That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

Rick Springfield to visit Watseka

Rick Springfield will bring his "Stripped Down" show to the Watseka Theatre on Friday, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. for patrons purchasing the dinner. The show will start at 7:30 p.m.

The ticket prices start at $75.

Springfield's "Stripped Down" performances offer an intimate glimpse into the life he's experienced through music, with him telling personal stories to introduce each song.

"Some are favorite songs that I've written that I've never performed live because they've never quite fit into the full band live show," he said. "I think fans are as excited to now hear these songs live as I am to play them."

Through his career, Springfield has sold 25 million records, won a Grammy Award for his No. 1 hit "Jessie's Girl" and released 17 Top 40 hits.

"I put everything I've got into making records," he said. "Sometimes people think they have you pegged, but I trust my music shows them otherwise."

As an actor, Springfield portrayed Dr. Noah Drake in the heyday of daytime TV's "General Hospital." His other notable TV roles were in the shows "Californication," "Hawaii Five-O," "Drop Dead Diva," "Hot In Cleveland" and the "High Tide." Currently, he is cast as Lucifer in the 12th season of the CW hit show "Supernatural."

Tickets may be purchased via WatsekaTheatre.com, by phone at 815-993-6585 or in person at Studio 210. Watseka is 60 miles north of Champaign.

Collingsworth Family show

Dove Award winners The Collingsworth Family, voted mixed group of the year for four consecutive years, will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The family group includes Kim Collingsworth, who has been voted musician of the year for seven consecutive years.

The Collingsworth Family has gained huge popularity performing traditional Christian songs, adding their own modern twist. The Collingsworths have performed internationally and at the Brooklyn Tabernacle in New York, where they performed three consecutive nights of sold-out concerts.

For ticket information, call Les Schluter at 841-3132 after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The concert is a family friendly event that allows children ages up to 9 to be admitted for free and ages 10 to 16 admitted for $5. Adult tickets are $15 for general admission and $25 for the VIP artist-circle seats.

Gateways to World Music

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music at the University of Illinois will present this month Gateways to World Music, a series of free concerts and lectures open to the public.

The events are designed to introduce new audiences to both traditional folkloric music and contemporary music developed from those roots. The series will feature three programs:

— 8 p.m. Wednesday, Projecto Arcomusical, School of Music Building Auditorium, 1114 W. Nevada St., U

The percussion sextet re-imagines the Afro-Brazilian berimbau through a repertoire of original chamber music. Founding member Gregory Beyer also will offer at 7:30 p.m. a pre-concert talk, "Advancing the Art of the Berimbau: Nana Vasconcelos to Arcomusical."

— 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Music of Asia, Music Building Auditorium

This concert showcasing UI student and community members will feature performances of Japanese koto music by Jessica C. Hajek and Hilary Brady Morris; Korean SamulNori percussion by Gah Rahk Mah Dahng; Balinese gamelan and dance by Bali Lantari; and a blend of traditional and contemporary Chinese music by the Jasmine Field Orchestra.

— 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 21, Gyil music of Ghana

Bernard Woma and Matt Jacklin will at 4 p.m. at the Spurlock Museum, 600 W. Gregory St., U, deliver a lecture/demonstration introducing the history, development and styles of music played on the Gyil, a small xylophone indigenous to Ghana.

Woma, a master Gyil player considered a cultural treasure of Ghana, has performed for many dignitaries including Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and Bill Clinton.

Jacklin, who completed his UI doctoral of musical arts degree in percussion performance in 2011, will present a full concert at 8 p.m. in the School of Music Building Auditorium.

A taste of Brazilian sounds

Two Brazilian musicians who represent two distinct regional musical styles in Brazil will perform together for the first time on the University of Illinois campus on Thursday.

Percussionist Don Pandeiro (the stage name for Jos Don Alves) and Di Freitas (the stage name for Francisco Ferreira de Freitas Filho), who plays string instruments, will perform at 7 p.m. in the Knight Auditorium at Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

The concert, hosted by the Center for Advanced Study, is free and open to the public.

The pandeiro is a Brazilian version of a tambourine. Pandeiro plays samba music, the most recognizable style of Brazilian music and a symbol of national identity.

Di Freitas plays the fiddle, guitar and lute. He makes all the instruments he plays from calabash gourds and other local or found materials. He grew up in a coastal city in northeastern Brazil.

The concert, "Northeast by Southeast: A Night of Brazilian Regional Music," ends a series of events in a campus initiative examining how communications and technology have affected exchanges between musical cultures.

Jazz performance in Bloomington

A jazz group headed by baritone saxophonist Glenn Wilson will perform from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday at the live-music venue Jazz UpFront, 107 W. Front St., Bloomington. The cover is $5.

Joining Wilson will be UI music Professor Chip Stephens on piano, UI alumnus Matt Hughes on bass and UI student Matt Endres on drums.

Arts scene

Exhibit supports a good cause

The Art Coop Gallery in Lincoln Square Village, Urbana, will open Friday the exhibition "Perspectives," featuring work by the Comrades in Art group.

This will be the group's first show. The members are Judith Baker-Barrows, Debra Bolgla, Beth Chasco, Melissa Lynch, Donna Monfort, Pat Baron Monigold, Cinda Wombles Pettigrew, Lynn Hawkinson Smith, Sara Taber and Betty Wendland.

They will donate 20 percent of the sales of any pieces sold to Courage Connection, a local organization helping victims of domestic violence and homelessness.

