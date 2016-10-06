Something magical is about to happen

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Josh Hansen, creative manager at Dallas & Co., shows off the Magic Room, which is filled with a huge variety of props. Image

CHAMPAIGN — Despite what some folks think, Dallas & Co., the huge magic and costume store at University Avenue and First Street, is open year-round.

Not just around Halloween and other holidays.

Yet the store full of masks, costumes, wigs, carnival prizes and amazing props sort of turns into Halloween Central around here this time of year.

And its 28th annual Magic Weekend this weekend basically kicks off that popular holiday, the second biggest in consumer spending after Christmas.

"Obviously, Halloween is in a month, but we're trying to get our store out there to show all the unique things we have," said Josh Hansen, the creative manager there.

During Magic Weekend, magicians will present free magic shows, with store founder and internationally known magician Andy Dallas performing at each one.

"He may be first. He may be last. But usually they mix up the order of the routines each show," Hansen said.

There also will be face painting and carnival games and prizes — one room in the store is dedicated to carnival prizes and trinkets and prizes, ranging from a nickel on up in price, as well as sold in bulk.

The store's Haunted Room, open to people ages 8 and up, will be open during Magic Weekend as well as on all Saturdays and Sundays through October.

Dallas & Co. has spent more than 25 years building the Haunted Room, filling it with $40,000 worth of professional props and displays, among them a talking ghost, witches, zombies, skeletons and skulls — and what appear to be lifeless bodies.

Each season employees add to and remove things from the Haunted Room, which also, for maximum effect, has "jump scares," frightening sound effects and dim lighting.

"It has lots of prosthetics, props and spooky stuff," Hansen said, adding that many of the props are unique to the Haunted Room.

The Haunted Room and Magic Weekend are both free and open to the public. Magic Weekend draws more than 100 people each year. The Haunted Room draws even more.

Andy Dallas opened Dallas and Co. more than 40 years ago and since then has filled it floor to ceiling with all things scary, with one of the best known being one of only three models from the cast for the King Kong character in the original 1933 "King Kong" movie. (The other two belong to Universal Studios and the manufacturer.)

Now that Dallas is semi-retired, his family continues to operate the business, which also sells party supplies and novelty props for magicians.

From time to time Andy Dallas shows up at the shop, sharing his magic with customers and other magicians, as he will during Magic Weekend.

If you go

What: Dallas and Co. presents the 28th annual Magic Weekend, with magic shows, face painting and carnival games and prizes.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, with magic shows at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Dallas and Co., 101 E. University Ave., C

Admission: Free

Haunted Room hours

Saturday: 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.

Oct. 15: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 16: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Oct. 22: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 23: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

Oct. 29: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 30: 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

The times are the starting times as to when the Haunted Room opens. Once a group of people finish going through the Haunted Room, Dallas and Co. closes the room to do quick maintenance and then re-opens it at the next starting time. "Usually the Haunted Room runs for a half hour to 45 minutes, depending on how many people come," said Dallas and Co. creative manager Josh Hansen.