Entertainment listings, Nov. 3-10, 2016

Special events

this weekend

CU WOODSHOP'S SEVENTH ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL

What: Weekend full of woodworking, including a customer expo, displaying all kinds of woodworking projects, lots of vendor demonstrations and seminars with Luke Barnett (pre-registration required and space is limited).

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 3-5.

Where: CU Woodshop Supply, 1401 Parkland Court, C.

More info: Call 355-1244.

C-U SPINNERS & WEAVERS SHOW AND SALE

What: Variety of high-quality handmade goods and demonstrations of lace making, weaving, tatting, netting, spinning, knitting and dyeing.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Hessel Park Christian Reformed Church, 700 W. Kirby Ave., C.

More info: centralillinoisfiberguild.org.

URBANA FIRST FRIDAYS

What: Presented by Imbibe Urbana. Over 30 happenings. Folk and Roots Festival: music at the The Iron Post, IMC, Pizza M, C4Arts, Rose Bowl and more. Art shows at Cinema Gallery and Kraft Properties. Trunk show at Bohemia. Norden at Home and Pipapo pop-up shop at Colab. Special vegan pizza at Dancing Dog. Free First Federal-sponsored refreshments at C4Arts. Cajun fare at Black Dog. More all along Main, Race and Broadway.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Downtown Urbana.

More info: Email imbibeurbana@gmail.com.

FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS

What: Free carousel rides and Balloons by Pookie. Entertainment/performances near the fountain.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 (first Friday of each month).

Where: Food court at Market Place Mall, Champaign.

More info: Call 356-2700.

REMEMBER NHU ART GALA AND SILENT AUCTION

What: Artists donate 50 percent to 100 percent of the proceeds from their sales to Remember Nhu, an organization that works to protect children vulnerable to human trafficking around the world. The silent auction will include artwork in a variety of media and price points. Children's art activity throughout the event and live music and refreshments during the closing reception, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

When: Open, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Twin City Bible Church Midtown, 24 E. Green St., C.

More info:facebook.com/KtizoVisualArts/ or email KtizoArts@gmail.com.

CRAFT BAZAAR AND FLEA MARKET

What: Twenty-five or so tables full of items, including handmade, vintage, unusual merchandise.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Cerro Gordo Civic Center, 304 E. North St., Cerro Gordo.

More info:Call 412-3404.

THANKSGIVING AT THE CABIN AT FOREST GLEN

What: Step back in time at the Homestead Cabin. Watch and learn as traditional Thanksgiving foods are prepared over cook fires.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 E. 900 N Road, east of Westville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 662-2142 or vccd.org.

next week

37TH ANNUAL CHRIS CRINGLE CRAFT SALE

What: Over 155 booths displaying a variety of handcrafted items by local and area artists, plus artists from all over the Midwest. Illinois Heartland Decorative Artists sponsors a raffle featuring a holiday quilt. Proceeds from the show support group's many projects. Refreshments available.

When: 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Raffle tickets $1 each or six for $5.

More info: Call 892-4135, fluideventcenter.com or email pquinlan@prairieinet.net.

CHOCOLATE EXTRAVAGANZA

What: Event supports Big Brothers Big Sisters. Enjoy food from more than 25 local restaurants, sample wine selections, bid on a variety of silent auction baskets or purchase a raffle ticket to be entered in the grand prize drawing. Hear from the Illinois Big Brother of the Year.

When: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St.

Cost: General registration, $50, table of 10, $500; raffle ticket, $10, or $25 for three tickets.

More info: Call 355-2227, 309-828-1870, bbbscil.kintera.org/Chocolate2016 or email m.cooper@bbbscil.org.

HOLIDAY TREES/WREATHS AND CRAFT SALE

What: Beautifully decorated trees/wreaths and vendors with handcrafted items for sale. Holiday baked goods also for sale. The trees and wreaths will be sold by silent auction. Sponsored by Champaign County Home and Community Education.

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Farm Bureau Auditorium, 801 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Entry fee, $2; children, free.

More info: Call 621-2724, champaigncountyhce.wordpress.com or email mfroesch@illinois.edu.

MANSFIELD WINTER FEST

What: Visit the shops: Rose 'n Berries, Three Toad Treasures Funky Junk Shop and The General Store. Then head over to the Mansfield Firehouse, the Legion and the building across the street from the Legion to check out the 25-plus craft vendors. Lunch will be served at the American Legion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Mansfield.

More info: Call 714-2934 or email aozee227@gmail.com.

34TH ANNUAL ART FAIR

What:An art fair sponsored by the Craft League of Champaign-Urbana, featuring 34 artists exhibiting new, original works in ceramics, jewelry, fiber, batik, photography, glass, woodworking, drawing, painting, printmaking, basketry, bookbinding, leather and mixed media.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St., U.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: craftleagueofcu.org or call 367-9546.

DIXIE AND COREY HEATH BENEFIT

What: Includes dinner and drawing for 55-inch LG Smart TV (need not be present to win), magic show performed by Joel Shoemaker, DJ music, 50/50 drawings and silent and live auction. Donations can be made to: Benefit for Dixie Heath, First Mid-Illinois Bank, 502 E. Oak St., Mahomet, IL 61853.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Champaign Sportsmen's Club, 302 N. Lake of the Woods Road., Mahomet, IL 61853

Cost: Tickets $20.

More info: Call 202-1909, 898-0391 or 714-1681.

PRESENCE FESTIVAL OF TREES

What: Beautifully decorated trees and wreaths, activities, entertainment and special events. Children's Day, Children's Holiday Breakfast, Princess Tea Party, Night of Lights Parade, Pajama Party, Nov. 12. Family Day, Pirates Adventure Lunch, The Crystal Ball, Cheers to You Bingo (adults only) and Pickle Day, Nov. 13. Ladies Luncheon, Family Night Bingo, Nov. 14. The Polar Express & A Walk Through the North Pole, Nov. 14, 15 and 16 (students only). Wine and Painting Party, Nov. 15.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 12, noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16.

Where: David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

Cost: General admission, $2-$5, under 2 years free. Family fun pack, $30. Special events tickets, $10-$35. Free admission with food donation, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12. Kids (with paid adult) and veterans free, Nov. 13.

More info: presencehealth.org/festivaloftrees, call 442-6583, 877-772-5425 or email angela.lazzell@presencehealth.org.

