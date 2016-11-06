Busting a move: New art in C-U

Mr. Eggwards, who lives outside the Esquire Lounge, might be a fictional character but he has his own Facebook page.

He's the dapper sculpture in bronze, wearing a blue hat and blue pin-striped suit, that was installed last month by the Public Art League on one of the busiest corners of downtown Champaign.

Since "Mr. Eggwards" found his 24/7 seat outside the Esquire, people have posed for selfies and other photos next to him.

The Public Art League hopes they post those pictures on Mr. Eggwards' Facebook page.

Also called Humpty Dumpty by some, "Mr. Eggwards" was created by Kimber Fiebiger of Minneapolis as part of series.

"Mr. Eggwards" is one of seven sculptures installed so far this year by the Public Art League in the twin cities and their environs.

The league plans to potentially bring in five more before the year ends.

"So we'll be hustling through the month of November," said League treasurer Eric Robeson.

David Wilcoxen, the league's president, believes 2016 is a record year in terms of the number of installations.

"Which is kind of surprising," he said. "After six years, you'd think interest would diminish but it's growing.

"Altogether we have $1 million worth of art that we've brought into the community since 2010. That's a pretty good milestone to hit."

However, Robeson said he believes the League might have surpassed that monetary value, which is based on the price the artists put on their works.

The latest sculpture, installed Wednesday outside the Champaign County Courthouse at Broadway and Elm, is "Monolith," created by Timothy Jorgensen of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The city of Urbana sponsored, or paid, the two-year lease for "Monolith" as part of its Sculpture Project, which aims to increase the presence of public art at highly visible locations.

All the Public Art League sculptures are "leased" for two-year terms from the sculptors. Businesses and individuals pay most of the leases but more public agencies are stepping up, Wilcoxen said.

"Initially, it wasn't that way," he said. "Now that people are coming to appreciate the program you see less push back in the way the money is being spent."

Besides Urbana, the public agencies that have collaborated with the Public Art League are the city of Champaign; the Champaign Park District; the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District; Allerton Park and Recreation Center; and the Champaign County Forest Preserve.

"This year we extended the number of partners we have with the Urbana Park District," Robeson said. "We're also working toward an agreement with Champaign County. Those partnerships are very important because they'll give us more places to place art."

If a public agency or private business or individual really likes a sculpture, it may purchase it from the artist to remain permanently installed here or be moved to another home in the community.

So far 12 sculptures installed by the league over the past six years have been purchased. Robeson said two more might be added to that list this year.

The non-profit Public Art League also is placing in the community more interactive sculptures such as "Mr. Eggwards" and "Affirmation Station," to be installed Nov. 14 in Douglass Park.

It's being built for the League by Timothy Flood, who lives in the Denver area, and is similar to Flood's "Stranger Reduction Zone." It resembles a street sign and was purchased by the city of Urbana for permanent placement outside the Urbana Free Library.

"'Affirmation Station' has three screens," Robeson said. "Two have positive messages and one is blank. You press a button and a positive word fills in the blank screen. There's a large number of words to choose from, plus there's an audio component — you'll hear a positive message as well."

Robeson, Wilcoxen and others formed the Public Art League six years ago to promote creativity and cultivate awareness and appreciation of public art in Champaign, Urbana and the environs.

Right now, 46 sculptures installed by the league are on view.