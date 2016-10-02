Studio Visit: Kirk Branch

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Kirk Branch

Kirk Branch, 49, of Monticello is the manager of business affairs at the Illini Union and a 1990 University of Illinois alumnus. His lunchtime sketches and writings were on view in "Coming Home: Kirk Branch" in September at the Illini Union Art Gallery.

What kind of pen do you use for your lunchtime campus sketches?

I use a Sharpie finepoint, black. I tried color for a week or so, and I just didn't like the look of it.

Do you always write your thoughts on your sketches?

Yeah. I usually write after I finish the drawing. Sometimes I come back because I ran out of time over the lunch hour, and I'll write later at night while I think back.

When do you actually eat lunch?

I eat at my desk while I read emails and do other work. And then I run out with my backpack. I usually listen to music while I sketch.

Do you like making art because it's different than accounting?

Yes. I started writing over my lunch hours about nine years ago. I read that if you get everything down on paper, it helps if you have stress or anxiety. Then I started writing poetry for a year. The poetry is always about where I am. It's all mindfulness, being in an area and absorbing it. Then I started sketching, too.

Do you feel better after you return to work.

Yes, I do feel better. I work pretty much at a computer screen all day, using Excel. There are a lot of rules. Things can be done in different ways but not usually. With art, you're totally in control. You can draw whatever you see.

Do you first pick out a spot or something to draw?

I pick a spot first. Usually half the time, I don't know where I'm going. I go out and look for something that draws my attention. It can be anything. I like architecture, obviously. Basically I draw an outline first. Over the course of your drawing, you get to the point you realize you have enough time to draw it, and you feel you can draw it.

What if you make a "mistake" with your pen?

I used to draw with a pen and pencil and used a ruler and that causes you to try to make things perfect. I use a pen now, and if I make mistakes in my writing, I scratch them out. If I misspell a word or want to change it, I scratch it out.

Have you ever studied art?

I took three classes at Parkland, and I loved it. I took Drawing 1, 2-D design and watercolor at Fisher High School through Parkland. In college, my favorite classes were creative writing, which was an elective. I loved not having any rules. A lot of people struggled with that. Another favorite class of mine was business consulting. You would do a study of a business and analyze everything about it.

Did you ever want to be a professional artist?

I wanted to be an architect because I like math a lot, and I can draw pretty well. I wandered around campus for about a year and took a lot of classes. Eventually, I majored in accounting. In my mind, I didn't see art as practical. I'm risk-averse. I always have been.

Do you make any other kind of art besides your lunchtime sketches?

I do wood burning, and I etch on glass. And I've done murals.

You have black-and-white photographs in this exhibition, too. What kind of camera do you use?

I use a Nikon digital SLR. I tried to make the photographs look like sketches by turning the contrast up to 100 percent. There are 82 sketches and 13 photographs in this exhibition.