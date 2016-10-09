That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

Champaign-Urbana Jazz Festival

Jazz guitarist John Moulder, Berklee College of Music Professor Jim Stinnett and jazz guitarist, vocalist and composer Michael Blum will be the featured national acts at the second annual Champaign-Urbana Jazz Festival this coming weekend.

Moulder, a guitarist and composer, is based in Chicago. His latest album, "Earthborn Tales of Soul and Spirit," was a featured performance for the 2014 Made in Chicago concert series in Millennium Park.

The Chicago Tribune included his albums "Trinity" (Origin, 2006) and "Bifrost" (Origin, 2009) among its list of the 10 best jazz CDs of 2006 and 2009, respectively.

He has played nationally and internationally at numerous festivals, clubs and concert halls and is a faculty member at Northwestern University, Benedictine University and the College of the Performing Arts at Roosevelt University.

Last year, Blum was named a "Rising Star" guitarist in DownBeat magazine's 63rd annual Critics Poll. At Dartmouth College, he majored in music and cognitive science, and after deciding to pursue music professionally, he studied with Berklee's Stinnett.

After a year, Stinnett suggested he and Blum record an album together. In 2014, Blum released his debut album, "Initiation," called a "stellar debut" by Downbeat magazine.

Stinnett, a bassist, is known as a versatile musician with more than 40 years of experience. As a Berklee professor, he's helped shape the careers of countless musicians, among them Mike Gordon of Phish, Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons and Brent Rusinow.

The festival, planned by a recent University of Illinois graduate and other students, will run from Thursday through next Sunday and also feature local acts.

There also will be a jam session, a jazz brunch and several free public events, including workshops, master classes and artist talks. Unless otherwise noted, admission to most of the concerts is $5. Those at the Urbana and Champaign libraries are free.

Jenelle Orcherton, who graduated this past spring from the UI with a degree in saxophone performance, is the artistic director of the festival, designed to bring together the university and community jazz scenes.

The schedule:

Thursday

— 5 to 7 p.m., Derek Cordoba Quartet, Big Grove Tavern, Champaign.

— 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., VIP Party, Upper Bout, Champaign.

— 8:45 to 10 p.m., Blum and Stinnett, Upper Bout.

— 10:30 p.m. to late, Stream of Consciousness, Community Center for the Arts, downtown Urbana.

Friday

— 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stinnett lecture at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Champaign.

— 2 to 3 p.m. Blum, Smith Memorial Hall, UI campus, Urbana.

— 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Blum artist talk, Urbana Free Library.

— 5 to 7 p.m., Jazz Friends, The Iron Post, Urbana, and the Ron Bridgewater Trio, Big Grove Tavern.

— 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Justin Copeland Quintet, Pizza M, Urbana.

— 10 p.m. to late, VANDOJam featuring Alex Beltran, The Iron Post.

Saturday

— 1 to 4 p.m., Independent Media Center Young Artist Series, Independent Media Center, Urbana, featuring musicians from Edison Middle School, Champaign, and Eastern Illinois University.

— 4 to 5 p.m., workshop with Moulder, Upper Bout.

— 6 to 8 p.m. young artist combos, Upper Bout.

— 5 to 7 p.m., Leigh Meador Trio, Pizza M

— 8 to 9:30 p.m., John Moulder Quartet, with Vijay Tellis Nayak on organ, Larry Gray on acoustic bass and Paul Wertico on drums. Cover: $10.

— 10 to 11:30 p.m., Big Easy Brass, Pizza M.

Sunday

— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jazz Lunch, Pizza M, with Moulder plus the Larry Gray Duo, $15.

— 2 to 3 p.m., Dimitrije Vasilijevic Quartet, Champaign Public Library.

People may buy tickets at cujazzfest.wixsite.com/cujazzfest/lineup or at the door.

Fundraisers will support tribe

Two "CU Stands with Standing Rock" fundraiser concerts will take place, the first Saturday at Alto Vineyards and the other Nov. 12 in Urbana.

