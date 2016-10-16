Ask 'Mimi,' Oct. 16, 2016

Photo by: Photo provided by Brian Stauffer Meet poet and University of Illinois creative writing Professor Janice Harrington at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Levis Faculty Center, where she will read from her new book, 'Primitive: The Art and Life of Horace H. Pippin.'

Did Janice Harrington have another book published recently?

Yes, the talented poet/University of Illlinois creative writing professor's latest is a book of poetry inspired by the life and art of Horace Pippin, known in the 1930s and '40s for depicting African-American life.

In "Primitive: The Art and Life of Horace H. Pippin," published by BOA Editions, Harrington critiques the idea of Pippin's and other African-American folk art as primitive and reflects on how Pippin's experiences influenced his art.

She will read from the book at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Levis Faculty Center, Urbana. The event will feature jazz music from trumpeter Justin Copeland, bassist Crystal Rebone and drummer Andy Wheelock.

Lisa Moment asks whether the C-U Symphony has any programs for children and families this fall besides the CU Ballet's "The Nutcracker" in December?

Yes, the symphony will offer two concerts suitable for families.

At the first, "Masks, Music and Merlot" at 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Virginia Theatre, the orchestra will play scary Broadway and other Halloween songs, and Maestro Stephen Alltop will perform "ghoulish delights" on the Wurlitzer organ. People of all ages are encouraged to come wearing masks.

At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, back at Krannert Center, the symphony will perform its annual holiday concert, with music by Bach, Poulenc, Wendel and Handel, plus Christmas songs and a carol sing-along. The Central Illinois Children's Chorus and UI Oratorio Society will be there — and so will Santa.

Did Ebertfest get another grant this year from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association?

Yes, the $10,000 grant will be used, as usual, to strengthen the connections and interactions between the festival audience and filmmaker guests. In other words, mainly for the academic panel discussions. The money comes from the Press Association's Charitable Trust, which gives financial support to educational and cultural nonprofits that focus on the entertainment industry.

This year marks the 19th for Roger Ebert's Film Festival, happening April 19-23 at the Virginia. Festival passes will be $150 and go on sale starting Nov. 1. As usual, the lineup won't be announced until March.

