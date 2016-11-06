John Frayne: An evening of first-rate musical enjoyment

For their second concert of the season on Oct. 21, Sinfonia da Camera, led by Ian Hobson, chose "Beethoven: The Middle Period" for a title. This period of Ludwig van Beethoven's creative life, in which he wrote his most familiar masterpieces, is usually thought to have been between the years 1803 to 1812.

The concert began with one of Beethoven's least well-known overtures, "King Stephen," which was part of the incidental music written in 1811 for two plays celebrating a major event in Hungarian history. The unusual touch in the "King Stephen" overture was that it mixed two folksy melodies in the Hungarian style with Beethoven's usual symphonic manner. This composer, with good humor, plays back and forth, switching between the simple and the grandiose. The Sinfonia, under Hobson's precise beat, gave a sprightly reading.

In contrast to "King Stephen," the Piano Concerto No. 4 is one of Beethoven's great masterpieces in that genre. Conducting from the piano, Hobson and the Sinfonia gave a superb performance of this work. Hobson and the orchestra conveyed with verve and grace the volatile combination of quiet reflective passages and exciting forte outbursts. The applause at the work's dramatic end resulted in a return by Hobson for a second set of bows of conductor and orchestra.

After intermission came a Rondino in Eb Major for 8 wind players, written by the youthful Beethoven back in his hometown Bonn. This work, with soothing melodies, showed off the polished work of the Sinfonia oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horn, with a especially delightful echo effect along the way.

Beethoven's 8th symphony, from the year 1812, may not be on the overwhelming level of the 3rd, 5th or 7th, but it is perhaps the Beethoven symphony with the most fun in it. It is full of musical jokes, including the second movement's supposed sendup of Johann Maelzel's metronome. The rollicking finale served as a joyous end to an evening of first-rate musical enjoyment with the Sinfonia da Camera and Hobson.

If you are one of those who think that most music in our time is too loud, you should try a clavichord recital. On Oct. 23, Baroque Artists of Champaign Urbana (BACH) offered a clavichord recital by Dana Robinson, with Amanda Pond playing on an 18th-century-style flute.

The clavichord was an instrument that reached its peak of popularity in the 18th century. In contrast to the harpsichord, in which the strings are plucked, in the clavichord, the strings are struck, as in the piano. But the sound produced in the clavichord is very small.

When Robinson, in demonstrating the instrument, struck a few notes on it, it reminded me of an auditory test. Was he playing and I just could not hear it?

At this concert we were asked to sit as close as possible to hear the music, but Robinson need not have worried. The instrument could be heard clearly, and Robinson's playing of short pieces by Heinrich Scheidemann was delightful. The major portion of the concert was devoted to works by Johann Sebastian Bach in which Robinson gave clear, precise, rhythmically vital readings. The major Bach offering was the English Suite in A Minor (BWV 807).

One advantage that the clavichord has over the harpsichord was that the player could subtly mold the tones in ways not possible on an instrument that plucked the strings. These effects were well displayed in music by J.S. Bach's most successful son, Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, who was court composer to Frederick the Great. C.P.E.'s Rondo, "Farewell to My Silvermann Clavichord" showed how the individual notes could be subtly varied on that instrument.

Later in the program, Pond, playing solo, manipulated well the somewhat haunted and hollow sound of her Quantz traverso flute in Georg Philipp Telemann's Fantasia No. 6, a work calling for much agility by the performer. Her 18th-century-style flute sounded loud in comparison to Robinson's clavichord.

The concert ended with C.P.E. Bach's Sonata in C for flute and keyboard, in which the two instruments blended beautifully. C.P.E.'s final Allegro movement had a pleasant to and fro of saucy musical tags. I am sure that Frederick the Great had been pleased, and so, judging by the applause (very loud), was the BACH audience.

I would like to give the following correction to my review of the Oct. 8 concert of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony (Mahler's "Resurrection Symphony"). The young man who came out to bow with Maestro Alltop, the soloists and Dr. Megill was assistant conductor Benjamin Firer, not Geoffrey Williams. Firer conducted the off-stage band.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.