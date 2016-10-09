John Frayne: Classical music is very much alive

Photo by: Provided by Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Pianist Lang Lang was a hit in concert Sept. 29 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

Lang Lang came, he played, he conquered.

In a world in which the "death" of classical music is annually, if not monthly, predicted, it is refreshing to be at a concert where the performer is not merely admired, he is adored.

For those of us for whom the term "rock star" is only a metaphor, here was clear evidence of what the phrase means in a classical music context. At the end of his concert in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana late last month, when he threw a handkerchief to admirers, a scream of delight arose. To his credit, Lang respects his audience, and his patience in autographing programs for the horde of young people was exemplary.

What has drawn admiration from some listeners, amusement from others and scorn from some critics is Lang's tendency to conduct his own playing. When the right hand alone is busy, the left hand floats high in the air, describing expressive arcs. I believe that his physical involvement in the music is sincere, but his habit of sweeping his arms away from the keyboard at the end of a piece seems calculated to produce an ovation, and so it does.

Lang likes strong contrasts in music, and in the opening "Ballade" by Debussy, he produced a quiet sound as light as the touch of a feather. Later in the program, his gentle playing of Isaac Albeniz's "Granada" from the "Suite Espagnola" could only be described as intoxicating. But he also has a tendency to make the loud passages in music sound apocalyptic.

The major single work on the program was Franz Liszt's Sonata in B Minor, S 178. This half-hour, single movement piece is a panorama of the composer's High Romantic postures. Passages of reflective calm are interrupted by eruptions of nightmarish drama. Lang played this sonata with wild bravado, and here his tendency to go to extremes fit the style of the music. This sonata demands considerable concentration on the part of the audience, as well as performer, and Lang held the capacity audience enthralled to an end in which the music fades to silence.

Aside from some ravishing moments, I found his playing of the Albeniz "Suite" at times heavy handed, but his playing of the famous "Lady and the Nightingale" from Enrique Granados "Goyescas," Op. 11 was spellbinding.

For some reason, he omitted the next Granados piece and went to the last piece on the program, Manuel de Falla's "Ritual Dance of Fire." Lang played this famous barn-burner with white hot heat, playing "prestissimo," and then faster. It was over the top for me, but the audience roared with delight and gave Lang a rousing standing ovation, which was repeated three times after his encores: Ernest Lecuona: "Cuban Dance," "Chinese Song: Coral Dance" and George Gershwin: "Prelude No. 3." Lang seems to me to be an old-time Romantic virtuoso in the Ignacy Jan Paderewski tradition. Such performers dazzle their audiences, and Lang Lang's concert certainly had its overpowering moments.

At the end of the concert, there was an on-stage assemblage of worthies, in which the mayors of both Urbana and Champaign, Laurel Prussing and Deb Feinen, read a lengthy proclamation declaring Thursday, "Lang Lang Day in Urbana and Champaign." Also, the Chinese consul general from Chicago, Lei Hong, spoke with pride about the number of Chinese students at the University of Illinois and the achievements of Lang Lang as cultural ambassador, all in the context of the Oct. 1, 67th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. Mike Ross, head of Krannert, and Timothy Killeen, president of the UI, were also on stage.

At this concert, as at the recent Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert, there was a delay at the beginning with many people arriving just at 7:30 p.m. Part of the problem may be the electronic checking of tickets at the entrance. The problem does not seem to be late arrivals on the part of students attending the concerts.

Jupiter Quartet show

On Sept. 22, I was at a highly enjoyable concert by the Jupiter Quartet at the Allerton Barn.

The program opened with Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet, Op. 18, No. 5. The quartet gave an energetic and fresh reading of this work, making the case that the Op. 18 quartets are no mere forerunners to the later quartets, but extraordinary achievements in themselves.

The novelty on the program was "Rising" by Joan Tower, in which the quartet was joined by flutist Jonathan Keeble. "Rising" certainly has much rising music, but what goes up must come down, and in this battle of contraries, Tower gave the flutist many expressive challenges, in which Keeble showed masterful virtuosity. I found the piece full of inventive sections but just a tad too long.

The concert ended with the lovely and folksy String Quartet No. 10, Op. 51 of Antonin Dvorak. The Jupiter Quartet gave an alluring performance, highlighting the gentle and homely joys of its Bohemian ambiance.

The temperature was very warm in the barn for me, but clearly much hotter for the Jupiter players, for whose efforts the audience stood at the concert's end. This quartet will next be heard in Foellinger on Oct. 20, in which they will be joined by baritone Nathan Gunn and pianist Julie Gunn.

