Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Silent film at Art
The Art Theater Co-op will screen at 8 p.m. next Sunday the 1922 silent film "Nosferatu," directed by F.W. Murnau, starring Max Schreck as the creepy vampire Count Orlok. Big bonus: The Invincible Czars of Austin, Texas, will perform its score to the landmark German expressionist film. The Czars have scored numerous silent films and perform on both acoustic and electric instruments.
Death-defying performances
My editor was surprised that a "circus" is coming to Krannert Center. But there won't be any animals as the Shanghai Acrobats of the People's Republic of China perform amazing acrobatic feats at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Foellinger Great Hall. Yes, that cliche death-defying comes into play here. The acrobats will debut their new show, "Shanghai Nights." Tickets remain for the event.
ACE Awards
The ACE (Arts, Culture and Education) Awards ceremony from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at City Center will be fun. I always enjoy seeing the videos about the winners. This year they are: Mike Ingram, Deke Weaver, Pecha Kucha Night, C-U Mass Transit District, Stacey Gross, Saskia Bakker and Aurora Villacorta. The event also will feature hors d'oeuvres, Crash Events DJ and a performance by Emily Blue.
