Playing Critic: Grotesque 'Severed' a great swipe-to-hack adventure

Photo by: Provided by DrinkBox Studios Sasha, the hero of 'Severed,' begins her journey having lost her arm ... and her family. Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

It had been awhile since I'd fired up the ol' Nintendo Wii U, so when I was offered the opportunity to review "Severed" on the console, I leapt at the chance.

I'm glad I did.

"Severed" is a colorfully creepy hack-and-slash adventure that taxes players' hand-eye coordination and ability to strategize on the fly.

And while the challenges grow in intensity the further one progresses, the game is designed so that repeated failure isn't all that frustrating. You'll simply reappear close to where you met your end — almost no load time involved — with full health, so you can get right back into the fray or find another path to explore.

You'll play the part of Sasha, a muscular young woman trained in swordsmanship by her mother. Tragedy has struck. Your house is in ruins; your mom, dad and younger brother are missing; and your left arm is gone at the elbow.

A demonic figure appears and gifts you with a living sword, spurring you onward on a quest to find your family, as well as giving you answers.

Gameplay is truly divided into two experiences: tactical touch-screen-based swipe combat and exploration mixed with light puzzle-solving.

The map you'll wander is cell-based, i.e., you move from the center of one "room" to the center of another as you explore. Everything is experienced from a first-person perspective, where you can freely spin in a circle to search your surroundings before using the touch-screen to flip switches, break urns and grab power-ups. (And you'll never get lost, thanks to the top-down map that fills in as you explore, highlighting every point of interest.)

From time to time, monsters will bar your way: spider demons wearing Japanese Noh masks, floating skulls, evil eyes and fungus fiends, just to name a few. Sometimes you'll face just one, but more often it's a group — and you'll have to develop a strategy on the fly to survive.

Each creature type has specific vulnerabilities, defenses and attack patterns. Your job is to carve away at their health by swiping the touch-screen with your stylus, mimicking sword strokes, and targeting their weak points.

Short swipes do a little damage; long ones do a lot more. Strings of successful attacks build up your "focus" meter — which you want to max so you can carve off their tasty appendages — while smacking into their defenses lowers your focus.

Meanwhile, you've got to be prepared to counter attacks. Sometimes it's by swiping your sword at the correct angle with the correct timing to parry a blow. Other times you just have to knock them about a bit so they can't engage.

One foe is easy. Multiple foes with multiple attack patterns can get quite a bit harder, forcing you to think your way through the battle as you spin in place and swipe, swipe, swipe.

As you progress, you'll gain more tools to aid survival, such as a mask that allows you to briefly freeze an enemy in time.

But the stuff you really want to collect are the limbs, eyeballs, tentacles, etc., you'll sever from your enemies. These are your currency for upgrading Sasha — more attack damage, higher defense, etc. — on an RPG-style skill tree.

However, "Severed" is not a bloody, gory game. Just a "gross" or "grody" one, in the style of gross things that often appeal to kids. (Remember the Creepy Crawlers Bug Maker, anyone?)

It's also a good value, especially if you have both a Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, as if you buy it on one, you automatically have it for the other, too.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.

"Severed"

Platforms: Wii U, 3DS, PS Vita, iOS.

Price: $6.99 on iOS; $14.99 on all others.

ESRB rating: T for teen.