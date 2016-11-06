Ask 'Mimi,' Nov. 6, 2016

Photo by: Photo supplied by Brian Sullivan Artist Brian Sullivan's 'Pop Art' puzzle

Was one of Brian Sullivan's paintings made into a jigsaw puzzle?

Yes, the White Mountain Puzzles Company in Jackson, N.H., licensed his "Pop Art" into a 24-inch-by-30-inch 1,000-piece puzzle that, as the company put it, includes "punchy views of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, American Gothic, Cracker Jacks and everybody's childhood favorites, Roy Rogers and Dale Evans." It sells for $16.95.

Sullivan told me more puzzles based on his "Americana" series of paintings are in development, and sales of the "Pop Art" have been phenomenal.

Sullivan and his wife, artist Siti Mariah Jackson, also will have one painting each included in the "2017 American Art Collector" book published by Alcove Media. This is the sixth year their work has been included in the book.

Sullivan also told me he recently purchased Rustic Ridge Resort in southwestern Wisconsin. The vintage campground has nine buildings, among them a 1950s motel, a hotel, a lodge, three large tin buildings and an 1885 chapel. He intends to use it as an artist retreat and studio.

Were there funeral services for poet Brigit Pegeen Kelly?

I believe they were private. The poet died Oct. 13 at home in Urbana from natural causes, according to the coroner. She was a private person; her colleagues in the UI Creative Writing Program are honoring her family's wishes for privacy.

Many poetry groups online have noted her death, at age 55. The Poetry Foundation calls her "one of America's most strikingly original contemporary poets." She received some of the top honors for U.S. poets, among them a Discovery/the Nation Award, the Yale Younger Poets Prize and a Whiting Writers Award, as well as fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, National Endowment for the Arts, and Academy of American Poets. Her third collection, "The Orchard" (2004), was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Poetry.

Will artifacts from the Titanic be shown in Illinois?

Yes, "Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition" will open Saturday and run through March 12 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The exhibit will focus on the "compelling human stories" told through artifacts, recovered from the ocean floor and then conserved.

They include perfume from a maker who was traveling to New York to sell his samples. The exhibition also will feature detailed re-creations of the ship's interior and an interactive (real ice!) iceberg.

