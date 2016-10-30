Ask 'Mimi,' Oct. 30, 2016

Photo by: Photo submitted by Ben Grosser Ben Grosser, a leader in digital art, addresses the audience at a recent event in Lisbon, Portugal.

Did Ben Grosser speak recently overseas?

Yes, in Portugal, Paris and Berlin. A leader in digital art, he was the invited artist at the PLUNC New Media and Digital Art Festival in Lisbon — and this is ironic — PLUNC obtained funding for his trip from the U.S. Embassy in Lisbon.

Ironic because some of Grosser's work is critical of U.S. policy and actions; some is even subversive, particularly his ScareMail, a software program that aims to undermine government surveillance of emails.

Grosser also enjoys with collaborators at two other institutions the distinction of being No. 2, after Obamacare, on Sen. John McCain's fourth "Dirty Dozen" list of "America's Most Wasted: Runaway Spending" projects.

Grosser and collaborators received $2.3 million for their MUSICA project to design a robot, or computer system, that draws from jazz improvisation to devise a method of communication that could improve interactions between computers and humans.

Also a composer, Grosser grew up in Champaign and graduated from Champaign Central High. He also has an appointment at the National Center for Supercomputing at the UI.

What did you think of the Artisan Cup & Fork contest last week?

It was fantastic. I had way too much to eat. The farm-to-table dishes created by eight teams of chefs, meat and veggie producers and brewers were delicious.

However, I was disappointed that my favorite, a beautifully presented, tasty, textured and not-greasy lamb moussaka created by Chef Stu Hummel of Epiphany Farms, Bloomington, didn't win.

The voting, I was told, was close. The People's Choice award went to Chef Jordan Coffee of American Harvest, Springfield, for sweet potato gnocchi with milk-braised pork ragu, lacinato kale, pickled apple and housemade farmers cheese.

Winning the judges' first place: Chef Adam Shallenberger of V. Picasso, Champaign, for his Sugar Grove Berkshire pork belly, Yoder's Amish butter, braised mustard greens, hen of the woods mushrooms, pork rind, micro greens, Moody's jalapeo jam and dehydrated tomato.

Nearly 200 people attended the fundraiser for The Land Connection.

What is that big sign "Free 5 Minute Photo Shoot" in the storefront at 110 E. University Ave., C, all about?

A UI art-student group, CitiSpace, earlier this month partnered with Twobrainz to bring the first Free Photo Shoot to Champaign to provide free photographic services to the community and to transform the vacant storefront into a pop-up collaborative studio.

"Next month, we plan to take a small selection of the portraits taken for a pop-up art gallery that highlights diversity and marginalized populations in our community," said Brian Bulaya, executive director of Citispace. "We are expecting it to be a very powerful and artistic experience for the C-U region."

Stay tuned!

