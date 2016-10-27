Notes-Worthy: Dawn Clark

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Dawn Clark

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Dawn Clark, singer for Candy Foster and Shades of Blue, The Painkillers, and Reckasto

You have lived in C-U all of your life; how long have you been a part of the music scene here?

I began singing with some of our local live bands about 10 years ago, give or take.

Tell us about your history in music.

My love for music came about at a very young age. My mother says that I started singing soon after I started talking. I come from a very musical family. A large majority of my relatives are singers and musicians of some sort. I started off, just as many singers and musicians have, in church. I grew up in Mt. Olive Baptist Church under the direction of the late Rev. Lundy Savage, and I sang in the church choir for a large portion of my life. From there, I developed under the vocal instruction of Mr. Willie T. Summerville starting in middle school through high school. Mr. Summerville exposed me to a wide variety of music from classical to soul to Handel's Messiah.

How I came upon performing with these three great bands began by me simply showing up and supporting live music. I first began singing with Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue about 10 years ago as a background vocalist with two of my cousins. Myself along with my cousins started a female group called DaJa Vu' where we specialized in Soul and R&B music from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. As a member of DaJa Vu', I gained the experience of singing with several talented musicians and bands, including an Elvis and Johnny Cash tribute band out of the Mattoon-Charleston area.

Approximately two months ago, I was approached by Dr. David Adcock of The Painkillers blues band. Dr. Adcock was my elementary school principal, but remembered that I have been singing for several years with Candy Foster. He asked if I would be interested in filling in for their female vocalist, Sarah Powers, at one of their venues. I was unaware at that time that Sarah was moving on in other areas of her life, and that the Painkillers would soon be on the lookout for another vocalist. We became a match made in blues heaven, so to speak.

While I'm still fairly new with Reckasto, I have known about the band for quite some time. The founder and lead musician, Michael Lewis, is also a cousin of mine. He recently reached out to me, offering an opportunity to sing background with Reckasto and to participate in their video shoot at Trackside in Tolono. Reckasto is in the middle of an evolution with bringing funk back to the main stage and re-introducing it to this area. I look forward to more opportunities with them in the near future.

What is your biggest dream and vision in being a vocalist?

Singing is something I have always simply enjoyed doing. I can't say that I have big dreams and aspirations of becoming a star, but of course if that door ever opens up for me I would certainly walk through it. I do have a 16-year-old daughter who also sings and has a phenomenal voice. I should say that my biggest dream and vision would be to see her follow in my footsteps and soar to even higher heights in music than I ever could have done.

Where can we hear you next?

You can catch me Saturday, Nov. 5, at Memphis on Main in downtown Champaign. I will be grooving with Candy Foster and the Shades of Blue from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. I hope to see you there Terry!