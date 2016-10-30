That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Elizabeth Nicol The Three Weird Sisters, played by Elena Birchenough, Channah Brown and Claire McDaniel, tempt Macbeth to do evil. They are among the cast members in The World Stage Theatre Company's upcoming Shakespeare performance.

Music scene

The Chorale to open 35th season

Craig Jessop, former director of the famed Mormon Tabernacle Choir, will return to the area to guest conduct The Chorale's "Celebration of Life," the first concert of its 35th season, at 7 p.m. next Sunday at Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

As part of its Festival Chorus for the concert, the 60-member Chorale, a community chorus of mixed voices, will be joined by choral singers from Champaign-Urbana and out of town.

The soloists will be Caitlin Richardson, soprano, and Regie Ford, baritone. The Chorale also will collaborate with the Central Illinois Children's Chorus, whose Chamber Chorus will join the Festival Chorus in singing John Rutter's "Mass of the Children."

The group will be accompanied by a 10-piece chamber orchestra and the Chorale's accompanist, Felix Chan.

Admission is $10 per person, and donations for the Young Artist Scholarship Fund will be accepted.

Jessop is dean of the Caine College of the Arts at Utah State University. From 1999-2008, he was music director of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Rutter's "Mass for the Children" is a short Mass in five movements, in which the traditional Latin text of the Mass is interwoven with several English poems that form a progression from waking to sleeping. The Chamber Choir introduces the Mass, and voices of soloists and the adult and children's choirs are mingled throughout.

"The central role of the children's choir throughout the Mass is unusual," Chorale founding director Julie Beyler said. "We are so pleased to have them with us for this performance."

In addition to joining in the Mass, the Chamber Choir will perform individual selections under the direction of Andrea Solya, a member of the University of Illinois music faculty.

Ford, a member of The Chorale, is a native of Memphis, Tenn. While attending the University of Memphis, he received three first-place rankings in voice from the Memphis chapter of the National Association of Teachers and Students.

Most recently, he was the baritone soloist for The Chorale during its tour in Spain and Portugal, as well as for the 2013 tour of Hungary, Vienna and Prague.

Richardson, a UI senior, is studying vocal performance. She received The Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship in 2013. Since then she has performed on stage numerous times, most recently as Ma Margaret in Gilbert and Sullivan's "Ruddigore" in the University of North Carolina-Greensboro's Light Opera program.

She also sings soprano with the Chamber Singers, a UI choral group directed by Andrew Megill.

Beyler also will conduct The Chorale as it performs music by contemporary composers, including "O Radiant Dawn" by Scottish composer James MacMillan; "Ballade to the Moon," Daniel Elder; "I Carry Your Heart," Connor Koppin; and "The Road Home," Seven Paulus.

Jessop will complete the program with some of his favorites, among them Rutter's "I Will Sing with the Spirit," "As the Bridegroom to His Chosen" and "Home is a Special Kind of Feeling."

The program will conclude with the Mack Wilberg arrangement of "Come Though Fount of Every Blessing," the traditional final piece when Jessop conducts the Festival Chorus here.

This will mark Jessop's seventh visit to Champaign-Urbana to work with The Chorale and the full Festival Chorus. He will lead a full weekend of workshops, as well as the concert next Sunday.

UI Chamber Singers will perform

The UI Chamber Singers, conducted by Andrew Megill, will open their 2016/'17 season on Friday with "I Hear America Singing," a celebration of American composers, poets and folk traditions.

Inspired by the poetry of Walt Whitman and Langston Hughes, the performance at 7:30 p.m. at Krannert Center's Foellinger Great Hall will feature music from the American choral repertoire, alongside recent works by contemporary composers and arrangements of spirituals, folk songs and hymnody.

The Chamber Singers are performing this program today in La Grange and will take it to Indianapolis on Nov. 18.

"This is a concert that bears witness to our nation's history while addressing the challenges of diversity we face today," Megill said. "I'm incredibly proud of the choir this year for tackling this volume and variety of music. With the mature sound and musicianship they have brought to every rehearsal, I think we are currently among the best collegiate choruses in America this year."

Among the works on the program, Norman Dello Joio's "A Jubilant Song" features words by Whitman, while William Averitt's "Afro-American Fragments" and John Musto's "Litany" use poetry by Hughes.

Poetry by Emily Dickinson is also featured in musical works by Aaron Copland and contemporary American composers Elena Ruehr and Colin Britt.

