Champaign has been part of Dylan's career
CHAMPAIGN — Bob Dylan didn't win his Nobel Prize for a song he wrote about Champaign, but it's nice that he recognized a town where he has performed several times.
Most famously, Dylan played at the historic Farm Aid in 1985, as one of the founders of the event.
He returned, but not to Memorial Stadium, with the hip-hop group Arrested Development opening the show, in 1994.
In 1999, he performed with ex—Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh at the State Farm Center.
He played State Farm Center again on Oct. 22, 2010.
Dylan's boot heels most recently wandered back to the State Farm Center on April 25, 2013.
Dylan co-wrote, but never recorded, a song about Champaign in the late 1960s with rockabilly pioneer Carl Perkins. The lyrics to "Champaign, Illinois" include:
I certainly do enjoy
Myself in Champaign, Illinois.
I went there on a Friday.
They treated me so fine.
Man alive, I'm tellin' you, town was mine.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.