Future highlights

HARRY POTTER TRIVIA FUNDRAISER FOR NAMI

What: A magical night of trivia, games and food for all wizards, witches and Muggles. Hosted by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Champaign and NAMI on UI campus. This is a team trivia event (limit of four persons). Wizarding attire is encouraged. RSVP on Facebook page with "Going" and register by email with the subject "Harry Potter Trivia," your team name and your teammates' names for a chance to win featured door prizes.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Legends, 522 E. Green St., C.

Cost: $7 per person.

More info: facebook.com/NAMIchampaign and email champaignnami@aol.com.

SHOP FOR HOPE AND A CURE

What: Fundraiser for American Cancer Society. Attend the event and be pampered. Arbonne will be giving foot spas; massages for donations; Nails by Jamberry; samples of food. Over 25 vendors. 50/50 drawing; raffles, with proceeds going to American Cancer Society.

When: 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Where: Elks Lodge, 903 Dunlap St., (behind Old Orchard Bowling Lanes), Savoy.

Cost: Cash bar through the Elks Lodge.

More info: Call 979-1504 or email jill@champaignrelay.org.

HOLIDAY CRAFT SHOW

What: The Sons of the American Legion are having a craft show and selling a lunch.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19.

Where: American Legion Post 24, 705 Bloomington Road, C.

More info: Email mingeemouse@yahoo.com.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS PARADE

What: Theme for Farmer City Chamber of Commerce's annual parade for 2016 is "The Magic of Christmas." Traditional entrants include high school bands, Shrine entries, holiday floats and former WCIA weather forecaster Judy Fraser.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 20.

Where: Parade steps off from Farmer City Fairgrounds, Farmer City.

More info: Call 309-830-7422.

16TH ANNUAL CHRISTIE CLINIC PARADE OF LIGHTS

What: This year's theme is "Fairy Tales and Holiday Stories." Pre-parade programming includes horse and carriage rides and a Candy Cane Crawl for kids throughout downtown starting at 4 p.m. Activity sheets can be picked up between 4 and 4:45 p.m. at Jane Addams Book Shop for the kids' crawl. Caroling, performances and photo opportunities with special visitors begin at 5 p.m. Post-parade Reindeer Rampage bar crawl. Visit Santa at Big Grove Tavern beginning at 3 p.m.

When: Parade begins, 6 p.m. Nov. 26.

Where: Downtown Champaign.

More info: champaigncenter.com or call 352-2400.

VFW 5520 CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

What: Over 32 vendors with handmade items and gifts. Raffles, 50/50 drawing. Lunch served and a bake sale by the Sea Cadets. Items for women, children and also men.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: VFW 5520 Post, 609 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 356-2984 or 390-4075.

films

this weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Drop by on a Thursday afternoon to watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 3 through Dec. 29, except Nov. 24.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

EMBARRAS VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL

What: The festival, celebrating its 12th year with a focus on civil rights in Illinois, continues Thursday evening; the 25 official selections from the Student-Produced Short Film Contest will be shown from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The three winning films will be announced during the screening. On Nov. 4, festival coordinators will introduce "Between Two Rivers" at 4 p.m.

When: Nov. 3 and 4.

Where: Coleman Hall Auditorium, on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: castle.eiu.edu/~evff/ or email rlmurray@eiu.edu, kmorice@eiu.edu or dsbell@eiu.edu.

SATURDAY MATINEE

What: "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." (1939). This classic political drama won the 1940 Oscar for best writing (original story) and is ranked No. 26 on the American Film Institute's 100 Greatest American Films of All Time.

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org or call 403-2070.

next week

MONDAY MATINEE CLASSIC

What:Film shown.Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info:DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

Future highlights

ASIALENS FILM SERIES

What: "All Eyes and Ears" (2016).90 minutes. Directed by Vanessa Hope. Introduction and post-screening discussion. China/U.S.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 15.

Where: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

More info: aems.illinois.edu, email aems-email@uillinous.edu or call 333-9597.

MONDAY MATINEE CLASSIC

What:Film shown.Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 21.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info:DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: READERS' CHOICE

What: Cast your vote for any one of the following titles: "West Side Story" (1961), not rated; "On The Waterfront" (1954), not rated; "Bridge On The River Kwai" (1957), rated PG; "Harvey (1950), not rated; or "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967), rated R.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "No Country For Old Men" (2007). Rated R. 122 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

EVENING OF SILENT FILM

What: A variety of silent films from Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and "The Great Train Robbery" from the Thomas Edison laboratory (considered to be the first Western on film). Soundtracks presented live on stage following the original scores and performed by the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

Where: The Theatre,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $7-$16.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "Raising Arizona" (1987). Rated PG-13. 94 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "Fargo" (1996). Rated R. 98 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "The Big Lebowski" (1998). Rated R. 117 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Music

this weekend

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring Natalie Teodori, harp, and Pauline Jung, flute, duet. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: Champaign-Urbana Folk & Roots Festival kicks off with The Hobnob String Band opening for multi-instrumentalist Hubby Jenkins — a member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops — and his blend of country blues, ragtime, old-time and traditional jazz. Wine samples selected and served by MarketPlace Selections.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

C-U FOLK & ROOTS FESTIVAL

What: An all-volunteer-run, grass-roots festival that brings together national, regional and local artists and folk organizations for over 80 high-quality folk performances and participatory activities throughout downtown. Performances, dances, instructional sessions, jams, song circles, family activities, storytelling, instrument making and more.

When: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 3, 4 p.m. to midnight Nov. 4, 10 a.m. to midnight Nov. 5.

Where: Downtown Urbana; venues include Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Community Center for the Arts, Independent Media Center.

Cost: All workshops, singalongs, jams and performances on Saturday morning and afternoon are free and family-friendly. Admission to evening events is available with multiday wristband ($40) or daily venue cover charges.

More info: Call 328-7602, folkandroots.org, folkandroots.org/performances-2016/.

AMERICANO

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Featuring guitarist Pablo Villegas.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$38.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE SUMMIT: THE MANHATTAN TRANSFER MEETS TAKE 6

What: At this 45th anniversary celebration of The Manhattan Transfer's storied career, Take 6 joins the group on stage to share in crystal-clear harmonies, innovative arrangements and funky grooves.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $29.50-$65; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND WIND SYMPHONY

What: "Call To Duty."