The program also includes famous shorter choral works such as Samuel Barber's "Reincarnations," Charles Ives' "Psalm 67" and Irving Fine's "The Hour-Glass Suite." A selection of spirituals, Shaker songs and American folksongs and hymns will complete the program.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $7, senior citizens; and $4, students. Tickets may be purchased via krannertcenter.com or at the Krannert ticket office.

Concert at Homer Opera House

Musicians Ed Clem and Chrissy Rigsby will host "Opry at the Opera" at 3 p.m. next Sunday at the Homer Opera House, featuring guest artist Dennis Stroughmatt, a fiddler and singer.

The event on the first floor of the Homer Opera House will also feature Doug Greenlee on guitar and vocals; Dave Ohlsson, drums and vocals; Clem, bass and vocals; and Rigsby, piano, saxophone and vocals.

Tickets will be $10 at the door. Concessions will be sold.

Crraft scene

C-U Fiber Guild hosting show

The C-U Fiber Guild's annual show and sale will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, 700 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Guild members will show handmade goods including hand-spun yarn; woven, knitted and crocheted garments; needle and wet-felted garments and sculptures; handwoven baskets; dyed textiles; and other items.

Literary scene

Author will speak at Illini Union

Author Jamie Tworkowski will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday in the I-rooms at the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U, as part of the One Book One Campus program.

In it, a panel of key university representatives compiles a list of books for the chancellor to select from and the university community to read as a giant book club. Programs and curriculum, lectures and discussion groups are scheduled around the author and book, in this case "If You Feel Too Much: Thoughts on Things Found and Lost and Hoped For."

The collection of personal stories by Tworkowski focuses on the inner struggles we all face: loss, despair and pain. The narratives encourage readers to ask for help when they need it.

In 2006, Tworkowski wrote "To Write Love On Her Arms," a short story about his friend who was struggling with addiction, depression and self-harming. In no time, it went viral. That March, he founded the nonprofit group of the same name, dedicated to helping those who suffer from the same afflictions. Mashable called it a "must-follow nonprofit," and American Giving Awards gave it $1 million.

Tworkowski has been featured on NBC Nightly News, CNN and MTV and by Spin magazine.

His lecture is free and open to the public. A reception and book signing will immediately follow.

Poetry readings at the library

Poets from the C-U Poetry Group will perform their poetry in a casual setting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Champaign Public Library.

The group meets weekly to share poems and exchange feedback to help improve the poems, with an eye toward publication and public performance.

Among poets who will read their work: Will Reger, Ann Hart, Bill Marshall, Kathy Robinson, David Hall, Nikki L. Byrnside, Marva Nelson and Jim O'Brien.

Theater scene

Students will perform 'Macbeth'

Home-schooled students in The World Stage Theatre Company will perform "Macbeth" by William Shakespeare at 1 and 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., C.

All performances are free and open to the public.

'Ordinary People' to kick off season

The Red Mask Players' first show of the 80th season will be "Ordinary People, a drama by Nancy Pahl Gilsenan, adapted from the novel by Judith Guest.

It will be presented at 8 p.m. this and next Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. next Sunday and Nov. 13 at the Kathryn Randolph Theatre, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The director is Mike Boedicker. The cast includes Carter Mallady, Dave Techtow, Julia Reynolds, Gabe Smith, Noah Ferren, Isabelle Peters, Natalie Mills-Hester, Bill Kephart and Joel Ferren.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for senior citizens 60 and older and $15 for students. The box office is open from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and Nov. 10. Call 442-5858 for more information.

The show is recommended for mature audiences due to themes and language.

Arts scene

Fundraiser for Remember Nhu

The Remember Nhu Art Gala, a fundraiser for the Remember Nhu organization, will take place Friday and Saturday at Twin City Bible Church Midtown, 24 E. Green St., C.

Remember Nhu works to prevent the worldwide trafficking of children. It identifies children at risk of being sold and provides them with a home and meets their other needs as well.

The organization currently protects more than 1,200 children in 65 homes in 12 countries.

Area artists will show their work — paintings, photography, textiles, sculpture and jewelry — from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church. Bids will be taken on the art pieces via a silent auction from 5 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The closing reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday and includes live music by Sunjae Kang, Maddy Marsan, Cara Maurizi and Joe Valdes; refreshments; and art activities for children. There is no admission fee for the Gala.

