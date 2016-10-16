Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

A night at the symphony

Instead of taking my ticketed seat in Krannert's Great Hall for the C-U Symphony, I went to the balcony, where Mike Ross once told me the sound melds together well. I loved the drama of Mahler's all-out "Resurrection" symphony but was a bit surprised the composer didn't have more choral music in the 90-minute piece for the huge choir — the UI Oratorio Society — and two sopranos. A review of the concert, G-3.

Check out 'Westworld'

Despite my distaste for fantasy violence or any kind of violence for that matter, I'm hooked by the new HBO series "Westworld" and its take on artificial intelligence. The cast (Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Anthony Hopkins and others) is superb, and the storyline of the androids at this Wild West theme park developing consciousness (perhaps from "memories" not deleted?) is intriguing.

Deserving of award

The music compositions performed at the 20th Salvatore Martirano Memorial Composition Award Concert on Wednesday at Smith Memorial probably wouldn't be for everyone, but I enjoyed them. James O'Callaghan's winner, full of ambient noises, had at the end four musicians lying face-down on the floor, pounding it rhythmically with their fists. Ah, yes, a commentary on Trump, I thought.