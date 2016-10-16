Richard J. Leskosky: Five nights of suspense

Once again, The News-Gazette Film Series celebrates October with an Alfred Hitchcock retrospective — "5 Nights of Hitch" at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign on Oct. 23-26 and 28 at 7 each evening.

Hitchcock is generally regarded as one of the cinema's greatest and most popular directors. He has four titles on the American Film Institute's list of 100 Best American Films. All of the films in the series place in the top 20 (out of 100) on the AFI's list of "America's Most Heart-Pounding Movies" (thrillers). And more than one filmmaker has built a career around borrowing his ideas and techniques.

The films in the "5 Nights of Hitch" series are all among Hitchcock's most iconic works: "Vertigo" (1958, ninth among AFI's best and 18th among thrillers) on Oct. 23, "The Birds" (1963, seventh among thrillers) on Oct. 24, "North by Northwest" (1959, 55th among best and ninth among thrillers) on Oct. 25, "Rear Window" (1954, 48th among best and 14th among thrillers) on Oct. 26 and — appropriately, closest to Halloween — "Psycho" (1960, 14th among best and No. 1 among thrillers) on Oct. 28.

'Vertigo'

When a fatal rooftop chase leaves police detective John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart) with a career-ending case of acrophobia, he nonetheless agrees to follow Madeleine (Kim Novak), the wife of a wealthy college chum, to determine whether her odd behavior may indicate serious mental problems. But when Scottie saves Madeleine from a drowning attempt, he becomes more directly involved and even falls in love with her. Unfortunately, his acrophobia stops him from preventing Madeleine from plunging from the top of a mission bell tower. After his own subsequent breakdown, he runs into salesgirl Judy Barton (Novak), who reminds him of Madeleine, and he sets about turning her into Madeleine's double. Judy has serious feelings for Scottie, so she goes along with the masquerade, which only leads to further tragedy. Famous for Freudian themes and visuals that play with both the protagonist's and the viewer's perceptions, "Vertigo" moves audiences with its weird twist on the detective story, its tortured romance(s), its lush visuals and its remarkable score by legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences nominated it for Oscars in art direction/set decoration and sound.

'The Birds'

When a handsome young lawyer (Rod Taylor) criticizes a frivolous blond socialite's (Tippi Hedren) penchant for pranks, she follows him to a small coastal community to give his young sister a pair of lovebirds. But then, suddenly and mysteriously, birds of all species begin attacking and killing people. Hitchcock shocked audiences with the violence of the bird attacks (even on children) and then further upset viewers by not giving any explanations. Based on Daphne Du Maurier's 1952 novelette, "The Birds" was nominated for an Oscar for special visual effects (engineered by former animator Ub Iwerks). It spawned the ecological horror film and remains disturbing more than 50 years later.

'North by Northwest'

In probably Hitchcock's most popular film, "North by Northwest," he returned to the idea he had used earlier in "The 39 Steps" (1935) and "Saboteur" (1942) of the cross-country chase in which the hero, accompanied by a beautiful woman, is pursued by police and/or spies while trying to prove himself innocent of a serious crime. Spies mistake advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) for a secret agent and start trying to eliminate him. That includes murdering an ambassador at the United Nations and pinning the blame on Thornhill. When he tries escaping on a train, beautiful blonde Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint) hides him from the police, and romance follows. But then Roger discovers Eve has a liaison with the spymaster (James Mason) trying to kill him. "North by Northwest" contains some of Hitchcock's most famous scenes, including Thornhill being pursued by a murderous cropduster plane through a cornfield and villains pursuing Roger and Eve across the presidential faces of Mount Rushmore. It received Oscar nominations for writing, film editing and art direction.

'Rear Window'

Hitchcock confined the action in "Rear Window" to a single apartment but expanded the view by having invalided news photographer "Jeff" Jeffries (James Stewart) use binoculars and telephoto lenses to spy on neighbors living across from his Greenwich Village apartment. Jeff's socialite girlfriend Lisa Freemont (Grace Kelly) wants to marry him, but he has reservations about giving up his adventurous life, and the people he observes across the way all provide him with unappealing images of marriage and romance. In particular, one man (Raymond Burr) may even have murdered and dismembered his wife. When Jeff enlists Lisa and his masseuse (Thelma Ritter) to help him investigate, he jeopardizes not just Lisa's marital hopes but even her life and his own. "Rear Window" provides the classic example of Hitchcock's penchant for voyeurism within his films. Many critics see it as a summation of his techniques and themes up to that point in his career. "Rear Window" received Oscar nominations for directing, writing, cinematography and sound recording.

'Psycho'

When a secretary (Janet Leigh) absconds with a client's cash in order to build a new life with her lover, she has second thoughts but stops at the wrong motel on her return trip. Its owner, Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) has a nice chat with her, but that sends his mother into a rage, and the secretary winds up stabbed to death in filmdom's most famous shower sequence. Subsequent investigations into her disappearance only lead to further horrors. Killing off his heroine a third of the way into the film established Hitchcock as Hollywood's most daring director. So did shooting the film in black and white on a relatively low budget with the same crew he used on his weekly television program. It received Oscar nominations for Supporting Actress (Leigh), director, cinematography — black and white and art direction/set decoration — black and white. Years later, "Psycho" would inspire the slasher films that comprised such a large part of the subsequent horror market.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.

News-Gazette Film Series

Most of The News-Gazette Film Series screenings will be 1 and 7 p.m. at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Tickets cost $6. Call 217-356-9063 or visit thevirginia.org for more information. The 2016-2017 lineup:

5 Nights of Hitch, screenings at 7 p.m.

Oct. 23, "Vertigo" (1958)

Oct. 24, "The Birds" (1963)

Oct. 25, "North By Northwest" (1959)

Oct. 26, "Rear Window" (1954)

Oct. 28, "Psycho" (1960)

Nov. 26, Readers' Choice

The voting closes Oct. 31. Go to newsgazette.com/filmseries to cast a vote for one of the following films: "West Side Story," "On the Waterfront," "Bridge on the River Kwai," "Harvey" or "Bonnie and Clyde."

The Best Christmas Movies Ever!, screenings at 7 p.m.

Dec. 12-13, "The Bishop's Wife" (1947)

Dec. 14-15, "The Man Who Came To Dinner" (1942)

Dec. 16, "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947)

Dec. 17, "It's A Wonderful Life" (1946)

Jan. 21, "Dracula" (1931)

Feb. 4, "Swing Time" (1936)

March 25, "The General" (1926)

April 15, "Duck Soup" (1933)

May 27, "Citizen Kane" (1941)

June 24, "High Noon" (1952)

July 22, "The Gold Rush" (1925)

Aug. 26, "The Wizard of Oz" (1939)