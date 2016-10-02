Richard J. Leskosky: The making of a television sitcom: Part 2

In my previous column, I began an account of watching the filming of a new CBS comedy, "The Great Indoors," with my wife, May, and my daughter, Hannah. Here's the conclusion:

Having a live audience is a regular feature of a multiple-camera-setup production. Dramas and some comedies such as "Veep" or "The Mindy Project" use a single camera (meaning one camera films all the shots), and these do not use live audiences because they take much longer to shoot and are not shot in chronological order — just like movies.

Multiple-camera setups have four cameras on the set, with two of them usually focused on specific characters and the other two covering the whole scene from difference perspectives. The director is down on the set with a large monitor, which shows him all four camera feeds simultaneously. Since this setup records both close-ups and wide shots at the same time, it permits shooting in chronological order while making the editing a lot easier and faster. (Sound and image are automatically synchronized throughout a given scene, for example, no matter how many close-ups might be included.)

But that doesn't mean that scenes do not get reshot. Actors do flub lines or miss cues, but this evening, most retakes seemed to stem from the writers and producers deciding that a line just didn't play as well as they had hoped.

"The Great Outdoors" lists 11 producers of various sorts (including those who were also writers and director Andy Ackerman) in its credits, and it looked as though most, if not all, of them were swarming over the set between takes trying to hone the script and the action. Sometimes it looked as though they let the stars, Joel McHale and Stephen Fry, improvise a line or two.

Some scenes took six or seven takes before the director moved on to the next one. Warm-up guy Roger Lundblade managed to keep up audience enthusiasm and energy sufficiently to guarantee laughs for the same jokes all through those subsequent takes, though. Promises of perhaps winning cash and gift cards helped.

Of course, possibly because it was the first episode, the actors did have friends and relatives in the audience who were repeatedly delighted by each iteration of a scene. Christopher Mintz-Plasse's parents sat just a couple of rows in front of us in the first row. And the vociferous young woman sitting next to me clearly demonstrated more than a fan's zeal; it was almost as though she were auditioning for a role as "ecstatic audience member."

The audience was seated in front of the main set, the magazine's bullpen with millennial staffers Clark (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), Emma (Christine Ko) and Mason (Shaun Brown) seated at a conference table with maybe 12 feet of space behind them for extras to move around like busy office workers.

Immediately left of that was an elevator and receptionist area, and farther left was Eddie's bar, the second-largest set. Off to the right of the bullpen was the office kitchen, and beyond that, Roland's office.

Presumably these will be the main sets throughout the season. Roland's daughter and office manager Brooke (Susannah Fielding) didn't seem to have her own office yet, or perhaps it was tucked off in some corner I couldn't see.

But there were also other sets and scenes that had been previously filmed, obviously with a single-camera setup. One was an apartment over Eddie's bar that probably will not be used often enough to make it worthwhile to construct on this soundstage. The other was Clark's apartment, which, for practical reasons that I won't divulge here so as not to spoil the joke, just could not feasibly have been filmed with a live audience present.

Those previously recorded scenes were shown to us on the monitors in sequence with the scenes we were watching live.

When you subtract the commercials and stock intro footage, modern half-hour sitcoms really have only 22 minutes of new story material. The pre-recorded scenes for this episode ran about seven minutes. We got out of the studio at 12:30 a.m. So, in other words, it took six hours to shoot 15 minutes of new material. I'm guessing that because this was the first regular episode and it had a lot riding on it in terms of ratings and general audience, and critical reception, the cast and crew invested more time and tinkering in it than an episode in, say, the series' fifth season would call for.

In one break toward the end of filming, Joel McHale came out to chat with Lundblade and the audience. He sounded exhausted but maintained his sense of humor. The whole cast came out for a standing ovation at the end of the shoot. And then Lundblade discovered that the British woman in the audience he had dragooned into keeping score in an extended enthusiasm competition was actually Susannah Fielding's mother.

For the entire 61/2 hours, whenever Lundblade had his DJ play music (relative oldies classics mostly), the hirsute pudgy young guy, who called himself "Jimbo" when questioned by Lundblade, sitting right in front of us would immediately leap up and start gyrating. And once when Lundblade was exhorting the audience to yet greater noisemaking with promises of T-shirts or gift cards, Jimbo even stripped off his shirt and began waving it in the air. The crevasse revealed to us sitting behind him probably rivaled those Jack Gordon encountered in his treks through the Rockies. That was the only really unpleasant thing about the whole evening, though it probably did make Hannah forget temporarily the less-than-welcome attention laid on her by Lundblade with the "hard-hearted Hannah" sobriquet.

"The Great Indoors" itself was quite enjoyable, though, and the story and gags remained funny despite the odd staccato, repetitive way we viewed them. We're all looking forward to seeing the episode in a straightforward fashion once it actually hits the television screen. The series premieres on Oct. 27, immediately following "The Big Bang Theory." That will undoubtedly be the pilot that sets up the premise for the whole series, so the episode we watched being filmed should screen the following Thursday.

Note: I used the word "film" here to describe the recording of the action, but of course no film was used. For that matter, there wasn't videotape, the longtime standard recording medium for television shows. It's all digital these days, but then what verb is appropriate to describe the process? Our ticket used "film" in that context, so I've gone with that.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.