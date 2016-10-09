Ask 'Mimi,' Oct. 9, 2016

Photo by: Conrad Bakker photo A replica of Henry David Thoreau's cabin on Walden Pond, created by artist Conrad Bakker

Did UI art Professor Conrad Bakker recently exhibit work in France?

Yes, he constructed "Untitled Project: Cabin (Thoreau)," a replica of Henry David Thoreau's cabin on Walden Pond (pictured above), over 10 days along the Anglet-Basque coast in southwestern France as part of The Coastal 6 International Biennial of Contemporary Art.

Bakker carved and painted the cabin as a "sculpture/object/thing." Its door doesn't open, but visitors can peer inside to see his wood sculpture of Thoreau's book "Walden."

"I was interested in (the cabin at Walden Pond) as a symbolic object, as a destination," he told the UI News Bureau. "I'm also interested in how a fake thing can hold the place of a real thing."

One of the largest sculptures he's made, the Thoreau-cabin replica, like much of Bakker's work, provides a "critical commentary on the theatricality of experience and the commodification of authenticity," he said.

If you want to check out some of Bakker's other work, "Untitled Project: Robert Smithson Library & Book Club" is on display through Dec. 19 at the UI Ricker Library of Architecture and Art.

Who were the judges this year for the ACE Awards?

Tim Bartlett, executive director of the Urbana Park District; Emily Young, magnet site coordinator at Stratton Academy of the Arts; Lisa Kesler, a local artist and illustrator; and Bridget Lee-Calfas, advertising and publicity director at Krannert Center.

The awards celebration will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at City Center, Champaign. For tickets, go to 40north.org/tickets.

In case you didn't see my story last week, the winners are: Deke Weaver, artist; Aurora "Miss V" Villacorta, lifetime achievement; Mike Ingram, advocate; PechaKucha Night C-U, a project of the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization, volunteer; C-U Mass Transit District, business; Stacey Gross, teacher; Saskia Bakker, student.

Is UI alumnus Michael Halberstam being honored by the Joseph Jefferson Awards Committee?

Yes, it will pay tribute to him at the 2016 Equity Jeff Awards Ceremony Oct. 17 at Drury Lane Oakbrook. The artistic director of Writers Theatre since it formed in 1992 will be recognized for 25 years of outstanding theatrical accomplishments and contributions to Chicagoland theater.

"Under Halberstam's artistic leadership, Writers Theatre has attained a national reputation for excellence and has garnered critical praise for the consistent high quality and intimacy of its artistry, providing the finest interpretations of both classic and contemporary theater," the Jefferson Awards Committee said.

In Chicago, the "Jeffs" are the equivalent of New York's Tony Awards.

Halberstam, a native of England, graduated from the UI with a bachelor's of fine arts degree in acting.