The proceeds will help the Standing Rock Sioux tribe pay for legal expenses, food, water, shelter, sanitation and other things as they protest in rural North Dakota the Dakota Access Pipeline. The protest started in April.

The Sioux pipeline will pass through and likely destroy Native burial sites and sacred places.

The "CU Stands with Standing Rock" concerts will consist of sets from seven or eight area bands, interspersed with presentations from Native American speakers about the Dakota Access Pipeline, as well as Native American culture, heritage and history.

The suggested donation for admission is $10 per person, per event:

— 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Alto Vineyards, 4210 N, Duncan Road, C. Wine, beer, juice and other beverages will be sold by the winery, and food will be available for purchase from area food trucks.

— 1 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12, U-C Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway, U.

Non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase from Lumen Catering Services. Again, area food trucks will be parked outside.

The organizers hope to live-stream both fundraiser events over WEFT 90.1 FM Community Radio. For more information, go to cuswsr.com/ and facebook.com/custandswithstandingrock/.

Donations to help the Standing Rock Sioux Nation also may be made via the CU Stands With Standing Rock GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/cuswsr. All proceeds will go to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Unity students raising money

The Unity schools' music program will host the Fall Show Choir Showcase Event and Mad Scientist Lab — a dinner theater fundraiser — from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. next Sunday at the Savoy Recreation Center, 402 W. Graham Drive.

The dinner-theater-style variety show will feature performances by the Vocal Rush high school and Front Row junior high mixed show choirs, plus student quartets, solos, duets and skits.

The buffet dinner: fried chicken, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, noodles, corn, green beans, iced tea, lemonade, coffee and dessert. There will also be a basket raffle with prizes ranging in value from $50 to $250. Raffle tickets are one for $1, six for $5 an "arm length" for $10 and a "wing span" for $20.

Individual tickets are $20 per person and $15 for adults older than 65 and students including college students. To purchase tickets online, visit unitymusicboosters.org.

The doors will open a half-hour before each show. The proceeds will help pay for competition expenses, new risers and a new portable sound system.

Composers win awards

The 20th anniversary Salvatore Martirano Memorial Composition Award Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Memorial Recital Hall, 805 S. Mathews Ave., U. Admission is free.

The first-place winner is Canadian composer James O'Callaghan, who said he "used to "wait for a train to come by and just lie in the tunnel and be totally surrounded by sound and vibration."

He will be at the concert to hear his winning composition, "AMONG AM A," for chamber ensemble and electronics and to accept the $1,000 prize.

O'Callaghan describes "AMONG AM A" as an exploration of the relationships between music and ambient noise. The piece will be performed by the Illinois Modern Ensemble directed by Stephen Taylor, a UI professor of composition.

The Montreal-based O'Callaghan, 28, is also a sound artist. He's been praised for his "mastery of materials and musical form" (Electromania, Radio France) and "highly refined sense of colour." (Vancouver Sun).

The second-place award of $500 went to Italian composer Nicola Straffelini for "Labyrinth song" for chamber ensemble. Straffelini refers to the piece as a "sensational maze of musical gestures that gradually unravel over time." Straffelini, a professor of composition at the Conservatory of Castelfranco Veneto, also will be at the concert.

Both composers will discuss their music at the Composers' Forum at 3 p.m. Tuesday in Room 0359, known as the "Fishbowl," in the UI Music Building, 1114 W. Nevada St., U.

On that same day at 7 p.m., both composers will relate their experiences as sound artists as part of the Global Crossroads program in the Carr Lounge of the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Hall in Urbana. The public is invited to attend both of the free presentations.

The awards concert will also feature a rare performance of Mr. Martirano's 1965 classic "Underworld," described as a dramatic and daring psychedelic trip into the unconscious via actors, musicians and electronics.

The UI School of Music and Global Crossroads Living-Learning Community sponsor the Martirano competition and concert each year in memory of Mr. Martirano, a UI professor of composition from 1963 to '95 who died soon after retiring.

