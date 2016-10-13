Champaign has been part of Dylan's career

Photo by: AP Country singer Willie Nelson, left, joined folk and rock singer Bob Dylan on stage before more than 78,000 people at the Farm Aid benefit concert on Sunday, Sept. 23, 1985 at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium. Other Related Content Bob Dylan wins Nobel in literature

CHAMPAIGN — Bob Dylan didn't win his Nobel Prize for a song he wrote about Champaign, but it's nice that he recognized a town where he has performed several times.

Most famously, Dylan played at the historic Farm Aid in 1985, as one of the founders of the event.

He returned, but not to Memorial Stadium, with the hip-hop group Arrested Development opening the show, in 1994.

In 1999, he performed with ex—Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh at the State Farm Center.

He played State Farm Center again on Oct. 22, 2010.

Dylan's boot heels most recently wandered back to the State Farm Center on April 25, 2013.

Dylan co-wrote, but never recorded, a song about Champaign in the late 1960s with rockabilly pioneer Carl Perkins. The lyrics to "Champaign, Illinois" include:

I certainly do enjoy

Myself in Champaign, Illinois.

I went there on a Friday.

They treated me so fine.

Man alive, I'm tellin' you, town was mine.