Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Scary good

The audience was small but seemed to enjoy the C-U Symphony's first-ever Halloween concert last weekend at the Virginia Theatre. Maestro Stephen Alltop wore a long black Dracula-type robe, performed with aplomb at the Wurlitzer organ, cracked jokes and introduced the musicians in costumes. The "Spooktacular" music was really good, too, and included Mussorgsky's "Night on Bald Mountain." Beautiful!

Film fest highlights

Jason Pankoke did a great job of selecting shorts for the opening block of the New Art Film Festival last week. Perhaps the best: "Die Flucht," a beautifully made animated short by Carter Boyce that deserved its Student Academy Award. Ten-year-old Rowan Fisher's short, "The Weirder It Gets," made me think he might just follow in Boyce's footsteps. Among others: two heart-warming documentary shorts.

Offerman back in C-U

The body-hair obsessed/UI alum Nick Offerman is an odd humorist with his mix of raunchy jokes and Midwestern values: his proclaimed fidelity to his wife, the Emmy-winning Megan Mullally. His advice is to work hard, make things with your hands — he's an accomplished woodworker — and not be a jerk. He's beloved here: The audience roar when he came on the Virginia stage Tuesday evening was nearly deafening.