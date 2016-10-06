Notes-Worthy: Bob Graham

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Bob Graham

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Red Lion Inn vice president of operations Bob Graham:

In your position, you have seen a lot of great music come through C-U and The Red Lion Inn. Do you have any favorites or most memorable?

Every night was memorable. It could be a band on tour or a local C-U band. My fondest memories are listening to REO practice new songs almost daily. And then listen to these same songs in front of a packed house later the same day. REO and all C-U bands were excellent! Great memories!

What was the toughest thing you had to do as manager at The Red Lion Inn?

In the late '60s and in the '70s were crazy times. The customer demanded great music and the Red Lion Inn delivered nightly. Keeping the crowds under control and the bands on schedule were the biggest challenge.

The Red Lion Inn 50th reunion anniversary celebration is Oct. 7-8 at The City Center in Champaign. How much work has gone into this 50th reunion and what are your expectations for the 50-year compared to the 40-year reunion?

My expectations for the 50th anniversary reunion are high! We've had over 30,000 page views on the Red Lion Inn 50th Anniversary Reunion Facebook page! We formed a committee to organize this reunion and most have spent the last six months working on the details to make this reunion possible. Having the show inside at The City Center at Fat City has really helped with the logistics for this reunion. The 40th reunion was very successful so I expect the same for the 50th!

Where can we get tickets to the celebration?

Tickets are still available on the Red Lion Inn 50th Anniversary Reunion Facebook page. Also tickets are available at the door both this Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 4 p.m., bands start at 5 p.m. both nights.