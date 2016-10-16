Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Campaign promise

If you're fed up with the election season, you might enjoy satirical political musician Roy Zimmerman's "This Machine" concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in Allen Hall's Main Lounge, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U. It's free. This year, Zimmerman made a campaign promise with his wife/co-writer Melanie Harby to post a new Song of the Week every week until Election Day. He has impressive creds.

Great performance in Great Hall

If you don't like satirical political music, go to Krannert Center instead for world renowned baritone Nathan Gunn and pianist Julie Gunn's concert with the Jupiter String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. in the Great Hall. The program: Mark Adamo's "Aristotle," Joan Tower's "In Memory," Jennifer Higdon's "Dooryard Bloom" and other works. Krannert bills it as a "powerful melding of words and music."

Classic movies fit for October

The Virginia Theatre's "5 Nights of Hitch" starts next Sunday in time for the Halloween season. The master's thrillers to be shown, in order: "Vertigo," "The Birds," "North by Northwest," "Rear Window" and "Psycho." And at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, the theater will screen Mel Brooks' satire "Young Frankenstein," starring the dear and recently departed Gene Wilder. All classics! Hitch lineup, G-5.