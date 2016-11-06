Playing Critic: Has Nintendo made worthwhile Switch?

A few days ago, a frien d asked how I felt about the Nintendo Switch — Nintendo's next gaming device.

My (somewhat knee-jerk) response? Noncommittal yet pessimistic.

Let's face facts: We've been burned before. By Nintendo. By Sony. By Microsoft and others.

The Wii was never as great as we wanted it to be; there's just a handful of exclusive games worth remembering. The Wii U has never quite caught on. The Kinetic has mostly been abandoned. Almost no games call for interaction between a Playstation 4 and a Vita.

Most novel concepts ultimately fizzle.

The Switch could be among them. We still don't have much to go on. No specs; no hands-on time. We don't know its price, but we do have a tentative release date: March 2017. That's really not that far away.

What we do know — or at least guess — is all gleaned from a slickly produced 3 minute video (http://www.nintendo.com/switch) and a short press release.

Let's break it down:

Tablet

The Switch isn't really a console, like the Wii U, PS4 or Xbox One, that stays plugged into your TV.

It's a tablet computer, except it has a small (6.2 inches or so) old-school display, not a touch-screen. It can be connected to your television via a dock, but all the actual computing power is likely within the tablet. The dock? Just a glorified charging station moored to your TV.

Since it's a tablet, instead of discs it appears to use memory card media, similar to the Nintendo 3DS or PlayStation Vita. Memory cards can have a lot of storage capacity these days, so that's unlikely to be too limiting. But it does raise questions about onboard storage. I'm betting we'll use SD cards or similar for game saves.

The main focus of Nintendo's concept is portability. Built-in display? Check. Kickstand on the back so you can easily prop it up? Check. Integrated speakers? Check. An innovative controller that allows players to use it as a handheld? Check. (We'll get back to that point in a moment.)

As the reveal shows, Nintendo clearly intends for us to play Switch on the couch, at the airport, in-flight, at the park, even chilling with our friends, courtesy of local multiplayer capabilities.

Some obvious questions:

What's the screen made of? If I'm taking it with me, it needs to be durable. If I'm putting my hands on it, it needs to not smudge horribly so easily.

Does it have Wi-Fi? Almost certainly. But that doesn't mean Nintendo will finally put together a coherent system for online gaming. The Switch press release says "it is possible for numerous people to bring their Nintendo Switch systems together to enjoy local multiplayer face-to-face competition." Notice the "local" instead of "online." Don't expect to play much against distant friends or strangers.

What's battery life like? Complex games require lots of processing power — and thus lots of electrical power. Using the speakers? More power drains. Connecting to the internet via Wi-Fi? Same. I'll be pleasantly surprised if it can do two hours per charge.

How powerful will the Switch be? Frankly, I don't think it'll be anywhere close to the PS4 and Xbox One. Probably, it'll be equivalent to a souped-up Wii U. There's only so much you can pack into a small tablet without space and heat issues.

Controls

Switch will introduce a seemingly original controller to us — the Joy-Con.

It's a detachable, modular device with most of the functionality found in two pieces. These pieces can be attached to the sides of the Switch tablet, turning it into the aforementioned handheld. They can be used detached, one in each hand, or divided between two players. And they can be clicked onto a Grip accessory, mirroring the traditional controller used by PS4, Xbox, etc.

If you don't like the Joy-Con, Nintendo will be happy to sell you the optional Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, i.e., a non-detachable traditional controller.

The two parts of the Joy-Con are not quite identical. Both have thumbsticks, a shoulder button and four face buttons, though those are only marked X, Y, A and B on the right half.

What seems to be missing completely? Motion controls.

The selling point of the original Wii is completely absent as far as I can tell.

I like the idea of the Joy-Con. But I worry about durability and cost. Attaching and detaching it often has to wear on something. How much will we have to shell out to replace one?

Games

Key to any gaming device's success is the software, and we know almost nothing at this point about what we'll see on Switch.

The video shows players entertaining themselves with Zelda, Mario Kart, Skyrim and Splatoon — things we can already buy.

It's the games we've never seen before that matter.

Now, Nintendo is claiming it has partnered with dozens of top game publishers to bring titles to the Switch: Activision, Atlus, Bethesda and From Software, just to name a few.

But Nintendo has a spotty history with third-party developers. And it generally prefers to focus on its own properties.

Will the Switch be a true multiparty development system? We can hope.

Wrapping up

Ultimately, what do I think?

I don't think the Switch is geared toward me. I don't think it's for the average console gamer or the hard-core online first-person shooter fanatic or the Japanese role-playing game aficionado or the strategy title specialist.

It's for the handheld gamer who wants something with a little more juice than the 3DS can offer. For young guys willing to huddle together around a sports video game. For Nintendo's traditional Kart-racing, Smash Brothers audience.

But this is just speculation on my part.

When will we have a clearer idea? Jan. 12, 2017.

Nintendo's scheduled a live streaming event then to tell us more.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.