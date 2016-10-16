Review: 'Mr. Burns' features vibrant performances

By Rosemary Laughlin

Six years ago, TV's Simpson kids had a current Nobel Prize winner in their betting pool. Today, they are involved with the future in "Mr. Burns, A Post Electric Play," performed by the University of Illinois Theatre Department.

The action stems from the failure of nuclear power plants, one after another, in the East. First, we hear about this as survivors flee to the woods and calculate risks.

Seven years later, we are with a troupe of young actors creating their productions in a world without electric power and, well, with the same sources that Shakespeare's players had.

Seventy-five years after that, power (nuclear once again) has been restored, and the "Cape Feare" episode from "The Simpsons" is re-enacted. It has changed in the same way that a whispered line in a game of Telephone at a party has changed by the time it gets to the last listener.

Whoever knows "The Simpsons" best will get the richest response to this play rife with specific allusions. This is especially true in the first scene, where survivors try to create normalcy by reviving memorable funny lines. "Stay away for-r-r-EVer!" is one of them.

Beyond that, I appreciated the excellent framework described by director Lisa Gaye Dixon in the program notes. She points out that for 6,000 years, the stories that have permeated Western civilization have shown all manner of humans striving toward "true love, happiness and singular self-satisfaction."

Playwright Anne Washburn with mischievous humor chose the Simpson family in their saucy, irreverent parody of 1950s domestic TV serials for her story vehicle. Dixon points to the result as "a shared collective memory" that "can unite our chosen tribes in remembrance and celebration." She also acknowledges, "It's weird, no doubt about it."

The production is not weird. Its wow! factor is credited to scenic designer Jaclyn Zimmerman. The opening stage is deeply three-dimensional with luminous stars that continue above the audience, drifting clouds, a smoking fire and cicadas buzzing.

The second set is a dilapidated warehouse where the actors work on their productions. For their scene changes, they use a clever set of revolving triangles on a wheeled platform.

The final scene is on a spiffy riverboat outlined in green holiday lights; rain slashes the backdrop sky.

Lighting is designed by Michael Shoaf. Bright colors wash the stage as appropriate from the flow of blood to the kaleidoscopic vitality of a disco dance.

Music becomes important in scenes two and three. Music director Cara Chowning accompanies on the piano, accentuated at times by drums, a guitar and a tiny toy plink piano. Singing is choral and harmonic during dances choreographed by Aaron R. White.

The acting troupe performs as they try to appeal to audiences who want a connection with their comfortable past created by electric power.

My favorite segment here was a remembered re-creation of "Greased Lightning" done by John Travolta and his shop class from "Grease." The car was a very cute concoction from old Coke cartons. The students sitting next to me said they caught snatches of fairly recent pop songs and dance moves.

The troupe also tries to evoke memories of old commercials. Diet Coke is prominent along with pizza pockets, Chablis, grape Fanta and others.

The 10 actors are vibrant and assume multiple roles. All can sing, dance and ham it up as required. They are an effective team. They drew whistles from the largely student audience when they came on with lighted sparklers for their curtain call, singing "For we are Americans/We remain Americans!" to the tune of "For He Is an Englishman" from Gilbert and Sullivan's "H.M.S. Pinafore."

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.

If you go

What: Illinois Theatre presents "Mr. Burns, a Post Electric Play," written by Anne Washburn and directed by UI Professor Lisa Gaye Dixon.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Oct. 23, with a "talkback" after the Thursday performance.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Tickets: $25, adults; $24, senior citizens 65 or older and retired UI faculty and staff; $15, non-UI college students; $10, UI students and youths high school age and younger.

Note: Contains adult content.