That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Theater scene

Spotlight on gun violence

The Celebration Company at the Station Theatre will present this season the "Gun Play(s) Series," featuring 10 10-minute plays about gun violence in America.

A staged reading of the first two plays will take place on Monday evening.

The source of the series: Four years ago, Nicole Anderson-Cobb, then a doctoral candidate in history, put out a call for playwrights to respond to gun violence in the form of 10-minute plays.

The response was overwhelming, causing her to enlist colleagues from throughout the country to read, summarize and evaluate more than 200 submissions.

"We are making a home for her efforts here," said Latrelle Bright, who directs the series.

Each evening will feature readings of two plays about a certain topic, followed by a discussion with community panelists. Tickets are $7; call 384-4000 for reservations.

The schedule:

Monday, Guns at Home

— "Costly" by Stephen Cooper

— "Dad's Guns" by Neil Blackadder

Nov. 14, Guns, Culture and Masculinity

— "After" by Penny Jackson

— "Style by Design" by Cesi Davidson

Feb. 20, Gun Violence and the Public Sphere

— "It's Only Fair" by David Dannenfelser

— "Map of Chicago" by Sally Parsons

March 27, Guns and Law Enforcement

— "The Code" by David Wilcox

— "La Migra Taco Truck" by Raquel Almazan

April 3, Guns and Politics

— "Guns Don't Kill" by Theodore D. Kemper

— "Young Gun" by Maximillian Gill

Production of 'Driving Miss Daisy'

The Beef House Dinner Theatre production of "Driving Miss Daisy" will open Friday at the Beef House Restaurant in Covington, Ind.

The 1987 play by Alfred Uhry tells of the relationship from 1948 to 1973 of an elderly white Southern Jewish woman, Daisy Werthan, and her African-American chauffeur, Hoke Colburn. It won the Pulitzer Prize for drama, and Uhry later adapted the script for the 1989 movie of the same title.

Nancy Henderson portrays Daisy in the Beef House Dinner Theatre show. Joining her will be Aaron Forman as Hoke and Nathan Henderson as her son, Boolie.

The show is produced and directed by David and Jennifer Woodrow.

The doors will open at 5 p.m. CST for the evening performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 28-29.

The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. CST, with a 1 p.m. show next Sunday and Oct. 29-30.

Reservations are $42 per person and include a buffet dinner, salad, rolls, dessert and the show. They may be purchased at beefhouserolls.com or by calling 765-793-4770.

'The Addams Family' in Danville

Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre will launch its 62nd season with "The Addams Family" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. next Sunday at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.

The play, a new musical based on the classic cartoons and television show, is directed by Amanda Coutant, with music direction by David Schroeder.

"The Addams Family" features an original storytelling of Wednesday Addams, who has fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. Wednesday tells her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything changes, though, when the family hosts a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets are $15 and $20 for adults and $7 and $10 for students and may be purchased via dlomusical theatre.com, at the Village Mall between 9 a.m. and noon weekdays or at the door starting one hour before the performance. For more information, call 431-1660.

The public may catch a preview of the cast at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Village Mall Halloween Bash costume contest.

Little Theatre fundraiser

The Little Theatre On The Square's annual fundraising cabaret this year will honor former board member Patty Stiff, who died last year.

The Patty Stiff Memorial Cabaret will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lifespan Center, 11021 E. County Road 800 N, Charleston. The doors will open at 6.

The entertainment will include selections from the 2016 Christmas show, "A Swingin' Little Christmas," and the 60th anniversary summer season lineup of Broadway shows.

The cast will include Colleen Johnson; Jamie Finkenthal; Andy Hudson;John Stephens, executive producer of The Little Theatre; and Therese Kincade, associate artistic director. The musical direction is by Kevin Long, artist-in-residence in musical theater at Millikin University.

The cabaret will also feature live and silent auctions, with hors d'oeuvres and beer, wine and soda from What's Cookin' Restaurant, Charleston. All proceeds will benefit programming at The Little Theatre On The Square, Sullivan.

Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. A table for eight is $250. For tickets, call 728-7375 or visit thelittletheatre.org.

Theater returns to Rantoul

The Rantoul Theatre Group, which lost its building last year on the former Chanute Air Base, is presenting its first post-Grissom Hall production: "The Crazy Ladies in the House on the Corner," a comedy by Pat Cook, at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at J.W. Eater Junior High School, 400 Wabash Ave.

