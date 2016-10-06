It's (first) ladies' night

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Mamie Eisenhower (Nicole Morgan) looks at a picture of her husband, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, during 'First Lady Suite,' opening today at Parkland's Second Stage. Image

Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — With a former first lady running for president and the current one among — if not the — most popular of all of them, Parkland College's production of the "First Lady Suite" couldn't have come at a better time.

However, the "chamber musical" opening Thursday at Parkland's Second Stage premiered a while back — 1993 off-Broadway.

So it centers on first ladies who came before Hillary Rodham Clinton and Michelle Obama:

Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Kari Croop; Mamie Eisenhower, Nicole Morgan; Bess Truman; Diane Pritchard; and Jackie Kennedy, Mindy Smith.

And though they aren't identified, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama "appear" in the opening and closing of the 90-minute piece, to be presented without intermission.

"We start the show with various voices of first ladies over the intercom," guest director Stephen Fiol said. "Michelle Obama's voice is the last one we hear before the show starts — even though she's not named as such but people can make their own conclusions."

Tafadzwa Diener, who starred as Effie in the recent "Dreamgirls" at Krannert Center, voices Michelle Obama. Diener also appears in one segment of "First Lady Suite" as the opera star Marian Anderson.

Composer Michael John LaChiusa wrote, or should we say composed, "First Lady Suite." Most of the dialogue is sung.

The music is complicated, Fiol said.

"It's very Sondheim-ish, with a lot of key changes and meter changes. It's complex, which is not to say it's not lovely, beautiful and compelling.

Basically, "First Lady Suite" explores the collective concept of what it's like to be a first lady.

"They have a lot of responsibility but no authority," Fiol said. "They are caught in this limbo of not really being in charge of themselves but having a responsibility to present themselves. And so it's a conundrum for all of them."

The central theme is that all of the first ladies ultimately desire flight from their duties. While wanting to escape, they appreciate the historical nature of their rarefied position.

"It's really kind of a statement as to the advancement of women in our culture, our society, and I think it's particularly fascinating from that perspective," Fiol said. "Beyond that, this show is historically very accurate in the sense it represents the actual positions and statements and relationships represented by these four first ladies."

However, the four unrelated scenes in "First Lady Suite" are fictional, with each involving a flight — A New York Times critic described "First Lady Suite" as being "all about flights of fantasy, literally and figuratively."

— The first scene is set aboard Air Force One over Texas on Nov. 22, 1963, as Jacqueline Kennedy's underpaid, overworked secretary, Mary Gallagher, complains about her demanding employer to John F. Kennedy's secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, before a foreboding dream reconciles Gallagher to her place in history.

— The second, set in the White House in 1956, has Mamie Eisenhower feeling abandoned by her husband on her birthday and fantasizing a trip through time and space alongside Marian Anderson.

— The third, "Olio," set in 1950, tells of Bess and Harry Truman's daughter, Margaret, trying to sing at a recital but being constantly upstaged by her mother.

— The last, "Eleanor Sleeps Here," takes place in 1936 in Amelia Earhart's plane as Earhart and her passengers, Eleanor Roosevelt and her longtime companion, Lorena Hickok, fly over Washington and Hickok reviews her complicated relationship with Eleanor.

The show will open each night with nine first ladies on stage, costumed by Malia Andrus, who also has a part in the show.

"I like to tell people we're not going to tell you who they are," Fiol said. "The costumes and hairstyles are spot on. Malia is a stickler for historical accuracy. I think people will enjoy the opportunity to test their historical knowledge."

Also, the theater lobby will be transformed into a museum on first ladies — those depicted in the show and some who are not.

"It should be of interest to people who are not interested in say (the musical) 'South Pacific,'" Fiol said.

The singers will be accompanied by a piano played by music director Kat Downs as well as Stephanie Swearingen. LaChiusa originally composed "First Lady Suite" for a quartet but later came up with a single-piano option, Fiol said.

If you go

What: Parkland Theatre presents "First Lady Suite," a chamber musical composed by Michael John LaChiusa, directed by Stephen Fiol, with Kat Downs as music director.

When: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, Saturday and Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22 and 3 p.m. Oct. 16 and 23.

Where: Parkland College's Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Tickets: $15 for adults; $13, students and senior citizens 65 and older; $9, youths 12 and younger; $11, each member of an organized group of 15 or more. Tickets are half-price opening night.

Reservations: parkland.edu/theatre or 351-2528.

Cast: Stephanie Swearingen, Mindy Smith, Kari Croop, Diane Pritchard, Phillip Meadows, Nicole Morgan, Tafadzwa Diener, Kenzie Dodds, Philip Meadows, Christine Mayer, Diane Pritchard, Malia Andrus, Mary Ellison and Lauren Deppe.