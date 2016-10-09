Review: 'First ladies' put on a unique show

By Rosemary Laughlin

I went to the musical "First Lady Suite," at Parkland's Second Stage, wondering what each first lady would think of her portrayal.

Playbill ads show pearls, a rose and elegant portraits. It's safe to say that quirky, sometimes surreal liberties are taken.

The segment on Jackie Kennedy is the most realistic. In Air Force One over Texas on Nov. 22, 1963, Jackie's whining, overworked secretary Mary Gallagher (Stephanie Swearingen) falls asleep and hears Jackie (Mindy Smith) singing a premonition of the motorcade in Dallas. It is an inventive dream within a dream.

Mamie Eisenhower's episode involves wild time travel with the famous singer Marian Anderson. Mamie is upset in 1957 that Ike does not remember her birthday. He is tied up with the crisis at Central High in Little Rock, Ark., where a screaming, taunting mob refuses to allow nine black students to integrate the school.

Marian Anderson suddenly appears like a fairy godmother and apprises Mamie of the seriousness of the situation. Convinced, Mamie wills to make a trip with her back in time to World War II, where Ike is the commanding general. She tears him away from his chauffeur Kay Summersby (Kenzie Dodds) and has Marian explain the dire situation he will be charged to handle in the decade to come.

At this point, Nicole Morgan as Mamie simply steals the show with her sassy, vaudeville-quality verve. Bouncing about, she sings a duet of intent, "In Algiers," with Tafadzwa Diener as Anderson. Still wearing her pink hair ribbon and fluffy pink negligee, Mamie overpowers Kay, impersonates her and tells Ike what's what. Morgan has a comic presence that creates instant hilarity out of absurdity.

Marian Anderson's song advice prevails: "Old rules are old rules/ New rules are better." With her rich operatic voice, Diener is well cast as Anderson.

Bess Truman would not have been happy with her characterization, an exact contrast to her cold, prim public image in 1950. Here Bess (Diane Pritchard) is bossy as she gives advice to her daughter Margaret (Christine Mayer) before her singing debut. Bess is also sneezy and somewhat gross.

This episode is a short skit. It reminded me of "Saturday Night Live's" takes on presidents where the personalities and behaviors of Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan are reversed.

In 1933, Amelia Earhart flies Eleanor Roosevelt over Washington D.C., giving the first lady her first flight. Kari Croop captures Eleanor's high-pitched voice, Eastern accent and idiosyncratic cadences. The focus, however, is really on Lorena Hickok (Malia Andrus), journalist and adviser to Eleanor.

Hickok here shows jealousy toward the captivating aviatrix (Lauren Deppe), who seems to be winning over Mrs. Roosevelt more than Hick would like. Hick grudgingly obeys Earhart's order not to light a cigar in the plane, then in a feat of magical realism goes out on the airplane wing to smoke and air her gripes. Her monologue grows too long and weary.

The ending parade of first ladies is a reprise of the opening. They sing the harmoniously rich "Do You Know What I Wish For?" Their unanimous answer: "I wish for flight!"

Director Stephen Fiol has described composer Michael John LaChiusa's music as "complicated very Sondheim-ish, with a lot of key changes and meter changes." Fiol also uses the words "lovely, beautiful, compelling." To me that's a perfect description of what accompanies the singers or speakers on the single grand piano. The lid of the piano is lifted at the end for the thrilling release of full dynamism. The arresting piano music is the top star of the production.

Kat Downs is nothing less than superb as she plays the tones underlying and punctuating three portrayals. Stephanie Swearingen does the same for Mamie's drama. Anyone with experience playing the piano might add the compliment "astounding."

Cara Chowning is the vocal coach who aided Downs in developing the characters' recitative and singing.

The first ladies are recognized from their clothing and wigs — from Edith Roosevelt to Michelle Obama. It was fun to make the identifications. J. Malia Andrus is once again an outstanding costume designer, aided by Mallory Herges, Grace Wilson-Danenhower and Erin Nishida.

As I left the theater, the woman in front of me turned and smiled. "It was completely different, wasn't it!"

The pun just popped. "Yes. A sweet suite."

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.