The cast features Sue Sawyer, Chris Keller Wallace, Sharon Horsley, Randy Offner, Karen Hughes, Clay Nelson, Rich Medlen, Cynthia McEntire and Katie Wallace-Landers.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens. For reservations, call 552-1730.

Music scene

Band having CD-release party

Rebecca Rego and The Trainmen, with guests Elsinore and Church Booty, will perform a CD-release party at 9 p.m. Friday at Cowboy Monkey in downtown Champaign.

The CD, "Lay These Weapons Down," is a departure from the band's 2014 debut indie-folk release, "Tolono." The band labored over its sophomore CD for more than a year, after having faced divorce, death and illness.

The experiences led Rego and her band — Matt Yeates, Eric Fitts and Cory Ponton — to ponder eternal questions about the purpose of art, the importance of struggle and the rejection of safe and unexamined lives.

They had been inspired to make the new CD by their collaborations with No BS! Brass Band and other artists at Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires Festival.

Rego and the Trainmen enlisted Reginald Chapman of No BS! to work with them, allowing the band's indie-folk to be enhanced by Chapman's baroque horn parts.

They also worked on the new CD with engineer James Treichler and producer Beau Sorenson (Bob Mould, Field Report, Elsinore, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down).

Drawing from Champaign-Urbana's music scene, they also enlisted the help of other musicians: Mark Rheaume, Joe Meland (Boycut), Sam Hastings, Ryan Fitzpatrick (the Chicago Symphony Orchestra) and Ryan Groff (Elsinore).

"What emerged was a completely unique and unexpected new sound, blending elements of rock, folk and pop with doo-wop, gospel and free jazz," Rego's publicist said.

'Beethoven: The Middle Period'

Sinfonia da Camera will present "Beethoven: The Middle Period" at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Krannert Center's Foellinger Great Hall.

Among the selections to be performed is Piano Concerto No. 4, led from the keyboard by conductor-pianist Ian Hobson, and the Eighth Symphony, a compact and energetic masterpiece of surprises and good humor. Also part of the program: Beethoven's King Stephen Overture and his "Rondino" in E major for wind octet.

Tickets are $40 for adults; $36, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $8, students; and $5, youths high school age and younger. Call 333-6280.

More Beethoven at DACC

Eric Simonson, a Danville Area Community College professor of music, will present a free lecture-recital at 2 p.m. today in the DACC Bremer Conference Center Theater.

He will play the Diabelli Variations of Beethoven, the composer's last major work for the piano, dedicated to Antonia von Brentano, who many speculate could have been Beethoven's "Immortal Beloved." The event is free and open to the public.

Talbot will visit C-U

Christian music legend, best-selling author and TV host John Michael Talbot will perform his program, "Healing and Hope through Spoken Word and Spoken Song," at 7 p.m. today and Monday at St. Patrick Church, 708 W. Main St., U.

Talbot has composed popular church songs such as "Be Not Afraid," "Here I Am, Lord," "On Eagle's Wings" and "One Bread, One Body."

Tickets are not required, but a love offering will be taken to support Talbot's ministry and the Brothers and Sisters of Charity. Call 367-2665 for more information.

Greater Vision returning to area

The Southern Gospel trio Greater Vision will perform its 26th annual concert in Hoopeston at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hoopeston Area High School.

The trio, based in Morristown, Tenn., consists of Gerald Wolfe, Rodney Griffin and Chris Allman. Tickets in advance are $20 for the "Artist Circle" and $16 for general seating. For reservations, call Nita or Loren Sinn at 815-457-2049.

A trio to check out

The Eric Leonardson Springboard Trio, with vocalist Carol Genetti and clarinetist Guillermo Gregorio, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Sudden Sound Concert at Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C. Admission is free.

Leonardson is an audio artist who performs with the Springboard, an instrument he built to explore the sonic potential of coil springs and other materials, amplified by a piezo disc contact microphone. The concert will be in Classroom Studio B on the lower level of the museum.

Hopsin will play the Canopy Club

Hip-hop artist and social-media heavyweight Hopsin will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Canopy Club in Urbana as part of the Savageville Tour with Joyner Lucas and Token. The doors will open at 8 p.m.

