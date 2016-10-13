New Krannert play puts 'Simpsons' spin on survival stories

Elana Weiner-Kaplo, left, who plays Susannah/Lisa Simpson/Itchy, and Jessica Kadis, who plays Colleen/First FBI Agent/Marge Simpson, perform a scene as their Simpson characters during rehearsal of 'Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play' on Tuesday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

URBANA — In "Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play," a group of survivors of a global catastrophe are trying to keep things together, just as we do today.

"One way we hold the darkness at bay is sharing stories that connect us," said University of Illinois theater Associate Professor Lisa Gaye Dixon, who directs the play, opening tonight at Krannert Center.

However, in "Mr. Burns," written by Anne Washburn, the survivors share stories by re-enacting episodes of the hit animated series "The Simpsons" — particularly the "Cape Feare" episode, a parody of the classic 1962 film "Cape Fear" starring Robert Mitchum and Martin Scorsese's 1991 remake.

Act 1 of "Mr. Burns" opens on a group of young-adult survivors, portrayed by UI students, around a campfire in a forest. They're trying to remember lines from the "Cape Feare" episode when a newcomer interrupts, providing news about what's been happening beyond the forest.

Act 2 takes place seven years later in a warehouse. The world remains without electricity; machines are hand-cranked or powered by batteries.

"Gender roles have changed a bit," Dixon said. "Traveling theater companies have sprung up and they're re-enacting things people remember from television."

A music medley in Act 2 has the cast remembering radio spots as well — or their "ideas of commercials from the old days, the time before," Dixon said.

The briefer third act is a performance of a musical of the "Cape Feare" episode, which originally aired in 1993 in the fifth season of "The Simpsons."

In it, guest star Kelsey Grammer returns as Sideshow Bob, who after his release from jail tries to kill Bart Simpson.

The theme of the play: how pop culture in one era might evolve into the mythology of another, Dixon said.

Ten UI students play all the characters in the play in the Colwell Playhouse, one of Krannert's larger theaters. Though Washburn wrote the play in three acts, Illinois Theatre will present it as a two-act play, with a 20-minute intermission.

The dark comedy premiered in 2012 at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., and ran for a few months in 2013 at Playwrights Horizons in New York City, where it received a nomination for a Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Play.

After seeing Theater Wit's production last year in Chicago, Chicago Tribune theater citic Chris Jones wrote:

"Washburn's script has a very distinct kind of thrill, the one that kicks in when you have absolutely no idea where a play is going, except that it is not likely to be any place you recall being before in a theater."

Jones noted "Mr. Burns" is not for everyone, "especially not those for whom Matt Groening (creator of "The Simpsons") is a creature from a different planet. But wherever you land on the 'Simpsons' obsession scale, you should know that 'Mr. Burns' is very funny. And that's most of what you need to know."