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Almost "A" Quintet (eclectic mix of Eastern European Gypsy, folk, pop, classical and Gypsy jazz). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Mike Porter (classic, contemporary country and oldies music). A dinner will be served by the Boy Scouts.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

UI CHAMBER SINGERS

What: This group (formerly the UI Chorale) celebrates 150 years of American music and poetry with "I Hear America Singing" concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SHOUT HALLELUJAH TROMBONES (HALFTIME SHOW)

What: Douglas Yeo, retired professor of trombone at Arizona State University and bass trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and the students and faculty of the School of Music trombone studios will join the Marching Illini, in a special Dads Day musical extravaganza dedicated to the golden sounds and technical wizardry of America's slide trombone.

When: Nov. 5. Game starts at 11 a.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium, 1402 S. First St., C.

Cost: $27-$117 (football game and halftime show).

More info: Call 333-4577, archives.library.illinois.edu/sousa/american-music-month/ or fightingillini.com/schedule.aspx?path=football.

FOR ALL AGES FAMILY PROGRAMMING (C-U FOLK AND ROOTS FESTIVAL)

What: Sponsored by Sousa Archives and Center for American Music. Performances include a noontime concert by the Cielito Lindo Family Band, a family dance led by Neal Schlein and the Thursday Night Lincoln Square Jam music ensemble, a singalong with Cielito Lindo (Mexican and American folk songs), Irish set dancing with Daniel Flora, and English and Scandinavian dance instruction with Jon and Sue Hanson.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-4577 or folkandroots.org/.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Down Home Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Belfllower Country Opry Band with guests, Rusty Cummins and Keith White (regulars at the Kentuckania Opry playing classic country hits). A chili and potato soup dinner meal served at 5 p.m.

When: Meal at 5 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free. Dinner, $6.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

MELVIN MUSIC SHOW

What: Featuring Rick & Friends, featuring Rick Flessner, Mike Maloney and Jim Williams. Guests, Holly Wyant, vocals, and Joe Hafer, fiddle. Food for sale by Melvin Park Committee.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 5 (doors open at 5:30 for those wanting to purchase food).

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Admission $10; children 12 and younger free.

More info: Call 388-2853 or melvinillinois.org.

GUITAR VIRTUOSO RICHARD SMITH

What: Fingerstyle guitar champion. Smith's style and repertoire will dazzle and entertain. Join in for a master class at 5 p.m.

When: Doors open at 7:15 p.m.; show, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: The Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Cost: Tickets for show, $20. Clinic, $20.

More info: theupperbout.com/richard-smith-upper-bout, call 607-8132 or email brian@theupperbout.com.

UI VARSITY MEN'S CLUB

What: Talented singers from across the campus present rousing popular and classic choral pieces at this spring concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: LOS GUAPOS

What: November's installment features Los Guapos, a Champaign-based Latin music trio specializing in salsa, rumba, cumbia and son montuno.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

OPRY AT THE OPERA

What: Hosted by Ed Clem and Chrissy Rigsby. Special guest, Dennis Stroughmatt, fiddle and vocals. Featuring: Dyke Corson, lead and steel guitar, vocals; Doug Greenlee, guitar, vocals; Dave Ohlsson, drums, vocals; Clem, bass, vocals; and Rigsby, piano, sax, vocals. Showcases country music talent in a Branson-style live music stage show.

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $10 at the door.

More info: dorgilbrin@aol.com or call 390-2700.

THE CHORALE

What: Opening its 35th season, The Chorale, along with orchestra and soloists, presents its "Celebration of Life Concert," joined by the Chamber Choir of the Central Illinois Children's Chorus. Featuring soloists Regie Ford, baritone, and Caitlin Richardson, soprano.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: Call 586-2970, thechorale.org or email juliebeyler@gmail.com.

MARCHING ILLINI IN CONCERT

What: The band heads indoors for this Dads Weekend concert featuring its signature tunes, highlights of the season and some exciting extras.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $8-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

next week

UI PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

What: The versatile members of this group showcase percussion traditions from across the globe.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI TROMBONE CHOIR AND TUBA/EUPHONIUM ENSEMBLE

What: More than a dozen trombone players will blend their sounds in the Great Hall.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: This week's music features singer-songwriter Brandon T. Washington. Wine samples selected and served by Orange & Blue Distributing Co.

When: 5 p.m. Nov. 10.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SUSAN WERNER

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Singer-songwriter, dubbed "Empress of the Unexpected" by NPR.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12.

Where: Studio Theatre, club-style, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$47.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

TIMOTHY McGOVERN, BASSOON

What: Assisting performers include Cara Chowning (piano) and University of Illinois woodwind faculty and bassoon students. This recital will feature an eclectic mix of music.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

CHIP McNEILL, JAZZ SAXOPHONE

What: Honoring his father, McNeill will pay tribute to compositions by the finest American jazz saxophonists of the past, including Sonny Rollins, John Coltrane, Sonny Stitt, Stan Getz, Lester Young, Charlie Parker, Hank Mobley, Steve Grossman and Michael Brecker.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

C-U STANDS WITH STANDING ROCK FUNDRAISER CONCERT

What: A mix of seven to eight local bands playing their music, interspersed with presentations from Native American speakers about the current situation with Dakota Access Pipeline, Native American culture, heritage, history, etc. All proceeds go to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Where: 1 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway, #100, U.

Cost: Suggested donation, $10. Food and nonalcoholic drinks available for purchase.

More info: cuswsr.com or facebook.com/custandswithstandingrock/.

ELLIOT CHASANOV, TROMBONE

What: An evening of songs and dances from various genres of music performed by UI trombone Professor Elliot Chasanov and faculty colleague Mark Moore, tuba professor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

future highlights

LEV SIVKOV, CELLO

What: Marquee Sunday Salon Series-Emerging Artistry, featuring Naumberg 2015 Cello Competition winner.

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$51.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EIU JAZZ FACULTY CONCERT

What: "Celebrating the Goodness of Music." Proceeds from this concert benefit the Tanner/Gholson Endowment Fund.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: The Black Box Theatre,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$10.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI STEEL BANDS

What: This group performs calypso, soca, jazz and global styles.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI UNIVERSITY BAND CONCERT

What: This traditional band includes strong players who perform music for large ensembles, historic works, transcriptions and modern pieces.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THE HAVANA CUBA ALL-STARS

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. "Cuban Nights."

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$39.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

FRANKIE GAVIN

What: An exciting fiddle player and moving flute player presents traditional Irish music. In 2010, he reputedly became the fastest fiddle player in the world, with an entry in the Guinness Book of Records.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 17.