Hopsin is known for his "raw authenticity," as displayed in his new single "False Advertisement." Radio and television personality Tim Westwood includes Hopsin in his list of his top five favorite rappers because "he's so lyrically talented, and his words are so powerful," he told Noisey.

Hopsin enjoys a social-media following of more than 12 million followers and more than 390 million YouTube views.

Tickets to his Canopy Club show are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Pacifica Quartet to visit EIU

The Grammy-winning Pacifica Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Doudna Fine Arts Center on the Eastern Illinois University campus, Charleston.

The concert will be in Doudna's Recital Hall and is supported by the EIU Classical Music Series Endowment Fund.

Formerly the string quartet in-residence at the University of Illinois School of Music, the Pacifica Quartet tours extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia, performing in the world's major concert halls.

The quartet has won many awards; its Grammy came in 2009 for Best Chamber Music Performance for their recording of two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Elliott Carter's quartets Nos. 1 and 5 on the Naxos label.

Tickets for the concert are $16 for adults, $13 for EIU employees and senior citizens 62 and older and $5 for students. Tickets may be ordered via eiu.edu/doudna or by calling 581-3110.

Dance scene

Film being shot at Allerton Park

A St. Louis choreographer and dance-film artist is filming her latest piece this weekend at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello.

It will feature three dance students from the University of Illinois and music by the Champaign-based band Tara Terra, who will perform its song "The Way Back" to accompany the dancers.

The film, "STEPS," will tell the story of four young people who dare to take on an unknown or intimidating journey and learn from supporting each other and about what it means to stand alone, said the choreographer, Andrea Muhlbauer.

Once edited, the film will be posted online at amchoreography.com and facebook.com/AndreaM Choreography.

Muhlbauer is the founder of AMChoreography, a dance film and dance media company that creates dance films and teaches choreography workshops. She studied theater and dance at Millikin University in Decatur.

Her podcast, "Dance Like Everyone's Watching," challenges choreographers and artists in all disciplines to embrace audience engagement via site-specific performances as alternatives to traditional concert performances.

Literary scene

Contributor in Tarantino book

Writer-editor Jason Pankoke of Champaign contributed to the introduction to the new book, "Conversations on Quentin Tarantino" by Andrew J. Rausch.

Released last month by BearManor Media of Albany, Ga., the book is a collection of two dozen interviews with personalities and professionals instrumental in the life and career of Tarantino, a director.

Pankoke (right) is best known for his film journal, Micro-Film, and for organizing the New Art Film Festival, which returns Oct. 30 to the Art Theater Co-op and showcases regional indie films.

Among others whose words were published in the book is director Guillermo del Toro, a guest at the 2016 Ebertfest.

"Conversations on Quentin Tarantino" is available in hardback ($29.99), softcover ($19.99) and eBook ($9.99) editions from merchants such as Amazon and Selz.

Comedy scene

Offerman show sells out quickly

If you were hoping to catch the Nick Offerman show Nov. 1 at the Virginia Theatre, you're too late.

"It sold out very quickly," said Mitch Marlow, the sales and public relations director for the theater. "It's a hit, for sure."

The Virginia Theatre has a waiting list of patrons who want to see the show. If tickets open up, names on the list will be drawn in a lottery for the tickets.

A graduate of the University of Illinois Department of Theatre, Offerman is an actor, writer, woodworker and stand-up comedian.

He performed three years ago as part of his "American Ham Tour" to a packed Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center. It was a fundraiser for the UI's Japan House.

While here, he also co-hosted a fundraising dinner for Japan House and built a gazebo on its grounds in honor of his UI mentor, Shozo Sato, founder of Japan House and a professor emeritus of art and design.

Offerman is best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom "Parks and Recreation." He has also appeared in movies, among them George Clooney's 2009 dark comedy "The Men Who Stare at Goats."

As Swanson, Offerman delivered his lines deadpan, a delivery he picked up while growing up in Minooka.

"My dad and his father before him, Ray Offerman, mayor of Minooka, had this great stentorian sense of humor," Nick Offerman told The News-Gazette. "They loved to dispense with wry comments while keeping a straight face, which I always found funny."

Offerman's Swanson also was influenced by the late actor Paul Gleason, who played the gruff principal in "The Breakfast Club" (1985) movie.

"I thought he was funny being so overly authoritarian, carrying too big of a stick. That always made me laugh," Offerman said.