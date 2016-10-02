'Yeah, they played here'

We asked veterans of the Red Lion Inn for 10 top local bands from its run of 1966 to 1981, and we got a baker's dozen -- and a couple of favorites were still left off.

REO Speedwagon, the "house band" with an ever-changing lineup, was on everybody's list.

Head East's album cover for "Flat As a Pancake" showed the Assembly Hall, now State Farm Center.

Screams.

Water Brothers.

Coal Kitchen.

Champaign, which got a record deal and a national hit with "How 'Bout Us."

The Finchley Boys.

Ginger.

Starcastle — progressive rock, often compared to Yes, but with its own sound.

The One Eyed Jacks.

Slink Rand Band.

The Rave — the popular band didn't last long, but it did record a live album at the Red Lion Inn.

All Star Frogs.