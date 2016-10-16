State Farm Center renovations make for souped-up shows

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Line Array speakers circle the top of the State Farm Center in Champaign. The new system will offer a cleaner sound for concertgoers. Image

CHAMPAIGN — The lights are brighter and the sound is cleaner as bands return to the State Farm Center.

"When the lights are all on, this place glows," said Brad Swanson, the assistant director for marketing and sales.

The new lights are all LED, and there's a ribbon of lighting around the inside of the arena for sharp graphic displays.

Illini basketball games returned last year, but before the renovation was fully complete.

Darius Rucker was the last concert at the arena on Jan. 29, 2014. The last show was comedian Jeff Dunham, almost a month later on Feb. 28, Swanson said.

After the long drought during the $170 million renovation, concerts are returning to the saucer at the end of the month.

Dierks Bentley, who has won two Country Music Awards, will be the first big event in the renovated building, on Oct. 27. English rock band The 1975 performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 28, followed the next day by a cappella heroes Pentatonix.

Increased concessions space, fan merchandise kiosks, new restrooms and a wider concourse make the arena a concert heaven. Even the experience of buying tickets is improved, for those who still do it in person. Gone is waiting in the snow or baking in the sun in line for the outdoor sales building, replaced by a row of windows just inside the State Farm Center's main west entrance.

The center, the third-largest concert arena in Illinois, will be able to shed some dramatic light on Bentley, when he's the first of three major concerts in a row.

The lights can go on and off in seconds to highlight a band or spotlight a performer. Before, Swanson said, when you turned off the lights, it took 20 minutes for them to come back on.

The bands will sound better, too, said Tom Divan, the State Farm Center's director of facilities management and operations.

The new digital sound system includes 192 speakers with 12 sub-woofers.

This is the first time sound has been all digital, Divan said.

"It was an antiquated system, and we were still using some of the original sound system," he said.

The new center is more gracious for its performers, said Divan.

So when Grammy winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith bring their symphony-filled Christmas tour to the State Farm Center on Dec. 9, they'll have new green rooms.

It's a good thing there are four new rooms for all the bands, because they'll be joined by Jordan Smith, Season 9 winner of NBC's "The Voice."

And Green Day will be at the State Farm Center on March 28.

"Performers are more finicky than they used to be," Divan said. "The lead singer gets his or her own room to get ready for the performance."

VIPS will have access to new premium seating spaces with their own food service and restroom facilities. There will be beer and wine, which will also be sold on the main floor for shows aimed at older audiences.

There are new concession stands and four merchandise rooms.

"You can't go to a concert and not buy a souvenir," Divan said.

The center has 15,500 permanent seats, but when chairs are placed on the floor for an in-the-round performance, there is a potential of up to 16,500 concert-goers.

Basketball fans have already seen the newer orange and blue seats.