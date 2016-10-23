Studio Visit: Stewart Arp

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Stewart Arp

Stewart Arp, 21, of Champaign and from Paris, is a University of Illinois senior majoring in advertising and a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He recently chatted with The News-Gazette's Melissa Merli.

Tell me about your developmental record deal with Invengo Productions in Austin, Texas.

They're basically a production company transitioning to a record label. They saw a video of mine online from my album "Sparks" that I recorded with a friend, Grey Taxon, when I was at Millikin University.

I had a conference call with Joshua Rumer, the CEO, and after my family — my uncle is a lawyer — checked it out, we figured it was legit. The recording contract looked good, and they're letting me retain the rights to my songs.

I'll likely release a single in early January and my album in late January or early February.

Where will you do the recording?

We did pre-production in my basement recording studio in Paris. Joshua flew in one weekend to work with me. I had 10 or so songs I felt were good enough. We crafted them and made demos and now we'll be in the production stage in Austin.

Who will play on your album?

Joshua has a lot of connections in the industry. The guitarist from "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will play on my album, and a trumpeter who plays with Twenty One Pilots, and some others. Once the instrumentals are done, I will fly down and record my guitar parts and vocals.

When did you start getting into music?

I started playing guitar when I was 13 because of "Guitar Hero." I started singing when I was 14.

I didn't even know if I could sing. I attended a chorus concert when I was a student at Crestwood Junior High and saw a cute girl I liked in the choir. I had a free study hall, so I decided I was going to get closer to her by joining the choir.

After choir class one day, our teacher, Mrs. Carroll, asked me to enter a contest at the school. I said sure, why not.

When the day rolled around — I was a big jock at the time — I called my parents and told them I was going to sing in this competition. They were surprised and said, "We didn't know you could sing."

It was a solo and ensemble contest. I won the solo — it was called Best of the Day.

Did you remain in choir through school?

Yes, chorus is big in Paris. So is musical theater. I was a thespian too. I had a lot of notable roles, and that's what fired my desire to be a performer. At the same time I was in a punk-rock band called No Response.

Are you a fan of (Paris native/country star) Brett Eldridge?

I am a fan. I know people in his family very well, but I have actually never met him. When he became famous, I was just starting my music career, so he's been a big inspiration. We're really different in the music we do, though. Extremely different.

So you play every Monday here at the Illini Union food court?

Yes, from noon to 1 p.m. I've also played at some of the bars here, and I played Friday Night Live in Champaign this summer.

I'm really not focused on gigs right now. I'm focusing on school and my album. After my album comes out, I'll start playing more gigs.

I also sing with the Xtension Chords (a UI a cappella group). So I'm really busy.

Have you performed yet at Paris Cooperative High School's new performing arts center?

I have, and I'm going to be part of the Christmas show there Dec. 10 with a bunch of other people.