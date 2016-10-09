Being for the benefit of Beatles lovers

The Toronto-based Art of Time Ensemble performs its version of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band," with four vocalists from indie-rock bands.

URBANA — Andrew Burashko discovered the Beatles in 1972, when he was 6 years old.

As he puts it, "They never left me."

He went on to become a concert pianist and in 1998, to form the Art of Time Ensemble.

Since then, the Toronto-based ensemble has come up with a variety of classical-infused pop-music programs, among them "reimaginings" of the Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" and "Abbey Road" albums.

Now on its first tour of the Midwest, Art of Time will stop at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday evening to perform, with four vocalists from indie rock bands, the "Sgt. Pepper's" album in its entirety — and in the order the songs appear on the 1967 album, dubbed by Rolling Stone magazine "the most important rock-and-roll album ever made."

"It would be a sacrilege to leave something out, from the point of view of a Beatles fanatic," Burashko said. "To all the Beatles lovers who are out there reading this, they shouldn't miss this show, if I may be so bold."

Af ter playing the A side of the album, Art of Time will call an intermission and then come back to play Side B.

"At the end, there are a few little surprises and off the top as well," Burashko said.

The show will offer what Burashko, artistic director of Art of Time, called "really inventive arrangements" of the songs on the original "Sgt. Pepper's" album.

More than anything else, the show celebrates the Beatles and their aesthetic, which isn't classical at all, Burashko said.

"'Sgt. Pepper's' was the first album to explore or test an arrangement on an ambitious scale. A lot of classical musicians played on that album, but the spirit of the music is pop-rock. To rob it of that original rock 'n' roll spirit, I think, would kill the music. It would turn it into Muzak."

And because the Beatles were so varied in their musical tastes, Art of Time turned to 11 arrangers to reimagine the "Sgt. Pepper's" songs.

"One of the things I absolutely love about the Beatles is how eclectic they were," Burashko said. "They were into old-fashioned English dance-hall music, rhythm and blues, rock 'n' roll of the '50s, Indian music. They went wherever they wanted to go.

"I kind of wanted to exploit that eclecticism as well. No two of these arrangers are remotely similar in their aesthetics or styles. Each one brings a completely different sensibility to the song."

The arrangements also feature tight vocal harmonies sung by indie musicians Steven Page, founder of Barenaked Ladies; Andy Maize of Skydiggers; Craig Northey of The Odds; and Wesley Stace, aka John Wesley Harding.

As much as he loves the Beatles, Burashko doesn't plan to have Art of Time perform any of their other albums.

"There are too many other things we want to do, and I wouldn't want people to think of Art of Time as a Beatles cover band," he said.

Indeed, Art of Time has already created a number of programs that merge the classical with jazz, great American songs, Orson Welles' famed "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast, the songs of folk musician Steve Earle and many other genres.

Burashko said the ensemble has been "absolutely successful" in reaching diverse audiences that perhaps would never attend a classical music concert.

"I imagined bringing them into the classical world," he said. "What's ended up happening is we deliver this stuff to them in their world.

"Most of our shows have been outside the classical circuit. It's also evolved over time that classical music is not a component of every single project."

Burashko formed Art of Time Ensemble with support from like-minded artists in music, dance, theater and literature.

They started by performing single concerts. The word spread quickly through Toronto, and now Art of Time works with the best Canadian artists, among them internationally known writers Margaret Atwood and Michael Ondaatje, as well as international musicians.

The Russian-born Burashko himself started out as a concert pianist but is so busy now with Art of Time he hasn't played a concerto or performed as a soloist for four years.

"Which is OK," he said. "We've been growing and growing and growing and still there are only four of us running the whole show.

"The touring is the easiest part. Creating our (subscription) series every year and raising the money to do it is pretty much a full-time job."

The series each season features five concerts — each performed over three nights — in Toronto's Harbourfront Centre Theatre.

"We're probably the only music organization in Toronto with a growing subscriber base," Burashko said. "For more than half, it's the only classical music they hear. They don't go to the symphony or opera."

Art of Time also appears regularly as part of the Royal Conservatory of Music performance season and performs at festivals and other events throughout Canada. Before starting its Midwest tour, Art of Time toured the U.S. Eastern seaboard.