Review: 'The Birds' offers chance for us to ask, 'What if?'

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Diane (played by Carolyn Kodes-Atkinson) tries to get away from Tierney (Lincoln Machula) in a scene from 'The Birds.' Image

By Rosemary Laughlin

The playbill describes three people taking shelter in an isolated house on the East Coast. A strange, ongoing attack by large sea birds terrifies everyone outside.

The situation of characters in isolation facing an implacable foe is classic. One can almost make a game of coming up with examples.

When coastal Maine towns were mentioned, I thought of Stephen King's weird fog and oily blob run amok. Then Sartre's "No Exit" jumped to mind. I wondered whether these three in Conor McPherson's "The Birds" would find hell in the other two or whether the outcome might provide warmth and bonding. Hitchcock, after all, opted for a romantic ending in his 1963 film by the same name. H.G.Wells' "The War of the Worlds" showed fruitful cooperation against the Martians.

The near-future setting of this play in "early fall through early winter 2017" never changes from the interior of the summer cottage where three strangers are fortunate to find shelter. The tide-rhythm attacks of birds are relentless. All kinds from gulls and crows to blue jays, robins and sparrows dive at 40 miles per hour.

The passage of time over weeks is indicated by backdrop reading from the diary kept by the former novelist character Diane. It is enhanced by the appearance of two actors on the set as the audience arrives, one sleeping on the sofa, the other pacing nervously.

The sound design by Mike Prosise surrounds and is in your face. The bird noises are raucous squawks and squalls punctuated by the pecking of beaks at the windows, odd muffled voices and thumps of wings against the house. Feral dogs bark from nearby caves. As long as the electricity lasts there are static-filled reports on the radio or music on a tape recorder.

The stage set by Niccole Powers is a cluttered cottage strewn across the theater. Windows are boarded up, with subtly changing blue night or weird-orange day showing through cracks, as created by Brian Hagy. When the door is unbarred and opened, a green garden path appears. Reinforced attic boards at the top with cloth-filled holes indicate the striking power of the attacking birds. A few graffiti on the walls suggest humor: "Nevermore" and "A.H. is a Harpy."

Make-up by Krystal Moya features dramatic bloody wounds and clothing from the vicious attacks.

The actors make their characters restrained and believable. They are a contrast to the birds in maximum overdrive, especially at first when they are cooperative and considerate, rational in their willingness to share. Nat (Jeremiah Lowry) fixes things as best he can, including a generator. Diane (Carolyn Kodes) organizes and tidies. Julia (Krystal Moya) forages in deserted neighboring cottages.

"The three of us have done admirably," says Nat, a sensitive man who needs alcohol for his bouts of fear and insecurity. The trio drinks "To kindness!" with some wine Julia has found.

Carolyn Kodes has a beautifully modulated alto voice that is particularly effective when she reads what Diane writes in her diary. It establishes an ominousness created by the lack of privacy and the feeling that something is not right, suppressed among them.

Julia starts telling fortunes, dancing seductively with Nat, and reading passages from Ecclesiastes in a Bible she has found. Like a snake from the garden, a neighbor (Lincoln Machula) appears and sows seeds of distrust.

The plot then begins its denouement, both predictably and with its own twist — that may be interpreted quite differently I discovered, conversing afterward. It is also the platform for the next level, the philosophical one particularly relevant in our time when society debates both the reality and the ultimate effects of global warming.

Diane concludes in Kodes' arresting voice, "What's so precious about the human race? When there were loads of us all clogging up the planet, I thought, 'How disgusting.' But now that there's so few of us left, I think, 'Wait a minute, in all the cold external expanse of the cosmos, what if we are the only life anywhere in the vastness of time that can actually think, and knows that it exists, and that it knows it will die?'"

Yes, what if? Playwright McPherson has Diane give her answer. It may surprise you. In so doing, I think he meant to elicit ours. The play becomes almost a guarantee for discussion.

Director Thom Schnarre gives his summation in the program notes, calling the piece "McPherson's tattered and torn valentine to the human race: an homage to us, warts and all."

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University High School.