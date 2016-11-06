That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

CU Bands and Fans fundraiser

CU Bands and Fans will have its fourth annual celebration/fundraiser from 5 p.m. to around midnight next Sunday at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and red carpet photo shoot as people enter the building. During the cocktail hour, The Wool Ridge Band will perform.

That will be followed by dinner catered by Minneci's and a live performance of a scene from "A Christmas Carol," which will be performed in December at the City Center.

After dinner, CU Bands and Fans will debut the final recording of "Will The Circle Be Unbroken," a documentary that will be shown on the large screens at City Center.

"Will the Circle" was a community effort to record the hymn. The recording began in March and was completed in June with more than 35 musicians and fans. Dean Walden at Trax by Tracks studio mixed and recorded the song.

After that, the Inspirational Awards will be presented to the nominee who receives the most votes. They are Emily Blue, Blake Carson, Brian Clover, Michael "Guido" Esteves, Tom Grassman, Darrell Heisey, Mike Ingram, Danny Koester, John Matteson, Andy Mo, Gloria Roubal and Walden.

A CU Bands and Fans slideshow will play continuously during the event, and four local bands will perform: Killer Bee Honey, Nickel & Dimes, Bad Medicine and Birds on A Wire.

The finale will have everyone singing "Will the Circle."

Tickets range from $30 to $55 and are available via the City Center website or by contacting Terry Brown or Zack Widup via cubands.fans@gmail.com or 979-4370.

'Messiah' invite goes out to singers

Willie Summerville's rehearsals for the 2016 Canaan/Community Choir performance of "Messiah" will begin Tuesday.

All interested singers who wish to participate are welcome to join the rehearsals Tuesday, Thursday and Nov. 15, 17, 22 and 29 and Dec. 6 from 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Canaan Bapist Church sanctuary, 402 W. Main St., U. The dress rehearsal with orchestra will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 8.

Canaan's Mass Choir will rehearse immediately after the "Messiah" group from 8:15 to 9 p.m. each evening.

The concert itself will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Canaan Academy Gymnasium behind the church. Admission is free.

The choir members will sing from the G. Schirmer edition. All singers are allowed to use their personal music scores. Scores will be provided upon request.

Scott Miller to visit Cowboy Monkey

Songwriter Scott Miller will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at Cowboy Monkey, 6 Taylor St., C. Tractor King will open. Tickets are $10.

Miller recently released the single "The People Rule," a cautionary tale about the corrosive nature of politics, power and human habit.

A Virginia native, Miller doesn't fit the mold of a preachy folksinger but found a way to bring the American experience to life. In addition to songs of love and the human condition, his catalog includes songs about the Civil War ("Dear Sarah," "Highland Country Boy," "The Rain"); World War II ("The Red Ball Express"); Sam Houston ("Say Ho"); and urban sprawl ("Amtrak Crescent").

Miller teamed with old-time fiddle maven Rayna Gellert on his latest CD, the Doug Lancio-produced "Big Big World" (F.A.Y. Recordings). He is now working on a new release for early next year.

Twin Peaks to play at The Accord

The Chicago-based indie band Twin Peaks, with King of the Coast, will perform from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C. Tickets are $14.

Twin Peaks is touring in support of its new album, "Down In Heaven," on the Grand Jury label.

Comedy scene

Lineup for C-U Improv Festival

The Zoo Improv troupe will present its eighth annual C-U Improv Festival on Friday and Saturday at the SODO Theatre, 111 S. Walnut St., C, featuring teams from throughout the Midwest, including Chicago.

The shows will start at 7 p.m. both days, with free admission for all players and workshop attendees. The sets will be 25 to 30 minutes each, with exceptions as needed. All sets will run back to back with refreshment breaks in between.

There will be three festival workshops — two for adults and one for children — on Saturdays. Professionals are brought in to teach the workshops. The fee for each two-hour workshop is $25, which covers lunch.

Admission to the shows will be $10 each evening and $15 for both nights. Tickets are available on the group's website.

The groups performing Friday evening are: Zoo Improv, Red Letters and pH.

At 6 p.m. Saturday, a family show featuring the youths who took the workshop earlier will be presented. Zoo Improv also will present its family-friendly show then.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, the following groups will perform: B Minus, DeBono and Pancake Dinner.