The opening reception for the show will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The show will remain on view through Oct. 30 during the Art Coop's business hours.

Urbana display features photos

The city of Urbana invites the public to view the latest Artist of the Corridor exhibition, "Carichina Women," featuring photographs by Rachel Storm. The exhibition will remain on view until Dec. 7 at the Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St., and The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Storm's photographs document the activist work of women members of a grass-roots feminist collective in the Andean region of Ecuador, La Coordinadora de Mujeres Urbanas.

Storm is the assistant director of the Women's Resources Center at the UI and the founder and director of Four Walls and a Roof Project, a grass-roots organization that seeks to establish the first battered women's shelter in Cotacachi, Ecuador.

Fourth annual CUDO PRO SHOW

Local designers, marketers, photographers, Web developers, students and other creative professionals are invited to submit their work to the fourth annual CUDO PRO SHOW sponsored by the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization.

At the 2015 PRO SHOW, more than 100 entries were showcased, including print and broadcast advertising, apps, brochures, games, logos, packaging, posters, typography, videos and Web design/

Entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 21. CUDO members may submit up to three; the first is free and each additional entry is $15. Non-members may submit up to three entries at $15 each; the first non-member entry includes CUDO Friend membership. The rules and entry form are at thecudo.org/proshow.

The CUDO PRO SHOW at Gallery 217, 9 E. University Ave., C, will open with a reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 and remain open through Nov. 28.

Woodcarvings on display

Work by Danville Art League member Steve Smith will be on display in the Paul Brumaghim gallery at the Danville Art League during October and November. The artist's reception will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

A member since 2001 of the Kickapoo Karvers, Smith has taken classes and lessons from professional carvers and has had help from fellow club members. His exhibit will consist of woodcarvings, including wood spirits, sculptures, driftwood art, wall hangings and photographs. Much of his work is inspired by his love of nature.

The Art League is at 320 N. Franklin St. For more information, call 442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

Rockford exhibit has UI ties

The Rockford Art Museum will open Friday the exhibition "Deconstructing the American Landscape," featuring work by former UI art Professsor Sarah Krepp and current UI faculty member Joel Ross.

The public opening will be from 7 to 9 p.m., with free admission and a cash bar. The exhibition will be on view through Jan. 29.

Krepp, now of Chicago, was chair of the UI School of Art + Design painting program. Ross is a UI associate professor of foundations, painting and sculpture.

Both draw inspiration from the American landscape for their works that explore socially complex themes.

Krepp manipulates delicately shredded tires and road scraps into abstract paintings and installations. Ross uses a subtler approach to create text-based sculptures, mixed-media installations and photographs documenting his hyper-temporary public art installations.

The related education programs will include a free lecture by Krepp at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a free lecture by Ross, 7 p.m. Nov. 17; and Coffee with the exhibition Curator, Carrie Johnson, 10 a.m. Jan. 20.

Museum admission is $7 for adults; $3, students and senior citizens; and free for children younger than 12. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more, go to rockfordartmuseum.org.

Variety scene

Talent show seeks participants

Champaign West Rotary will have auditions Oct. 10 and 11 for the 2017 CU's Got Talent. The auditions will be in the Harold and Jean Miner Theatre at Parkland College.

The second annual talent competition doubles as a fundraiser to support local charities that do not have the capacity to host a major benefit. In addition, the funds raised will allow Champaign West Rotary Charities to respond to emergency needs of charities in the community. They include Courage Connection, Champaign Urbana Ballet, Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, Family Service and Frances Nelson Health Center.

Ten persons and or acts will be selected to perform in the talent competition Feb. 4 before 250 people. In addition to the talent competition, Champaign West Rotary will host a silent auction to raise money. People interested in auditioning may download the rules and entry forms at cugottalent.org. Once an application is completed, a time for the audition will be assigned.

Urbana First Friday activities

Urbana First Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in downtown Urbana, will feature diverse cultural events, retail deals and restaurant specials, plus a Prince dance party at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center from 4:40 to 11 p.m., with Prince music and a Prince-themed pop-up bar (purple cocktails, crafts brews, fine wine). Donations for admission will go to the Independent Media Center.

There also will be a bags tournament at Black Dog in Urbana; West African drummers with Midwest Mandeng at the Urbana Free Library; live music at The Iron Post; artist demos at Cinema Gallery; and wine tastings. A map of the events will be printed and copies will be in downtown businesses.

The audience will be the judge

"Pop Goes the Culture — Variety Show 2" will be presented Saturday at Vintage Villains, 126 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The show will feature stand-up comedy, music and singing by more than 20 of the area's best performers, plus debut acts. Each will have four minutes on stage, and in "Gong Show"-fashion, the audience will boot performers it doesn't like and select the overall winners.

The performers include Nicole Mitchell; Albert King & Nigh Various Heart; Sara Ortiz; "Rude as Can Be" Donnie Farrell; Aaron Martin; Shawn Hosseini; Vinny Santanelli; Pamela Adam; the head of Soapbox Comedy, Andrew Hicks; "The Lord of the Strings" Nico Davis; Dustin Danger from The Villens; Brett Andrews; Bella Cooper; Michael Williamson; Reece Niccum from The Distopians; Larry Smith; DJembe Jake; Chris Duncheon; Hera Winn; and Elizabeth Staggs. The show also will be a farewell one for comedian Allen Lewis.

Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. Advance tickets are available at Vintage Villains for $8 and at the door for $10. Seating is limited.