Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Free film festival

The heck with blockbusters! Check out the New Art Film Festival from 6 to 11 p.m. today at the Art Theater Co-op to see independent films made in the region. There will be 21 shorts and one feature film, "Before I Do," directed by Champaign native Kimberly D. Conner. The film block starting at 6 is suitable for families. And a big plus, admission is free for all. View newartfilmfestival.com/naff-schedule/.

Guitar great

The charismatic Spanish guitarist Pablo Villegas will perform selections from his new album, "Americano," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Krannert Center's sonically blissful Great Hall. He's performed for the Dalai Lama and Spanish royal family and gave the world premiere of "Rounds," the first composition for guitar by five-time Academy Award-winner John Williams. Tickets: $38, $33, $15 and $10.

Offerman returns

Humorist Nick Offerman will do a one-man show Tuesday at the Virginia Theatre. The UI alum is hilarious, quirky, intelligent, so no surprise his show quickly sold out; there's a waiting list. If you can't get in, check out the Traditional Jazz Orchestra — uplifting, joyous sounds — at 5 p.m. Tuesday at The Iron Post and the talented pianist Donnie Heitler and guitarist Jose Gobbo Jr. at 7 p.m. at Boomerangs.