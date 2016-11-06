Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Art at the library

The new exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," opens from 3 to 4 p.m. today in the Champaign Public Library's FriendShop Bookstore, with art by students at South Side Elementary, Edison Middle School and Centennial High School; music by two young classical guitarists; "Hamilton" songs by Debra Dodds' students; and Los Guapos performing Latin American music from 2 to 3 p.m. in Room A/B. Fun!

Werner tickets going quickly

Few tickets remain for Susan Werner's shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Krannert Center's Studio Theatre. No wonder. She has great advance press: "One of the most innovative songwriters working today." "... a songwriter and musician who is in such complete command of her gifts that it's almost scary." "When it comes to crafting a song, Ms. Werner's only peers are Jimmy Webb and Paul Simon." Wowzers!

Election Day plans

I plan to meet up Tuesday evening with other voters at the Susan B. Anthony memorial in downtown Champaign, then watch the election results with others at the Art Theater Co-op. This week, the theater will open films by two major indie directors: "Certain Women" by Kelly Reichardt and "Gimme Danger," a documentary about Iggy & The Stooges by Jim Jarmusch. Check out the other special events there this week.