Studio Visit: Oksana Kuzma

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Oksana Kuzma

Oksana Kuzma, 20, is a junior from Colorado Springs majoring in dance at the University of Illinois and a resident adviser at Newman Center on campus. Her site-specific multidisciplinary performance, "Baby Blue," will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday in the lower level of Krannert Art Museum. It's free and open to the public.

Tell me about "Baby Blue."

"Baby Blue" is an improvisational experience, or basically a set of improvisational dance scores we've arranged and rearranged. It basically asks the questions of what is lost through displacement, what origins we choose to hold onto as we relocate and what things we choose to let go.

There are so many diverse stories and interesting cultural backgrounds. I'm interested in how our memories are often shared and can transcend barriers.

How long is the dance?

Thirty minutes. I would call it more of an installation. It includes a video by me and recorded music by Tony Reimer, a Ph.D. candidate here in music composition. I'm working with five dancers (Abi Elliot, Diana Shepherd, Phoebe Ballard, Lauren Mendelson and Sarah Stern). I will dance too.

I've given them specific motifs or certain compositional elements I want them to explore. It's more of an individual experience for each of the dancers through my directives.

Did the "Borderland Collective: Northern Triangle" exhibition at Krannert inspire your project?

Yes, in a few ways. I looked at Texas for its rich history of relocation and demographics. "Borderland Collective" is upstairs in the museum, but our performance will be in the downstairs gallery. I highly recommend that people check out "Borderland Collective" before and after the performance.

How long have you been into dance?

All my life, but I've been seriously in this mindset of pushing the norm since high school.

Is (improv-dance specialist/UI dance faculty member) Kirstie Simson one of your influences?

Kirstie Simson is my mentor. I'm also influenced and inspired by how pictures and images can hold so much. This past summer, I took video in Colorado of images that resonate for me. My dancers and I have spent a lot of time looking through these images and working to be the same page as to our movement aesthetic.

Didn't you study with the Ormao Dance Co. in Colorado Springs for a long time?

Yes. I think the way Ormao brought me up was so tenderly, in the way they encourage a collaborative approach to art. We as dancers can't do things by ourselves. We have to engage with other disciplines and other audiences.

What is about dance that attracts you so much?

There's a curiosity and ambience about being a dancer that I find intriguing. There's so much I feel I can say through dance. I feel like dance can really change a lot in the world. I think dance is a powerful tool because you leave the audience with a memory and an experience to hold onto that show the power and validity of performance.

What do you hope to do after you graduate?

I don't know where I'll live. But I'm hoping I can continue to contribute to the collaborative process, perform with a modern-dance company and work on my solo performance career as well as teach.

How did you end up at the UI?

After coming here and seeing the school, I felt it was just a natural step for me. I fell in love with the faculty and the facilities and with the history of the state of Illinois and this terrain. I fell in love with the all possibilities of creating and learning here.