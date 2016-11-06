Studio Visit: Justin Copeland

Photo by: Melissa Merli/The News-Gazette Justin Copeland

Justin Copeland, 27, of Urbana is a doctoral of musical arts degree candidate in jazz studies at the University of Illinois and a trumpeter, pianist, composer and educator.

So was the piano or trumpet your first instrument?

First would be the piano, technically. I started that around age 7 and the trumpet around age 12 in Fresno, where I grew up.

Did you do your undergraduate degree in California?

Yes, at Fresno State. Then I went straight to Northwestern for my master's. I spent two years there. Then I took two years off, living in Chicago, working and teaching, and then came here in fall 2015.

It was something I always planned to do. But I realized at the end of my master's I needed to take a break.

During that time, I did a lot of interesting things I didn't think I would do. For a year and a half, I was working in inside sales full-time but still performing and teaching. That was paying the bills, but it was killing me.

You've performed a lot, haven't you?

I played at the Chicago Jazz Festival twice through Northwestern. We had a chance to travel a bit too. We went to New York City and played at Jazz at Lincoln Center and to New Orleans to play the Jazz Festival. Outside of that, I did some blues festivals with a Grammy-nominated artist, Billy Branch.

Why did you come here?

I was looking at a few different schools — USC in L.A., the University of Miami and here. I got into all three. It really came down to the cost of living and money, and which would be convenient.

I go back to Chicago to perform, and I had students there. And the UI was paying the most, compared to the other schools. I also had mentors who had come through here and recommended it.

Don't you study with Tito Carrillo?

Yes. He definitely transcends being a trumpet teacher. He's a mature and guiding figure that I've been able to look up to. He lives here. He's always accessible. You don't get that from a lot of other guys. They might come in to teach every two weeks or are always on tour.

I told Jim Pugh I really enjoy your playing, and he told me you are doing things melodically that no one else is doing.

To be honest, I didn't know he said that. I strive to make melody the focal point of my improvisation. I'm not the only one who does that, but it's an honor to hear that he said that.

What ensembles do you play with?

Here, I'm in the Concert Jazz Band, led by Chip McNeill, and the Latin Jazz Ensemble, led by Tito. I play in one of the small jazz ensembles, also led by Tito.

I still play with the Gustavo Cortinas Quintet a lot, the Dan Meinhardt Quartet and Clif Wallace's Quartet. They're based in Chicago.

How and when did you get into jazz?

Both of my parents have music backgrounds. My dad is a bass player but not professional. He's loved jazz all his life and played jazz records all the time so I was always exposed to it.

I started playing jazz about a year after I started the trumpet. From then, I haven't really seen myself doing anything else. It's really an expressive outlet I can't really get anywhere else right now.

Do you still play piano?

I don't perform on the piano anymore, but I still play it regularly, classical and jazz. The piano was a great teacher for me for composition. That's how I taught myself jazz theory and harmony. I also still teach piano.

When will you perform next around here?

Next Tuesday, a big band the students put together, led by drummer Marc Widenhofer, will play the music of Thad Jones from 8 to 10 at the Post. It's basically a dress rehearsal for the recital Nov. 15 at the Post.