Where: The Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Cost:Tickets $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

ILLINOIS MODERN ENSEMBLE

What: The ensemble focuses on contemporary and experimental music. Concerts feature compositions by prominent artists such as Augusta Read Thomas and Steve Reich as well as new works by students and faculty members.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

TITO CARRILLO, JAZZ TRUMPET

What: University of Illinois School of Music faculty recital.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Chrissy Sparks. A dinner will be served by the Lions Club.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Nov. 18.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

A GRITS & GLAMOUR CHRISTMAS

What: An evening full of favorite Christmas songs and chart-topping hits from Grand Ole Opry members Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

Where: David S. Palmer Arena, 100 W. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets, premium reserved floor, $40; general admission risers, $32.

More info: palmerarena.com/upcoming-shows/ or call 431-2424.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Featuring Deb Schneider and the Pride of the Prairie Band.

When: Meal, 5 p.m.; opry, 6 p.m. Nov. 19.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

JACKYL

What: Back by popular demand for a fifth apperance in Watseka. Equal parts hard rock, heavy metal and Southern rock. Opening for Jackyl will be Wayland and Teeze.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 19. Doors open at 5:30 for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: $55, reserved seating. $5 handling fee/ticket assessed at checkout. Dinner in conjunction with concert, $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

LAKE LAND COLLEGE COMMUNITY CHOIR

What: The fall season culminates in a concert featuring the group of approximately 50 mixed voices including students, college employees and members of the community.

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 20.

Where: Theater, Lake Land College, Mattoon.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 234-5464.

THE BAROQUE ARTISTS OF CHAMPAIGN URBANA

What: Messiah singalong. For this performance of the Christmas portion of Handel's beloved oratorio, BACH provides four soloists, the conductor and organist Scott Montgomery. You are a member of the chorus or audience. Bring your own score or borrow one at the door.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Where: First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy.

Cost: Freewill donation.

More info: baroqueartists.org.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI JAZZ COMBO CONCERT

What: University of Illinois School of Music students are led by faculty musicians.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI PHILHARMONIA

What: Presented by University of Illinois School of Music. The versatile musicians of this orchestra play works ranging from new experimental pieces to classics of the literature.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ TROMBONE ENSEMBLE

What: Composer and prolific recording artist Jim Pugh leads two UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles in works arranged or written by group members.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: This week's music features an 11-piece band, Knights of Cabiria, playing high-powered music from all over the world. Wine samples selected and served by Radio Maria Restaurant.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LEGENDS OF THE CELTIC HARP

What: Patrick Ball with Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: The Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Cost:Tickets $10 and $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

SINFONIA DA CAMERA

What: "Windless Winter." The Sinfonia strings and percussion are showcased in an evening of "windless" favorites that spans three centuries. Featuring William Moersch, timpani; Ricardo Flores, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND IV

What: This group from the University of Illinois specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY JAZZ ENSEMBLE

What: Concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$6.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: The Young and the Fretless (old-time mountain music on the prairie). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Marc Bubert. A dinner will be served by the Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

UI CONCERT JAZZ BAND

What: Chip McNeill — a performer with Arturo Sandoval, Nat Adderley, Maynard Ferguson and the Woody Herman Orchestra — leads this classic jazz ensemble.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY

What: Since its inception, this symphony has served as an ambassador for the historic Illinois Bands program and is an innovator in the wind band field.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY CHAMBER ENSEMBLES

What: Concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$6.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

PRAIRIE BREEZES PRESENTS SAM GINGHER AT THE URBANA FREE LIBRARY

What: Festive program on the piano, accordion and didgeridoo. For Families

When: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 3.

Where:The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost:Free.

More info:Call 367-4069.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS CHILDREN'S CHORUS

What: The annual Winter Concert features all three CICC ensembles: Music Makers, Concert Choir and Chamber Choir.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $5, 18 and younger are free, at the door.

More info: Call 359-3268, ciccsings.org or office@ciccsings.org

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Heyworth Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

CANDY FOSTER GONE WILD CASINO NIGHT

What: This celebration and benefit show is to help raise scholarship funds for a promising young artist of the future.

When: Doors, 6 p.m.; casino games, 6:30 p.m.; Candy Foster & Shades of Blue will perform, 9:30 p.m.; grand prize raffle drawing, 10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Admission $50.

More info: Call 892-4135, fluideventcenter.com or email pquinlan@prairieinet.net.

POP SUPERSTAR JASON DERULO

What: Show features special guest Kiiara, whose hit "Gold" is currently No. 6 on the Billboard Top 40.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where:State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $82-$275.

More info: statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

UI JAZZ GUITAR AND SAXOPHONE ENSEMBLES

What: Reeds and strings take the lead when these UI student jazz ensembles head into the Studio Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

HINDSLEY SYMPHONIC BAND, ILLINOIS WIND ORCHESTRA AND FILLMORE WIND BAND

What: Concert "Celebrating American Music Month."

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI LATIN JAZZ BAND

What: Tito Carrillo leads the UI Latin Jazz Ensemble in works with South American, Caribbean, Afro-Cuban and traditional jazz influences.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARKLAND CONCERT BAND, PARKLAND ORCHESTRA AND PARKLAND WIND ENSEMBLE

What: 'Tis the Season Concert. A winter performance, just in time for the holidays.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/

ANNUAL CAROL CONCERT

What: A festive tradition, this concert joins choruses, instrumentalists and audience members in a celebration of the winter season.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where:Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND III

What: This group from the University of Illinois specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND EIU CHORAL ENSEMBLES

What: Holiday concert.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

UI JAZZ VOCAL ENSEMBLE AND VOCAL COMBOS

What: Jazz vocalists can perform a cappella, create their own vocal percussion, become entire orchestras unto themselves, or sing dense arrangements backed by rhythm musicians.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARKLAND JAZZ COMBO CONCERT

What: Chill out with this winter performance.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5.

Where: Parkland College Theatre's Second Stage,, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/

THE SKYLARK QUARTET

What: Concert featuring Eastern Illinois University horn faculty member Kevin Miescke. An evening of American music (popular songs/American songbook), highlighting several arrangements by Paul Johnston, EIU jazz instructor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Where: Recital Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works on this concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Where:Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND II

What: This group from the University of Illinois specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ANDREW PETERSON PRESENTS BEHOLD THE LAMB OF GOD

What: Presented by Gather Round Productions.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $25-$35; additional $2.50 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

UI JAZZ COMBO CONCERT II

What: Students in these small jazz combos have the opportunity to hone their technique and work on tight arrangements. World-renowned faculty musicians lead them through classic charts by influential writers such as Duke Ellington and Count Basie plus current compositions.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where:Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring University of Illinois Brass Choir. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. Dec. 8.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

Dancing

This weekend

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 3 through Dec. 1.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Happy Hour Dance, 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

C-U FOLK AND ROOTS CONTRA AND SQUARE DANCES

What: Contra dance on Nov. 4, a new dancer orientation, 7:30 to 8 p.m.; music by Baba Yaga's Stew with caller, Jim Hemphill. Square dance on Nov. 5, music by Dan Gellert and Friends with caller, Neal Schlein. No partner, costume or experience necessary for the dances.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Nominal fee at the dance or Folk&Roots weekend pass.

More info: folkandroots.org.

SQUARE DANCE AND CHILI AND HOT DOG DINNER

What: Square dancing and line dancing. Caller, Ozzie Pearl, will help less-experienced dancers to learn. Funds raised will help Christina Gann and her family with their adoption of Lily Jade from China.

When: Chili and hot dog dinner plus desserts, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; square dancing and line dancing, 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Gann Farm, 2273 County Road 3300 N, Gifford.

Cost: Donations accepted at the door.

More info: Call 217-840-7251.

SENIOR DANCE AT HOOPESTON MULTI AGENCY

What: Music by the band Bev & Company from Danville. Bring a covered dish, dessert or anything to snack on and share with friends.

When: Food and snacks, 6 p.m.; and dance, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center, 206 S. First Ave., Hoopeston.

Cost: Donation, $5.

More info: Call 283-5544, 495-0011 or email richard.b5@frontier.com.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third and Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday except on County Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

Next week

INTERNATIONAL DANCING

What: Sponsored by the Illini Folk Dance Society. Features mostly easy and intermediate dances from around the world.No previous experience or partner is needed.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 8 to Dec. 20.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U. Check schedule in north lobby because room assignments get changed without notice.

Cost: Free.

More info: http://illinifolkdance.s3.amazonaws.com or call 390-6900.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Line dance lesson, 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Nov. 11.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by the Dump Chickens. Caller, Jonathan Sivier. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 11.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

future highlights

C.U. BANDS AND FANS DINNER AND DANCE

What: Fourth annual fundraiser. Sponsored by Illini Radio Group. Includes cocktails, debut of the song "Will the Circle" and documentary video, award presentations, acoustic music during dinner, a slide show of four years of the music scene and more. Dancing to sponsor bands, Killer Bee Honey, Birds on a Wire, Nickel & Dimes and Bad Medicine.

When: Cocktails, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6 p.m.; awards ceremony, slide show, 8 p.m.; dancing, 9 p.m. to midnight Nov. 13.

Where: City Center at Fat City, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Cost: Tickets $27.50.

More info: citycenterchampaign.com, facebook.com/events/1747906062114775, eventbrite.com/e/cu-bands-and-fans-dinnerdance-fundraiser-2016-tickets-28263264184.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Class demos. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 18.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by the Too Old to Be Controlled. Caller, Frederick Park. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Nov. 18.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes. From 7 to 8 p.m. will feature an introduction to the basics for new dancers who would like to give it a try.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 20.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. No membership needed.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by the Got Your Back String Band. Callers, Miriam Larson and Matt Turino. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. No membership needed.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

Performing arts

this weekend

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK (Song, Poetry, Expression, Art and Knowledge) Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism and black empowerment. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Main level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

DAN LORNITIS' COMEDY HYPNOSIS SHOW

What:National touring comedy hypnotist returns to Danville with his hit show to benefit the Children's Dyslexia Center of East Central Illinois.

When:7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5.

Where:Knights of Columbus, 310 Bryan Ave., Danville.

Cost:Tickets $20.

More info:Call 446-7620 or 446-9377.

next week

NOVEMBER DANCE AT ILLINOIS

What: Features faculty artists Abigail Zbikowski, Endalyn Taylor and Sara Hook, with guest artist, Michelle Gibson.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12. Dessert and conversation, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$22. Dessert, $7.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ZOO IMPROV'S ANNUAL C-U IMPROV FESTIVAL

What: Festival will feature teams from Chicago, Indiana and all over Illinois and the Midwest, plus teams from the C-U area and UI. On Saturday afternoon, three workshops open to the public, two for adults and one for children. Also a children's showcase Saturday evening for those children who participated in the workshop.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12, with sets lasting 25-30 minutes, with refreshment breaks between sets.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

Cost: Workshops, $25, includes a two-hour workshop and lunch. Shows, $10/night or $15/both nights.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

SPANISH STORY TIME

What: Come with your children to listen to the book "Funny Bones: Posada and His Day of the Dead Calaveras" in English and Spanish, hear traditional songs and make a craft. Presented by the Center for Latin American & Caribbean Studies at the University of Illinois.

When: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Urbana Free Library, Children's Services, Megan's Reading Room, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4057.

ILLINOISKATING 2016 FALL EXHIBITION

What: Support IllinoiSkating as the skaters kick off their competition season. Also featuring performances from the two local synchronized skating teams, the Ice Cubes and Champaign-Urbana Skaters.

Where: 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: University of Illinois Ice Arena, 406 E. Armory Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets: $3 per student; $5 general; children under 5 free.

More info: illinoiskating.com or email illinois.synchronized.skating@gmail.com.

future highlights

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Showcases new poetry and fiction by students in the creative writing MFA program at the University of Illinois, featuring Liz Howey (fiction), Nick Molbert (poetry) and Amelia Hawkins (fiction).

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

Where: Lower level, Classroom Studio B (formerly CRL Gallery), Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

MAGIC AND OTHER NONSENSE

What: Annual magic variety show. Hosted by magician Markus Clegg, show features the magic of David Casas, mind reading and mental gymnastics by Jace Hoppes, feats of daring by Circus Boy Bobby Hunt, female barbershop quartet Forever Forte, and performances by magic icon Andy Dallas. Benefit for Champaign County Toys for Tots. BOGO tickets with a new toy donation at Fluid Event Center or at the door.

When: 4 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost:Tickets $10 in advance at Fluid Event Center, Exile on Main Street or online at etix.com, keywords Magic and Other Nonsense; $15 at the door.

More info:fluideventcenter.com or facebook.com/magicandothernonsense.

ZOO IMPROV ON THE FINAL FRIDAYS

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m. The comedy improv show will happen through the end of the year on the final Friday.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

'THE NUTCRACKER'

What:Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra partners with Champaign Urbana Ballet for six performances .

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $21-$45.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

SILLY STORIES AFTERNOON

What: Join resident storyteller Kim Sheahan for a family concert of folk tales that will put a smile on your face.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Spulock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 244-3355.

Theater

this weekend

'THE BIRDS'

What: The Celebration Company. Adaptation for the stage by Conor McPherson of the Daphne du Maurier short story that inspired Alfred Hitchcock's classic horror film.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 3-6, 9-13, 16-19.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'BURIED CHILD'

What:A dark comedy presented by Penny Dreadful Players.

Where:7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5.

Where:UIUC Stock Pavilion, 1402 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

Cost:Tickets $5, students; $7, nonstudents; available at the door.

More info: facebook.com/PennyDreadfulPlayers/ or email tjharr2@illinois.edu.

'MACBETH'

What: World Stage Theatre Company. Play presented by home-schooled teenagers

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email nicolfamily@gmail.com.

'THE MINOTAUR'

What: Illinois Theatre. Present-day version of a classic Greek myth.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3-5 and 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'ORDINARY PEOPLE'

What: Red Mask Players' first play of its 80th season.A drama by Nancy Pahl Gilsenan from the novel by Judith Guest.

When:8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5, 2 p.m. Nov. 6, 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'SPRING AWAKENING!'

What: Fall production by Illini Student Musicals, a student-run, nonprofit musical theater.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3-5.

Where: Lincoln Hall Theatre, 702 S. Wright St., U.

Cost: $12 for general public, $10 for students.

More info: Marketing@illinistudentmusicals.org.

Next week

'BLYTHE SPIRIT'

What: Noel Coward's comedy presented by Monticello Theatre Association.

When:7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2:30 p.m. Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Where: Monticello Theatre Association Theater, 1406 N. Market St., Monticello.

Cost: Tickets $12.50.

More info: Call 762-2679 or Monticellotheatre.org.

'DISNEY'S BEAUTY & THE BEAST'

What: The Broadway musical presented by C2 Productions, a joint Centennial and Central endeavor. Champaign's high school drama programs, in collaboration with the Champaign Park District and Champaign Unit 4 schools.

When: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:15) Nov. 10-12, and 2 p.m. (doors at 1:15) Nov. 12 and 13.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $8-$15; additional $2 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

'DISNEY'S THE LION KING EXPERIENCE, JR..'

What: Presented by the students of the STAR Dance and Drama Program.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost:Tickets $10.40-$14.60.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

'DOGFIGHT'

What: Presented by Eastern Illinois University Theatre Department. This 2013 musical mixes doo-wop, country-rock and the lyricism of Sondheim in a dynamic show critics called "poignant, funny and totally endearing."

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-13.

Where: The Theatre,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

'POPPEA'

What: Lyric Theatre @ Illinois presents Claudio Monteverdi's 1642 masterpiece.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10-12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Dessert and conversation, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35. Dessert, $7.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

future highlights

'AN AMISH COUNTRY CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW'

What:This hilarious and touching who's who of Christmas lore — from Scrooge to Mary and Joseph to Barney Fife? A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style foods.

When:4 p.m. Nov. 13, noon Nov. 16, 4 p.m. Nov. 27, 6 p.m. Nov. 30, noon Dec. 14 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

Where: Best Western plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

'A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS'

What: This classic animated television special comes to life on stage by Parkland Theatre with joyful music and a meet and greet with the Peanuts characters for the kids.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $9-$15; groups of 15 or more, $11 each; opening night, Dec. 1, is half-price night.

More info: Call 351-2528, parkland.edu/theatre.

'ELF JR., THE MUSICAL'

What: Modern-day holiday classic presented by Champaign Park District Youth Theatre.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18, 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $10-$12; additional processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

'GUNS, CULTURE AND MASCULINITY'

What: The Celebration Company will present its Gun Play(s) Series, featuring 10 10-minute plays about gun violence in America throughout its 45th season. Staged readings of two plays each night, followed by a discussion with various community panelists. Nov. 14, "After" by Penny Kackson and "Style by Design" by Cesi Davidson.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000.

'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE'

What: Red Mask Players present a holiday drama by Joe Landry.

When:8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

'WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER'

What: Play presented by the DACC Players.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19.

Where: Bremer Theater, Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Nov. 17, $10 with lunch provided. Nov. 18 and 19, $10 for adults, $5 for students; sold at the door.

More info: Reservations for lunch must be made to Suzanna Aguirre, Liberal Arts Division, at saguire@dacc.edu or 443-8724 by Nov. 10.

outdoors / nature

this weekend

NOVEMBER AUDUBON PROGRAM

What: The Urbana Park District is planning a "Playscape" at Anita Purves Nature Center. Hear what playscapes are and what they can provide for children.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

Where: Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

More info: champaigncountyaudubon.org or email mail@champaigncountyaudubon.org.

NATURE PLAY PRE-K: SILLY SNAKES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6 and their parents/grandparents. Learn about how snakes live and move, and get to see one up close. Dress for the weather. Register by Nov. 1.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 4.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

FAMILIES IN THE FOREST

What: Activities to get you outside and moving. Complete a scavenger hunt and learn about natural camouflage. Earn a prize during the hiking challenge as you search for a special edition letterbox. This is a drop-in program, so come and go as you please. For families or even adults without kids.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. Shelter building demonstration, 2 to 3 p.m.

Where: Homer Lake Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

CUAS FAMILY SKYWATCH

What: Join members of the Champaign-Urbana Astronomical Society under the stars for the monthly observatory open house. See planets, star clusters and the moon through the 16-inch telescope. Event canceled if weather is unfavorable.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: CUAS Observatory, located between Champaign and Sadorus, along County Road 700E; take Interstate 57 south to Monticello exit, go 1.4 miles west to 700 E, turn left and the dome is 0.8 mile to the south, on the left.

Cost: Free.

More info: cuas.org, email cuas@cuas.org or call 351-2567.

19TH ANNUAL RATTLESNAKE MASTER RUN FOR THE PRAIRIE

What: Race includes a 10K and 5K run and a 5K walk in the park. The 5K race circles the park. The 10K race includes Meadowbrook and adjacent areas. All races end in a trail run. Proceeds benefit Grand Prairie Friends. Shirts available for those who register online by Oct. 28. Register at active.com/urbana-il/running/distance-running-races/rattlesnake-master-run-for-the-prairie-2016?int= until midnight Nov. 4.

When: 9 a.m. Nov. 6.

Where: Race begins on Race Street near Clark-Lindsey Village just south of Windsor Road and ends at the Garden Pavilion in Meadowbrook Park, Urbana.

Cost: $15-$50.

More info: grandprairiefriends.org/rattlesnakemaster16.php or email dianeed@sbcglobal.net.

Next week

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, November through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

ST. JUDE TURKEY TROT FUN RUN

What: A mini walk/run around Hessel Park for kids (and adults) of any age. The walk/run will consist of four stations consisting of fun, fall activities for participants to enjoy. Fundraiser for the St. Jude Champaign to Peoria Run that benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Hosted by recreation, sport and tourism students at the UI as part of a class project.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Hessel Park, Champaign.

Cost: Registration fee is $5 per person, $2 per each additional family member or friend.

More info: custjuderun.org or Facebook: "St. Jude Turkey Trot Fun Run."

future highlights

FALL FULL MOON NIGHT HIKE

What: Take a fall night hike with Allerton's natural areas manager along the Sangamon River Bluffs and listen for owls, coyotes and what else is out and about. Ages 15 and under should be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Event is limited to 25 participants.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14.

Where: Meet at Lost Garden Parking Lot, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $5.

More info: allerton.illinois.edu, call 333-3287, email allertoninfo@illinois.edu or eventbrite.com/e/fall-full-moon-night-hike-tickets-26201621756.

CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL'S INTERACT CLUB 5K

What: The club's second annual 5K benefiting Crisis Nursery. All proceeds go to Crisis Nursery.

When: 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 19. Packet pickup (includes T-shirts): 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18. at Central High School, 610 W. University Ave., inside Seely Hall (entrance on West Park Avenue)

Where: 5K at Crystal Lake Park, Urbana.

Cost:$25, $5 discount for students under 20 years old.

More info: Email baumbr@u4sd.org or go racerpal.com.

OAKWOOD AREA FOOD PANTRY 5K TURKEY TROT

What: A 5K race for adults and kids and a race for kids 5 and younger. Fundraiser to benefit the Oakwood Area Food Pantry. Register before Nov. 15 to guarantee a T-shirt.

When: Race packet pickup and registration, 8 a.m.; 5K race, 9 a.m.; Tiny Tot Turkey Trot, 10 a.m.; awarding of trophies for the top three runners, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24.

Where: Ironwood Pavilion at Kickapoo State Park, Oakwood.

Cost: Adults, $25; kids (15 and under), $10.

More info: feedoakwood.myevent.com or call 597-0079.

49TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT

What: Urbana Park District's Thanksgiving morning tradition. A 1-mile fun run/walk for all ages. Free hot chocolate provided. Prize raffle after the run.

When: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 26 (check-in, 8 a.m.).

Where: Lake House, Crystal Lake Park, Urbana.

Cost: Free. Donations taken for Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund.

More info: urbanaparks.org/events/2016-turkey-trot/

5K TOY RUN

What: A casual, untimed 5K walk, jog, run, or Kids Fun Run through the park. Proceeds will benefit the Cunningham Children's Home Christmas Wishlist, Shop with a Firefighter (Urbana Fire Department) and Shop with a Cop (Fraternal Order of Police Lodge Urbana Lodge 70) programs. Cookies, milk and hot chocolate along the course route, and finish line festivities including visits with Santa Claus.

When: Registration and packet pickup, 9 to 11 a.m.; 5K run and walk, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Kids Fun Run, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

When: Crystal Lake Park, Urbana.

Cost: $30.

More info: 5ktoyrun.com, email 5ktoyrun@provisionelevatoradvertising.com. Register at provisionelevatoradvertising.com/5k-run#page5k.

WALKING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND

What: A winter hike to enjoy breathtaking views of snowy trees and frozen ponds and hear hooting owls or howling coyotes. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: River Bend Forest Preserve, 1602 Mid America Road, Mahomet.

Cost: $3 per person.

More info: Call 896-2455 or mail cwalsh@ccfpd.org,

UI museums

Krannert Art Museum

What: Public reception for the grand reopening of the new art exhibitions in its renovated main floor galleries: "School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition" through December; "Making and Breaking Medieval Manuscripts" through February 2017; "Zina Saro-Wiwa: Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?" through March 2017.

When: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Open, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: MOSTRA VII Film Series Event: A Celebration of Brazil. A family afternoon in celebration of Brazil. Activities: musical instrument craft, 1 to 4 p.m.; cartoon (English, 10 minutes), 1:30 and 3 p.m.; cartoon (Portuguese, 10 minutes), 1:45 and 2:45 p.m.; Brazilian folk tales, 2 to 2:20 p.m.; Cantigas de Roda (popular songs): 3:15 to 3:35 p.m.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 12.

When: Curator-led tours of "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction." Exhibit curator Professor Charles D. Wright will lead public tours of this special exhibit. Group size is limited.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360. For tours, email Kim Sheahan at ksheahan@illinois.edu to reserve your attendance.

Other museums

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "Between Realism & Abstract Conceptualization," a group art exhibition by Chinese-Americans on living within cultures.

When:9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; through Nov. 30.

Where: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info:oiir.illinois.edu/aacc, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What:"62nd Annual Fall Show Juried Exhibition."

When:10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Through Nov. 11.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

C.H. MOORE HOMESTEAD AND DEWITT COUNTY MUSEUM

What: Building and grounds depicting the elegant Victorian era.

When:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; through end of December.

Cost: Admission $1-$3, children under 12 free.

Where: 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org or call 935-6066.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What:Artifacts covering a variety of interests including military, medical, toys, historical clothing, housewares, organizations and clubs, art, schools, railroads, businesses and trades, farming and agriculture, radio, quilting and crafts.

When:9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Where:700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost:Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What:A photo exhibit featuring pictures from the Paxton Community Sale, an event from 1960 to 2001. A related exhibit features historic photos of stores on Paxton's Market Street, some dating from as early as 1916.

When: Fall hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, through Nov. 26. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info:Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: Lincoln Lecture Series: "Be Excellent to Each Other: Laughing With Lincoln at the Movies." Ryan Ross from the University of Illinois will present clips from famous cinematic portrayals to discuss these amusing moments and the greater cultural implications behind each of the featured performances.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.

Cost: Free.

What: Seed Scatter. Kids will learn how and why seeds need to move, plus make a craft that will take flight just like their seeds. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

Cost: $3 per child.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

More info: Call 586-2612, email historyed@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

Orpheum Children's Science Museum

What:Fifth annual Genome Day presented by the Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology. Exhibits and activities will teach children about DNA, genes, genomes and evolution.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 12.

Cost:Free.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

More info:Email outreach@igb.illinois.edu or call 300-8870.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "From Nickeline to Electric Oil: Early Marketing and Design Revelations for America's Trombone."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through July 26, 2017. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan. The museum features a special display of "Women in the Military," and expanded World War II areas.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: vcwm.org, call 431-0034 or email vcwm@comcast.net.

Planetarium

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

World of Science Lecture: "How the Universe Began" by UI astronomer Joaquin Vieira, 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Main feature:"Two Small Pieces of Glass: The Amazing Telescope," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 4-19.

Laser shows: "Zeppelin," 9:30 p.m. and "U2," 10:30 p.m. both Nov. 4.

Full-dome light shows: "Dark Side of the Moon," 9:30 p.m., and "The Wall," 10:30 p.m., both Nov. 5.

Kid's Laser Show: "Legends of the Night Sky: Orion," 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Sky show:"Fall Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 11 through Dec. 16.

Artemis Bridge Simulator Game: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 12. Players serve on one of five duty stations and must work together on the bridge in order to win. Call to register.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6. Laser shows, $8. Lecture, $2. Artemis game, $10, or $50 for team of six, to play a two-hour time slot; watch for $2.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

Exhibits

ALICE CAMPBELL ALUMNI CENTER

What: "The Art of Coach Bob Zuppke" exhibition, curated from the collections of the UI Alumni Association, University Archives, Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and others. More than 20 of his oil paintings, watercolors and sketches, plus photos and artifacts from the Zuppke era at Illinois.

When:8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; and two hours before home football games. Closed Sunday; and Nov. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 23.

Where:601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

More info: Call 800-355-2586, email illinoisalumni@uillinois.edu or illinoisalumni.org/events/the-art-of-coach-bob-zuppke/.

ANITA PURVES NATURE CENTER

What: Art show, "The Nature of the Trail" by Lori Fuller.

When:8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday. Through Dec. 2.

Where:1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 384-4062 or lafullerlandscapes.com.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Opening reception for new exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library." Three concurrent shows, each one pairing art by students with their teacher's artwork. Teachers include Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School.

When: 3 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6. Open, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Through January.

Where: 200 W. Green St.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show by Lara and Arlin Orr.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every day. Through Nov. 18.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost:Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Work by Danville Art League member Steve Smith, featuring woodcarving, sculptures and photography.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 30. Other times available by appointment.

Where: Paul Brumaghim Gallery, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

Giertz Gallery AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: Closing reception for "Parkland College 50th: Art and Design Alumni Exhibition," with gallery talk by Barry Blinderman at 1 p.m.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 5. Open, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Through Nov. 5.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

HOMER INTERPRETIVE CENTER

What: Center's exhibit for 2016, "Fawnsfeet and Fatmuckets: Freshwater Mussels of Illinois."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Through December.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

KENNEKUK ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTER

What: "Nature Photography by Lara Darling," an exhibit by environmental educator with the Vermilion County Conservation District, a lifelong Vermilion County resident.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Kennekuk County Park, 2296 Henning Road, Danville.

More info: Call Lara Darling, 442-1691, or email ldarling@vccd.org.

LOLA'S BRUSH AT GALLERY 217

What: Opening reception for "CUDO Pro Show," a professional showcase of design created by members and friends of the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization, includes beverages, light hors d'oeuvres, and live music by Hot Iron String Band.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11. Open, 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Nov. 28.

Where: 9 E. University Ave., C.

More info: thecudo.org/proshow.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Homecoming," photographs by Sung Hyun Sohn. Artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the UI Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Through December.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

RATTLE THE STARS

What: Rattle the Stars' first art showcase, "Art for Understanding Mental Illness and Suicide." Art for Understanding provides an outlet for those affected by mental illness and suicide to express themselves through music, painting, writing, photography and other art forms.

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Nov. 12.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, 309 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free admission, donations appreciated.

More info: facebook.com/RattleStarsOrg, facebook.com/events/301563966881443/ or rattlethestars.org.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "Carichina Women," photographs by Rachel Lauren Storm, assistant director of the Women's Resources Center at the University of Illinois and the founder and director of Four Walls and a Roof Project, a grass-roots organization that seeks to establish the first battered women's shelter in Cotacachi, Ecuador.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library. Through Dec. 7.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/artexhibits or call 328-8265.

UI LIBRARY

What: Exhibition: "H.G. Wells Time Traveler."

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed UI holidays. Through December.

Where:Rare Book and Manuscript Library, 1401 W. Gregory Drive, U.

More info: library.illinois.edu/rbx/hgwells2016/, library.illinois.edu/rbx or call 333-3777.

Galleries

BROKEN OAK GALLERY & STUDIO

What: Artist reception for "High Road to Taos" paintings by Patricia Baron Monigold, an award-winning artist and member of the Portrait Society of America.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Also, Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5.

Where: 1865 N. 1225 East Road, White Heath.

More info: Call 762-4907, brokenoakgallery.com or email broknoak@gmail.com.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: "Observations: Suns Rise, Suns Set," new paintings by Preston Jackson.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Through Nov. 26.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 367-3711 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

THE VAULT ARTS COLLECTIVE

What: Art exhibit, "The Dog Has Issues: The Art of John McDevitt."

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Through Nov. 24.

Where: 100 N. Main St., Tuscola.

More info: thevaultarts.com, email john.mcdevitt@thevaultarts.com or call 599-1215.

FARMs / markets

URBANA'S MARKET AT THE SQUARE

What:Features locally grown fresh produce, other locally made products, live music, arts, crafts and more

When: 7 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, every Saturday, through Nov. 5.

Where: Corner of Illinois and Vine streets, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/market.

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What:Features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, Nov. 12-Dec. 17.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds. Nov. 19 market held in conjunction with the Vendor Blender at the fairgrounds.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 (third Saturday of every month, January through December).

Where: New location — Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.