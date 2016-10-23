Loaded lineup for C-U Folk & Roots Festival

Photo by: Russ Kid photo Gaye Adegbalola, a founding member of Saffire [dash] the Uppity Blues Women, will perform at the festival. Image

URBANA — The eighth annual C-U Folk & Roots Festival in early November will bring in so many talented acts that co-chair Rob Krumm was hard-pressed to name the "headliners."

"This to me is a really strong lineup," he said. "As for people coming from out of town, we have some really great names. Some are recognized top-notch performers. Others aren't household names at this point, but all the same, they're really good musicians."

The all-volunteer, grassroots music and arts festival on Nov. 3-5 will offer 80 music performances, dances, storytelling events and hands-on activities — for people of all ages.

It will kick off at 5 p.m. Nov. 3 with the free "Uncorked" at Krannert Center, where the Hobnob String Band will open for multi-instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins, a member of the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., Jenkins plays guitar, banjo and bones; he honed his chops as a busker in New York City.

Krumm listed several other notable national and regional acts:

— Gaye Adegbalola, a founding member of Saffire — the Uppity Blues Women. She has toured internationally and won numerous awards, among them the Blues Music Award, the 2012 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Music for her CD "Blues in All Flavors" and Virginia Teacher of the Year in 1982.

She composes, sings and plays acoustic guitar, slide guitar and harmonica.

— The Howlin' Brothers, a Nashville-based string trio anchored in old-time blues and bluegrass. They play slide banjo, harmonica and old-time fiddle, with a punk twist.

— J.D. Wilkes, a multi-instrumentalist and frontman of the Legendary Shack Shakers. His solo project featuring acoustic banjo, vocals and harmonica hearkens back to old-time country and bluegrass.

Wilkes was once called the "last great rock 'n' roll frontman" by Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys. Wilkes has recorded with the likes of Merle Haggard and Hank Williams II.

— Singer-songwriter Martha Scanlan, whose first solo album, "The West Was Burning," featured performances by Levon Helm (of The Band) and Amy Helm. In 2004, Scanlan won two awards at the prestigious Chris Austin songwriting contest at Merlefest.

With the Reeltime Travelers, she performed on the "Cold Mountain" soundtrack produced by Grammy-winner T-Bone Burnett. She's shared stages with major roots musicians, among them Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris and Ralph Stanley.

— Dan Gellert, who Fiddler magazine calls a legend in old-time American music. He has mastered banjo, guitar and fiddle, and sings as well. In 2001, Gellert and Joe Jackson won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental Album. Gellert engineered and mixed the album. While here, he also will lead banjo and fiddle workshops.

— Jimmy Keane, a London-born Irish virtuoso on the piano accordion who in 2010 was named Male Musician of the Year by the Irish American News and in 2011, Male Musician of the Decade by Live Ireland and the Irish American News.

— Cielito Lindo Family Band, a bilingual group of father and four sons from Chicago who perform mariachi and Latin-American folk. They've performed at major venues in Chicago — and the governor's mansion in Springfield. Their Nov. 5 afternoon concert will be free.

— The Hoyle Brothers, a Chicago country act, with former Champaign resident Brian Wilkie on pedal steel guitar. A Chicago Tribune critic called their music "real-as-life honky-tonk stomp."

— Tommy Halloran's Guerilla Swing, named the overall Best Band in St. Louis in 2014 by the Riverfront Times.

— The Cactus Blossoms, a brother duo who this past summer performed at the Newport Folk Festival, "A Prairie Home Companion" and other venues.

Also coming: renowned storyteller/author Janice M. Del Negro of Brookfield.

The festival headquarters will be the Community Center for the Arts at Main and Race streets; several workshops will be there Nov. 5. That afternoon, the nearby Pizza M will host bluegrass and old-time jams, and Susan Williams will host a blues jam at The Iron Post.

All workshops, sing-alongs, jams and performances Nov. 5 are free and family-friendly. Admission to all ticketed events in the evenings is $40 for a wristband. People without wristbands will pay a cover charge at each venue. For the full schedule, visit folkandroots.org.

If you go

What: eighth annual C-U Folk & Roots Festival, featuring 80 performances and events, featuring national, regional and local acts

When: Nov. 3-5

Where: Downtown Urbana venues, all within walking distances of each other, with festival headquarters at the Community Center for the Arts at Main and Race

Admission: Workshops, sing-alongs, jams and performances Nov. 5 are free and family-friendly. Admission to ticketed evening events is $40 for a wristband. People without wristbands pay a cover charge at each venue. Children 12 and younger are admitted free to all festival events.

Information: folkandroots.org