The competition is directed by UI Associate Professor Emeritus Zack Browning, who will conduct his composition "Breakpoint Screamer" for trumpet ensemble and computer sounds, to open the concert.

Over the 20 years of the Martirano competition, 4,359 scores have been received and $31,525 has been awarded to 56 composers. This year, there were 291 entries.

Benefit for Daily Bread

Internationally known guitarist and Dove-award winner Phil Keaggy and his band, along with guest Glenn Kaiser, a Chicago blues musician, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

The concert is a benefit for The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. Tickets are $20 and available via champaignfaith.org or in the church office.

'The Colors of Fall' at Parkland

The Parkland Chamber Singers, the Parkland Wind Ensemble and guest artists PBL Unlimited, a show choir, will perform in the concert "The Colors of Fall" at 3 p.m. today in the Harold and Jean Miner Theatre at Parkland College.

The event is free and open to the public.

Miranda M. Rowland directs the Parkland Chamber Singers, who will perform works of poetry set to music. The singers will recite the poems before each piece is performed.

Members of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School Unlimited show choir will join the Parkland Chamber Singers for several of the pieces, as well as perform a work of their own.

The Parkland Wind Ensemble, directed by Jonathan Beckett, will perform selections by Aaron Copland, Bela Bartok, Giuseppe Verdi and Percy Grainger, as well as a tribute to George Gershwin.

Lake Land College events

Lake Land College will host on Wednesday The Filharmonic, an a cappella group featured in the hit movie "Pitch Perfect 2."

The concert will be at 11 a.m. in the Theater of the Luther Student Center. The following week, on Oct. 19, the college will welcome motivational speaker Chris Sandy. His presentation, "Enduring Regret," about his experiences drinking and driving, will begin at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the free events but should keep in mind they are geared toward college students. Lake Land College is near Mattoon.

Literary scene

Author reading scheduled

Author James Hannaham will read from his work at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 104 of the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

He has published a pair of novels: "Delicious Foods," a PEN/Faulkner Award winner and New York Times Notable Book, and "God Says No," a Lambda Book Award finalist. He teaches at the Pratt Institute.

The reading, free and open to all, is part of the Robert J. Carr Visiting Author Series and sponsored by the Robert J. Carr Visiting Author Series Fund, Ninth Letter and the UI Creative Writing Program.

Authors Fair in Danville

The Vermilion Valley Reading Council and Danville Public Library will host an Authors Fair at the library, 319 N. Vermilion St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Authors who have confirmed they will attend are Betty Anderson, Yolanda Duckworth, Maureen Holtz, Tiffany Nardoni, Mary Jessie Parker, Rob Shumaker and C.C. Wills.

They will be located throughout the library. Visitors will receive "passports" showing where each author is. The participants will be encouraged to visit each author's table and enter the author's name on the appropriate line of the passport to qualify for prizes.

There also will be an Author Scavenger Hunt.

Authors who would like to participate in the Authors Fair may contact Leslie Boedicker, community engagement librarian, at 477-5223, extension 121, for more details.

Arts scene

New exhibit at University Y

Art @ the Y will present the exhibition "Homecoming," featuring photographs by Sung Hyun Sohn, from Thursday through December in the University YMCA's Murphy Gallery.

The artist's reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with an artist talk by Sung Hyun Sohn at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all.

In "Homecoming," Sung Hyun Sohn tells of Koreans whose strange fate led them to wander the world in countries such as the United States, Japan, China and Russia for the past 100 years.

The photographs take an intimate look at the living conditions of the immigrants and the social institutions that force them to live as strangers even after they return to Korea.

Sung Hyun Sohn was born in Busan in 1971 and studied photography at Joong Ang University. He received an MFA in Visual Arts from Rutgers University and recently received his doctorate degree in cultural anthropology at Hanyang University Graduate School.

