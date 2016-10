Club listings, Oct. 20-27, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Jackie Esteves gets up close and personal during Warrant's show Saturday night at the City Center. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Oct. 20

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Love Sign (Acoustic Happy Hour), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank n Sass, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Band No. 3 (Spencer), 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Billy Galt (blues), in the beer garden, 4 to 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Oct. 21

THE ACCORD: Late Night Hip Hop and R&B Karaoke, 10 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Moon Hooch, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Rebecca Rego & The Trainmen, Elsinore, Church Booty, 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Too White Crew (tribute to '80s and '90s hip-hop), 10 p.m.

FIELDHOUSE 219, Mank n Sass, 8:30 p.m.

HUBER'S: Caleb Cook Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Marcelo Kuyumjian, piano, 5 p.m.; Blunderbuss, 9 p.m.

THE LAST CALL, Penfield: The Live Jukebox Show, 8 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: The Bluetone Drivers (classic rock and blues), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Don Heitler, keyboard, Olivia Flanigan, vocals,, 5:30 p.m.

TRAXSIDE PUB AND SPORTS LOUNGE, Tolono: Karaoke with Danny Koester, 7 p.m.

VFW POST 630, Urbana: Nickel & Dimes, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 22

THE ACCORD: Midnight Marauders: A Fashion Experience (The 9th Annual Fashion Show presented by Power N Soul Pro), 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Hopsin, Joyner Lucas, Token, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Painkillers Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Apollo, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Brushville, 10 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: ESP, 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: Gloria Roubal and Paul Sabuco, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Prairie Crossroads Blues Society, 6 p.m.

LITTLE LORRAINE THEATER, Hoopeston: Trivia Night presented by the Save-The-Lorraine Foundation (Details: 397-2211/Little Lorraine Facebook), 6 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Pet Roxx Band, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Death and Memphis / Escaping Neverland, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

VFW POST 5520, Champaign: Karaoke, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, Oct. 23

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Kristin Sponcia and Friends, 7 p.m.

RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Chip McNeil with accompanying jazz students, in the beer garden, 3 to 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal, 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, Oct. 24

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny with C4A faculty member Sam Payne and friends (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

THE ACCORD: The Summer Set with William Beckett, Hudson Thames, 7 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (jazz), 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Liquid Stranger, Bleep Bloop, Perkulator, Shlump, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Froman Improv, 7:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Open mic night (acoustic/sign-up, 8:45 p.m.), host Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Ron Plays Monk (Ron Bridgewater, saxophone, et al.), 5 p.m.; Dewclaw, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

THE ACCORD: Joe Mande, 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSH Configurations (Chip Stephens, piano, Matt Hughes, bass, Joel Spencer, drums), 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: London Souls, 7:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Britt Black (acoustic southern rock), 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: The Live Jukebox (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo (Bridgewater), 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Nickel & Dimes, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Jaime Norton, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

RIGGS BEER COMPANY: Jerry Carpenter and Lydia Dunmyer, vocals, Jeff Carpenter, percussion, Shawn Farbman, acoustic guitar, in the beer garden, 4 to 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.