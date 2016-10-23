Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Flashback

The Art of Time ensemble's "reimagination" of the "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album last week at Krannert Center was certainly trippy. Though the vocals by four indie-rock singers and orchestrations by 11 composers didn't re-create the Beatles sound-for-sound, the concert took me back to when I would escape adolescent angst by grooving to the sonic bliss of that 1967 album.

Important discussions

The audience discussion after the first plays in the "Gun Play(s) Series" at the Station Theatre on Monday lasted much longer than the plays: "Costly" by Stephen Cooper and "Dad's Guns" by Neil Blackadder. Latrelle Bright and Nicole Anderson-Cobb kept the conversation civil and on track. We all agreed more such discussions are needed. The series continues Nov. 4, Feb. 20, March 27 and April 3.

Enjoyable night at the theater

I saw another play recently: Illinois Theatre's "Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea" by Nathan AlanDavis, directed by UI acting alum Tyrone Phillips. The best thing: the cast of UI students, whose enthusiasm for and love of the play were palpable. I also enjoyed the staging, humor and magic realism of the piece, as well as experiencing a playwright's voice you don't often hear in theater.