"Homecoming" is sponsored by the UI Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies and presented in connection with the Midwest Conference on Asian Affairs 2016 from Friday through next Sunday on campus.

Monsters Ball at the Vault

The fourth annual Monsters Ball will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Vault Arts Collective, 100 N. Main St., Tuscola.

There will be snacks, spooky tunes and lots of candy, plus the kids and adults costume contests and kids coloring contest, with prizes. The costume contest registration will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with judging at 8 p.m.

There also will be an "Arts & Lovecrafts" exhibit featuring Halloween-inspired art from local talent.

Costumes are encouraged but not required. Monsters Ball is a free and family friendly event.

Movie scene

The return of Shocktober

Shocktober, the Art Theater Co-op's annual monthlong Halloween programming, is back for its fourth year.

One of the Art's most popular series, Shocktober brings together classic and new horror films and includes live trivia, live music, the All Nite Movie Marathon and the return of the "Rocky Horror Picture Show" with a live cast."

The events:

— 10 p.m. Friday. Screening of "Possession," a 1983 movie directed by Andrzej Zulawski, described as a "delirious psychodrama of epic and notorious proportions."

It stars Sam Neill as a secret agent and Isabelle Adjani as his wife who wants a divorce. After Mark (Neill) hires a private investigator to follow her, he discovers she's been spending time with a strange, tentacled creature designed by famed special effects artist Carlo Rambaldi.

— 10 p.m. Oct. 14, 15 and 20. "Rosemary's Baby" (1968), directed by Roman Polanksi.

In Polanski's first American film, adapted from Ira Levin's horror bestseller, young couple Rosemary and Guy (Mia Farrow and John Cassavetes) move into an apartment, where they are surrounded by peculiar neighbors and occurrences.

After Rosemary becomes mysteriously pregnant, paranoia over the safety of her unborn child begins to control her life. The diabolical truth is revealed only after Rosemary gives birth, and the baby is taken from her.

— 10 p.m. Oct. 19. World premiere of "Devotion," directed by horror/exploitation filmmaker Jessie Seitz of Champaign.

— Oct. 21, 22, 26 and 27. "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" (Jim Sharman, 1975), featuring a live cast performance by Illini Student Musicals.

— 8 p.m. Oct. 23. F.W. Murnau's "Nosferatu," with live orchestral accompaniment by the Austin, Texas-based The Invincible Czars, who have scored numerous silent films, using a mix of acoustic and electric instruments such as violin, glockenspiel, organ, flute, bass clarinet, vocals, music box, loops, electric guitar, bass, singing bowl and percussion.

— 10 p.m. Oct. 28. "Dawn of the Dead" (1978). George Romero's zombie anti-capitalist epic is set in Pennsylvania, where radio-station employee Stephen and his girlfriend, Francine, escape in the station helicopter, accompanied by two renegade SWAT members, Roger and Pete. The group retreats to the haven of an enclosed shopping center to make what could be humanity's last stand against zombies. Featuring special effects by Tom Savini.

— 10 p.m. Oct. 29. All Nite Movie Marathon featuring "Dawn of the Dead," "Creepshow" (George Romero, 1982) and two surprise flicks.

Museum scene

'Spooktacular Evening with Abe'

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will present Saturday its annual "Spooktacular Evening with Abe," a night of games, stories and magic.

Aimed at people of all ages, the program will feature historical characters "haunting" the museum, eerie lighting and music, and spooky storytelling in Union Theater.

There also will be a kids' costume contest with prizes, a scavenger hunt, crafts and games, and a showing of "Ghosts of the Library." Refreshments will be provided, and the museum gift shop will be open during the evening.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:30. A DJ will provide family friendly music. The event is free for members of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation. For others, it's $10 for the whole family.

Make a reservation by visiting presidentlincoln.illinois.gov and clicking on "special event reservations." Tickets will not be sold at the door the evening of the event. For more information, call 557-5589.

Note: Children must be accompanied by adults, and adults in costume are asked not to wear masks or hoods.