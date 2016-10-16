John Frayne: High praise for C-U Symphony Orchestra

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra Stephen Alltop leads the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra during the group's Oct. 8 performance in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. Image

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra's concert on Oct. 8 was a festive occasion, with a multitude of performers and a larger audience than usual.

One gigantic work was on the program, the mighty Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," by Gustav Mahler.

That composer attempted at the end of this 80-minute work the near impossible, to depict in music the last judgment, the end of the world, amid universal spiritual ecstasy.

The result for me was an overwhelmingly positive feeling, one which I shared with my fellow audience members, judging by the mighty ovation that followed the end of the symphony.

For me, this concert ranks high, perhaps the greatest concert I have heard from this orchestra, and it was surely in the select group of the finest concerts in the Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

The highest praise should go to maestro Stephen Alltop, Andrew Megill for his excellent preparation of the University of Illinois Oratorio Society and to all the singers and instrumentalists who created the glorious sounds of this marvelous work.

Conductor Alltop is to be especially commended for his ability to manage all the sudden changes of mood, tempo and dynamics. This symphony has special complications, with the playing of off-stage brass players and the coordination of solo, choral and instrumental forces.

Mahler loved big contrasts, from the whisper to the roar, from the banal to the sublime. The large scale opening dirge is followed by a folksy Lndler, but even in the jollier middle movements, we have apocalyptic eruptions. One of the great moments in this work is the transition from the diabolical "perpetual motion" Scherzo into the hushed opening of the song "Urlicht" ("Primal Light"), the text of which was beautifully intoned by mezzo-soprano Julie Miller.

Mahler is at his best, and for his enemies his worst, in the finale, which Mahler described as a "wild outburst." Here we have everything, except the proverbial kitchen sink. Mahler liked finales, and in this 25-minute movement, we have a crushing climax that might seem to end the symphony, but no, there is a long way to go.

The ultimate heart-stirring moment comes with the almost whispered entry of the chorus intoning the opening lines of Friedrich Gottlieb Klopstock's (1724-1803) hymn "Die Auferstehung" ("Resurrection").

The members of the Oratorio Society achieved this awesome effect beautifully and later modulated their volume subtlely so that there was power left for their final outbursts.

The two soloists, Miller, whom I have already mentioned, and soprano Sarah Gartshore sang with lovely tone with the chorus, cresting the musical waves of anxiety and joy before the end.

Mahler made extraordinary demands for orchestral forces: four flutes, five clarinets, four bassoons, 10 horns, eight trumpets and so on.

The brass players of the symphony did mighty work in the roof-raising climaxes, and the tympanists and percussionists produced shattering explosions of sound. But some of the most affecting moments of this performance came from the melancholy solos played by trumpeter Jennifer Brown and the bird calls imitated by the flute of Mary Leathers Chapman. The lower strings produced ominous roars in the opening funeral march, and the general playing of symphony members was admirable in this demanding work.

In the rousing ovation at the end of this work, Alltop called for individual bows and also for collective bows from the orchestral sections, and for the choristers in the choral balcony. He was joined onstage by Megill; Geoffrey D. Williams, graduate assistant conductor of the chorus; and soloists Miller and Gartshore.

Will this enormously successful performance of the Mahler "Resurrection" symphony induce a Mahler tidal wave? It is my hope someday to hear Mahler's Symphony No. 8, "Symphony of a Thousand," in Foellinger. On this Saturday night, we heard the "Symphony of the Two Hundred," and they achieved a sonic Armageddon.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.