The artists will donate 50 to 100 percent of their sales to Remember Nhu. They are: Michael Downs, Heena Gajjar, Harshal Jagdale, Charissa Kim, Leyla Klein, Megan Krejci, Abbie Joy Mills, Daniel Mosiman, Katy Mosiman, the Oumnipotent arts group, Abby Pedersen, David Lee Powell, Jason Reko, Lina Ruan, Shelly Stearns and Phil Strang.

The gala is sponsored by Ktizo Visual Arts at TCBC.

Movie scene

Film with a valuable lesson

The UI College of Media will host a screening Tuesday evening at the Art Theater Co-op of "Voices of Stagg," about how a Palos Hill high school turned a tragedy into a lesson on empathy.

The doors will open at 7 p.m., with the film starting at 7:30. A panel discussion will follow, with Lisa Thyer and Chris Wendelin, Stagg teachers; Jamie Price, a Stagg student; and Gigi Secuban, UI associate vice chancellor for student affairs. The moderator will be Kenneth R. Erdey, director of the documentary.

He gives this synopsis:

"An unprecedented classroom experience serves as the backdrop for 'Voices of Stagg,' a touching and brave look at one school's journey to use storytelling to build a more empathetic high school culture. A journey inspired by the kind spirit and stories shared following the loss of a beloved teacher, Mary Ogarek, at the age of 33."

Erdey teaches in the UI College of Media. During his 25-year career as a television news photographer, he covered U.S. presidents, sports stars, celebrities and politicians. The screening is free and open to the public.

Embarras Valley Film Festival

The Embarras Valley Film Festival will celebrate its 12th year this coming weekend with a focus on civil rights in Illinois. The following events will take place in Eastern Illinois University's Coleman Hall Auditorium:

— 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: Spike Lee's "Chi-Raq," introduced by political science professor and film studies minor faculty member Kevin Anderson.

— 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday: The 25 official selections from the Student-Produced Short Film Contest will be shown, and the three winning films will be announced. More than 190 entries were submitted by student filmmakers throughout the U.S.

— 4 p.m. Friday: "Between Two Rivers," filmed, edited and directed by artists Jacob Cartwright and Nick Jordan, the movie offers insight into Cairo, Ill., a community struggling with severe economic, social and environmental pressures. All events are free and open to the public.

Variety scene

What's on tap at next First Friday

The next Urbana First Friday showcasing the culture of the city will start around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

On tap: the eighth annual C-U Folk & Roots Festival, with live music at downtown Urbana venues; a free pie and chaider tasting at Common Ground Food Co-op; art shows at Cinema Gallery and Kraft Properties; a six-artist Trunk Show at Bohemia; a Norden at Home and Pipapo Pop-Up shop in Colab; vegan pizza at Dancing Dog; and free First Federal sponsored refreshments at the Community Center for the Arts.

Also, Poet Jim O'Brien will bring his Poems on Tap to the Sipyard from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. He will put up a sign, near his typewriter, that reads: "Give me a prompt, and I'll write you a poem. I'll type it right here for you to take home." He does not charge for the poem.

History scene

Check out 'Civil War Saturdays'

The Old State Capitol State Historic Site will offer four "Civil War Saturdays" starting this Saturday. The topics:

— 1 p.m. Saturday: Jon Austin will portray a doctor giving a 19th-century medical lecture, complete with a "corpse." He will address period medicine and chemistry, how soldiers' remains were shipped home, Abraham Lincoln's funeral and other topics.

— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12: Volunteers with the Springfield Ladies Soldiers' Aid Society will present living history demonstrations of the critical work accomplished by women during the Civil War, such as sending food and medical supplies to wounded soldiers.

— 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 19: Living-history re-enactor Dave Eisle of Rockford will appear as George Meade, who led Union forces to a critical victory at the Battle of Gettysburg over the South's Robert E. Lee.

— 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 26: Re-enactor Troy Gilmore will portray a Union soldier. He will focus on the many items soldiers carried.

The Old State Capitol is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency. The Saturday events are free.

Tech scene

Mini Maker Faire at Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble in Champaign will host its second annual Mini Maker Faire on Saturday and next Sunday.

The fair will feature a "Meet the Makers" showcase, including the Urbana Makerspace. Customers will be able to participate in interactive product demonstrations and collaborative hands-on experiences and see booksellers and makers demonstrate some of the leading products in modern technology, including augmented reality, 3-D printing, pen-invent technology, robotics, coding and programming.