'Yeah, they played here'
We asked veterans of the Red Lion Inn for 10 top local bands from its run of 1966 to 1981, and we got a baker's dozen -- and a couple of favorites were still left off.
REO Speedwagon, the "house band" with an ever-changing lineup, was on everybody's list.
Head East's album cover for "Flat As a Pancake" showed the Assembly Hall, now State Farm Center.
Screams.
Water Brothers.
Coal Kitchen.
Champaign, which got a record deal and a national hit with "How 'Bout Us."
The Finchley Boys.
Ginger.
Starcastle — progressive rock, often compared to Yes, but with its own sound.
The One Eyed Jacks.
Slink Rand Band.
The Rave — the popular band didn't last long, but it did record a live album at the Red Lion Inn.
All Star Frogs.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.