Ask 'Mimi,' Oct. 23, 2016

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Walter Wilson, design and installation specialist at Krannert Art Museum in Champaign, displays the new LED lighting that was installed during the renovations.

When will Krannert Art Museum open its fall exhibitions?

The opening has been delayed a week, to Nov. 17, because of finishing touches that need to be done to the four galleries that underwent renovations. What was updated? The walls and floors. The museum also saw the installation of a fire-suppression system and new insulating duct work, and all the lights were replaced with the more energy-efficient LEDs.

"It's really beautiful in there now," said Julia Kelly, who's in charge of marketing and communications at the museum. "We did a very significant renovation to bring everything to the same look as the African Gallery."

The reinstallation of artworks in the renovated spaces will begin Monday. The remodeling began June 1, closing the museum for the summer. Only the lower level and Kincaid Pavilion reopened with the start of the fall semester.

The public opening reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 will feature live music, refreshments and new exhibitions, among them the School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition. Many art lovers, including myself, look forward to that.

Kelly said the museum also will hand out temporary tattoos based on the dragon in one of the pieces in the new exhibition "Making and Breaking Medieval Manuscripts." A faculty member in the Faculty Exhibition also will make cards for visitors to take.

When will the 2017 International Route 66 Mother Road Festival in Springfield take place?

Sept. 22-24. The annual event celebrates the golden age of the Mother Road, with cars, music and food. Admission is free. I've heard this is a mother of a festival!

Has the Illinois Shakespeare Festival in Bloomington announced its 2017 season yes?

Yes, just the other day. The well-regarded Illinois Shakes, as it's called, will present one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, "A Midsummer Night's Dream"; "Amazing Cymbeline," one of his most fantastical plays, adapted by Chris Coleman for five actors and a musician who will play all the parts; and "I Heart Juliet" in hip-hop verse by the Q Brothers Collective. Tickets will go on sale before the holidays.

Meanwhile, Illinois Shakes' "ShakesFEAR" will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Ewing Cultural Center on the festival grounds. The ghost of William Shakespeare will lead a 25-minute tour and introduce visitors to scary characters in his plays. Call 309-438-2535 for details.