More information about the festival and its workshops is available on the Zoo Improv website.

The troupe, which formed a decade ago, performs the last Friday of each month except in November, hosting a kid-friendly, interactive family show at 7 p.m., in which troupe members encourage lots of participation from the kids in the audience, and an adult show at 8:30 p.m.

Arts scene

34th annual Juried Art Fair

The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana will present its 34th annual Juried Art Fair Saturday and next Sunday at the Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St.

Numerous local and regional artists in more than a dozen disciplines applied for the juried show. The 34 exhibitors and the attendees come from as far as 100 miles away; attendance continues to increase every year.

The fair hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday. Admission is free.

The Craft League was founded in 1982 to promote awareness of fine arts in the area. In its first years, the Art Fair was empty storefronts and church basements. It moved in 1986 to the Civic Center.

Theater scene

Check out 'Lion King Jr.' in Sullivan

"The Lion King Jr." will be presented by The Little Theatre On The Square's STAR Dance and Drama Program students Friday through next Sunday in Sullivan.

The STAR Dance and Drama Program, the educational arm of The Little Theatre, offers educational opportunities in the arts for people 3 and up through the theater's professional staff of directors, actors and technicians.

Tickets for "The Lion King Jr." may be purchased by calling 728-7375 or via thelittletheatre.org. Children's tickets are $12.50, and tickets for adults are $14.60.

Literary scene

University Y hosting speakers

Crystal Wilkinson and Ron Davis will speak at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Latzer Hall at the University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C, as part of the Robert J. Carr Visiting Author Series at the UI.

The event is free and open to all.

Wilkinson is the author of "The Birds of Opulence," released in March; "Blackberries, Blackberries," winner of the 2002 Chaffin Award for Appalachian Literature; and "Water Street," a finalist for both the U.K.'s Orange Prize for Fiction and the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award.

Davis is a poet, award-winning visual artist and graphic designer whose art has been exhibited throughout the South and the Midwest and has graced the covers of several journals and book covers including his poetry collection "Caul & Response."

Wilkinson and Davis operate Wild Fig Books and Coffee in Lexington, Ky.

Museum scene

A Thanksgiving from the past

The festive Thanksgivings of the 1870s will be re-created in November at the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site in Bloomington.

"The Blessings of the Table: Thanksgiving at Clover Lawn" runs through Nov. 19 and will show the bountiful foods, family celebrations and charitable customs of the period as well as the antique china and rare silver typical of a Victorian Thanksgiving.

The David Davis Mansion was built in the 1870s for U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Davis and his wife, Sarah, who was born in Massachusetts and brought to Illinois a New England fondness for Thanksgiving.

Regular tours of the Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, are free and open to the public and offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. The site is closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays as well as Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

A donation of $4 for adults and $2 for children for admission.

Genome Day at Orpheum

The fifth annual Genome Day will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Children's Museum, 346 N. Neil St., C. Admission is free.

The program for children in kindergarten through fourth grade will teach them about DNA, genomes, genes and evolution through exhibits and activities presented in English and Spanish.

Lincoln site to honor veterans

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will honor the nation's military this month via a display of portraits of fallen soldiers, special ceremonies and free admission on Veterans Day for military personnel, both active and retired.

The events begin Thursday with "Portrait of a Soldier," drawings by Cameron Schilling of Mattoon of Illinois military personnel who have been killed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It is in the museum main plaza.

On Veterans Day, the museum will offer free admission to military personnel and Gold Star families — those who have lost a family member in combat. They also will receive a discount on membership in the museum foundation and purchases at the museum store.

A wreath honoring military personnel will be placed in the museum plaza at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

Also, from Veterans Day through Nov. 19, the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, the museum will allow people to place the names of loved ones in the military on white bags. The bags will be used as luminarias in a ceremony outside the museum from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Paid museum admission is not required to attend the ceremony.

Also on Nov. 19 at the museum in Springfield:

— James Cornelius and Carla Knorowski will sign copies of the books "Gettysburg Replies" and "Under Lincoln's Hat" from noon to 2 p.m.

— Michael Burlingame and Robert Shaw will sign copies of their coffee table book "Gettysburg."

— The 1st Illinois Regimental Cavalry Band will perform at 1 p.m.

— Noted Lincoln interpreter Fritz Klein's recitation of the Gettysburg Address will play throughout the day.