Swerling, with the Dave Bennett Quartet, performing "America's Roots of Pop" music, arranged by Shelly Berger

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

Tickets: $10 to $35

Reservations: 217-443-5300 and danvillesymphony.org/tickets/

What: Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra (below), conducted by Stephen Alltop, presents Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," featuring the University of Illinois Oratorio Society conducted by Andrew Megill and soloists Sarah Gartshore, soprano, and Julie Miller, mezzo soprano.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U

Tickets: $40, adults; $36, senior citizens; $5, students of all ages

Reservations: 333-6280 or visit cusymphony.org or krannertcenter.com

Of note: A free reception in the Krannert lobby will follow the performance. There also will be a free pre-concert lecture with Maestro Alltop at 11 a.m. Friday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Suite 201, 301 N. Neil St., C. And from 6:40 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be performances in the lobby by young musicians receiving C-U Symphony Orchestra Guild scholarships to the Illinois Summer Youth Music camp.