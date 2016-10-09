Studio Visit: Jim O'Brien

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien, 54, of St. Joseph, who publishes under the pen name James Escher, is a project support specialist for the University of Illinois Office of Business and Financial Services.

When did you have your first poem published and why did you decide to write poetry?

The first was probably five years ago, in my first non-student publication. I started out thinking I would be a fiction writer, but my fiction read like an outline so I looked at poetry to bring more imagery into my fiction and then never looked back. That was around 2002, '03.

What kinds of poems do you write?

Mostly free-verse reflections on the human condition.

Are you a founder of the CU Poetry Group?

I am. Three years ago, I was trying to revive the Red Herring Poets. The Red Herring Fiction Group is going strong, which is kind of ironic because they started as an offshoot of the poetry group.

Then I saw a flier someone else — Steve LaVigne — had posted for the CU Poetry Group, so we joined forces and it's still going strong. We have a critique workshop every Tuesday night, mainly at the Champaign Public Library. We try to do a monthly generative workshop — I ask people to come in with pen and paper and take them through prompts. And we have a reading coming up at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Champaign Public Library.

Are you in charge of the Reading Room?

Yes, that started in April at The Accord. It's once a month, usually the last Friday or Saturday. We have two featured readers and six open-mic slots at each. The other organizers are Roya Khatiblou and Caleb Curtiss.

I long felt community poets and university poets were siloed (separate), so we started the Reading Room to get more collaboration between the two. Our next one is at 6 p.m. Oct. 28.

Tell me about Poems on Tap.

I do that at farmers' markets, art fairs, festivals. I have a sign up: "Give me a prompt, and I'll write you a poem. I'll type it right here for you to take home."

I don't charge for it. Sometimes I get tips.

Are you at every farmers' market?

It's hard to get to Champaign's market (on Tuesday afternoons) because I work until 4 p.m. and our poetry workshop is at 7 p.m.. I'm at the Urbana market just when I'm in town and the weather is good. The Urbana market considers me entertainment, so I get only a 90-minute slot.

What kind of typewriter do you use?

An Olivetti Underwood, made in Italy. Allegedly, "The Godfather" was written on this model.

Do you write all your poetry on it?

Just Poems on Tap. My other ones are written on a computer because of the benefit of revision. I usually start with pen and pad of paper.

Have you ever formally studied poetry?

I had some undergraduate classes at Parkland and Eastern in poetry and lit, and I'm assembling an application now to send out to low-residency MFA poetry programs.

Who are your influences?

Walt Whitman and Emily Dickinson and the Beats. As far as the female Beats, I like Anne Waldman.

Are you also in charge of the CU Haiku that runs every Sunday in The News-Gazette?

Yes, me and two others from the CU Poetry Group took over after Lee Gurga quit. We have two or three haikus in the can, but we'd love to see a lot more.

We also have Poems on the Bus. In April, which is National Poetry Month, we had a poetry contest. We had the winning poem printed and placed on MTD buses for three months. We plan to do it every year.

Note: O'Brien will bring his Poems on Tap to Sipyard, 204 W. Main St., U, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday.