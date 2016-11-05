Who lives here? Nov. 5, 2016

Photo by: ABC Who lives here? Image

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screen shot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides in the featured home to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week you get a hint: This show was on TV in the '70s and '80s.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER ...

Kaitlin Southworth of Champaign was the only person to correctly guess James Franco's house in "This Is the End."