Chuck Koplinski: 'Birth of a Nation' problematic yet compelling

Incendiary, problematic and arresting, Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation" is the hot-button film of the moment, an unflinching look at the vagaries of slavery and its echoes through the generations.

Focusing on an 1831 slave rebellion led by the radical slave Nat Turner, the movie employs a slow-burn approach as we see the protagonist go from a devoted man of God to radical revolutionary as the atrocities that surround him finally take their toll.

This is the sort of material that appeals to the gut, counting on an emotional response from the audience.

Parker, who served as the film's director, star, writer and co-producer, succeeds in fostering that, though Turner ultimately comes off as a contradictory symbol.

Beginning in 1809 in Southampton County, Georgia, we see young Nat come to the attention of the matriarch of the plantation Elizabeth (a never better Penelope Ann Miller), who recognizes an uncommon intelligence in the young boy. She teaches him to read, using the Bible as their text, and soon Nat (Parker) is delivering sermons to his fellow slaves. As he grows older, this self-styled preacher is hired out by former childhood playmate and current owner Samuel Turner (Armie Hammer) to other plantation owners to deliver sermons based on Holy Scripture that implores them to remain subservient to their masters. However, after witnessing a litany of abuse and mistreatment, the tone and content of Nat's message changes, becoming more militant in intent.

Parker assaults the viewer with images of degradation and violence throughout. A dead slave, tossed aside like a piece of trash on the side of a country road; slaves stripped bare at auction; another having his teeth knocked out with a chisel and then force-fed to end his hunger strike; Turner's scarred-and-stitched back after enduring a whipping; the face of his battered wife (Aja Naomi King), the victim of a gang rape; a young white girl at play, leading a young black girl around with a noose about her neck.

The cumulative effect of these images has the same result on viewers as it does on Nat, stoking in them a sense of rage that can only be slaked vicariously by our surrogate on screen.

The film's strongest moments occur in its second act as we see Nat transform into an instrument of God's wrath, feeling fully justified in inciting a rebellion against those that have oppressed him and his kind.

There's certainly no room for argument where justification and action are concerned. However, once the rebellion begins — an event that lasted only 48 hours and resulted in 60 slave owners and members of their families killed — the image of Nat becomes a contradictory and troubling one.

While speaking of violence in the abstract, he is seen as a righteous warrior; but once the attacks begin, his clothes become blood-soaked and his eyes go dead, the figure becomes one of forced contradictions.

Left with no recourse, the violence Nat and his followers inflict ultimately undoes their cause, casting them in a light beyond redemption no matter the justification.

Still and all, there's no denying that "The Birth of a Nation" is an affecting piece of work, one that gets under the viewer's skin and stays there for a good long while.

Parker errs toward the end with touches that are far too obvious to be taken seriously or at face value.

Yet, there's no denying he knows how to manipulate his audience and has a flare for the dramatic built on broad actions as well as subtle ones. This, as well as the way "Nation" in many ways parallels today's continued issues of race, will keep it as a source of conversation for some time to come.

'The Birth of a Nation' ★★★ (out of 4)

Cast: Nate Parker, Armie Hammer, Mark Boone Junior, Gabrielle Union, Penelope Ann Miller, Jackie Earle Haley, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis and Dwight Henry.

Directed and Written by Nate Parker; produced by Jason Michael Berman, Aaron Gilbert, Preston Holmes, Kevin Turen and Parker.

A Fox Searchlight Release. 120 minutes. Rated R (disturbing violent content and brief nudity). At the Art Theater, Carmike 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.

"Miss Peregrine" overcomes slow start to delight (★★★).

Creatures who eat eyeballs to regain their humanity; children who are invisible or can turn you to stone with a glance or are lighter than air; and a sense of alienation felt by all. Yep, Ransom Riggs' novel "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" is right in director Tim Burton's wheelhouse, as this tale of oddballs struggling to live in a world that would shun them touches on themes the director has based his career on, in the sort of perversely humorous environment the filmmaker has visited again and again. However, familiarity doesn't breed a bad movie in this case, as the filmmaker, within this particular context, is able to inject a bit of genuine pathos into the grotesque situation, something that's eluded him in similar, recent features ("Dark Shadows," "Alice in Wonderland").

Though this feature does suffer from Burton's usual awkwardness when it comes to putting all of the elements into place, once the basic premise is dispensed with, the film proves engaging.

Seems that all around the world, hiding in plain sight, are refuges set up for peculiar children, created by Ymbrynes who can generate time loops that allow them to live in one place and time, as long as the loop is reset each day. The Ymbryne in question in Miss Peregrine (a perfect Eva Green) who, like others of her kind, protects a group of children with unique gifts from persecution. The special kids in her charge include Millard (Cameron King), an invisible boy, Emma (Ella Purnell), who is lighter than air, Olive (Lauren McCrostie), who can start fire with a touch, and a pair of masked twins (Joseph and Thomas Odwell) you don't want to get a look at.

Their time loop from 1943 is disrupted by the arrival of Jake (Asa Butterfield), a teenager whose grandfather Abraham (Terence Stamp) recently passed away but not before leaving his grandson with a cryptic message. He is told to go to the English isle of Cairnholm to look for Miss Peregrine and warn her that Barron (Samuel L. Jackson), a humanoid out to regain his humanity by eating the eyeballs of peculiar children, is on the hunt for her and her charges. Not long after his arrival, Jake realizes he's in way over his head but that he too may have a peculiar ability.

It takes a bit for Burton to gain his footing as so much exposition is needed to be dispensed within the film's first 20 minutes. But once Jake and his clueless dad (Chris O'Dowd) arrive on English shores, the story steadily builds a head of steam, one fantastic set piece topping the other, while in between times we become more and more enamored with the odd children at the movie's core.

Among the highlights are a sequence in which Emma is able to raise a sunken ship by blowing the water out of its hull, and a rollicking battle between tentacled, spider-like humanoids and reanimated skeletons, an allusion to Ray Harryhausen's classic battle from "Jason and the Argonauts."

That being said, at over two hours the film does overstay its welcome while Butterfield proves to be a weak, unconvincing lead, coming off more unsure of himself than heroic most of the time. Still, Green is a delight, the other child actors are captivating and the Burton touch is in full bloom here.

What with so many adaptations of Young Adult literature appearing on screen over the last decade, "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" manages to separate itself from the pack, making a distinct impression in a cluttered field of often half-realized knock-offs.

